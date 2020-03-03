You are the owner of this article.
UNI sophomores Phyfe, Green secure first team all-MVC honors
MVC BASKETBALL
MVC BASKETBALL

022320bp-uni-si-10

Northern Iowa's Austin Phyfe celebrates a score by Tywhon Pickford against Southern Illinois during action Sunday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

 BRANDON POLLOCK COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

ST. LOUIS – The University of Northern Iowa's dynamic sophomore duo of point guard AJ Green and center Austin Phyfe have each been named first team All-Missouri Valley Conference, the league office announced today.

The awards were voted on by the league's head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media.

This marks the first time since the 2005-06 season that two Panthers have been named to the first team. Ben Jacobson and Grant Stout took home the honor in 2006.

Green has finished the MVC regular season leading the Valley in points per game (21.8), 3-point field goals per game (3.3), free throw percentage (93.6) and minutes played per game (36.6). Green has made 88 3-pointers this season, ranking third highest in a single season at UNI. His 591 points rank seventh on the school's single-season chart.

Phyfe lands on the MVC first team after redshirting a season ago due to a medical condition, vasovagal snycope, that caused fainting. Phyfe leads the MVC in rebounds per game (9.4) and field goal percentage (69.4) in his return to the court. The redshirt sophomore recorded a league-best nine double-doubles this season, including 17 points and 18 rebounds in the Panthers' finale against Drake.

UNI senior Isaiah Brown has returned to the MVC All-Defensive Team. The leader of the Panthers, Brown has been matched up with the top offensive weapon every game this season. The Panthers have surrendered just 64.7 points per game against Valley opponents and have held opponents to 42.2% shooting from the field, second lowest in the league.

MVC all-conference teams

FIRST TEAM -- Javon Freeman-Liberty, Valpo, So., AJ Green, UNI, So., Tyreke Key, Indiana State, Jr., Cameron Krutwig, Loyola, Jr., Austin Phyfe, UNI, So.

SECOND TEAM -- Darrell Brown, Bradley, Sr., Elijah Childs, Bradley, Jr., Keandre Cook, Missouri St., Sr., Marcus Domask, S. Illinois, Fr., Liam Robbins, Drake, So.

THIRD TEAM -- Jordan Barnes, Indiana St., Sr., Tate Hall, Loyola, Jr., Nate Kennell, Bradley, Sr., Roman Penn, Drake, So., Gaige Prim, Missouri State, Jr.

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM -- Domask, S. Illinois, Fr., Hall, Loyola, Jr., Jake LaRavia, Indiana St., Fr., Penn, Drake, So., Prim, Missouri State, Jr.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM -- Donovan Clay, Valparaiso, Fr., Domask, S. Illinois, Fr., DJ Horne, Illinois State, Fr., Marquise Kennedy, Loyola, Fr., LaRavia, Indiana St., Fr.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM -- Isaiah Brown, UNI, Sr., Freeman-Liberty, Loyola, So., Robbins, Drake, So., Christian Williams, Indiana St., Sr., Lucas Williamson, Loyola, Jr.

