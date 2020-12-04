UNI sophomore Kimmons returns home to support family

Kimmons also confided in the alumni from his alma mater Tartan High School on UNI's staff, graduate manager Marc Sonnen and assistant coach Erik Crawford. Their support has been valuable to the sophomore point guard over the past three months.

Jacobson, in particular, was able to provide comfort.

“He’s been telling me to find the good in things and he’s been super supportive of me,” Kimmons related. “The person that controls everything and runs everything, that really helps knowing that he’s supportive of you and he wants the best for you. That’s been nothing but help for me. I couldn’t ask for a better coach, a better mentor, a better person in my life right now.

“He deserves so much that people don’t even know. Coach Jake is a great man and he knows what he’s talking about. Whenever I do decide to come back and be here I’m going to give my all and I’m going to give even more because of all the support that he’s given me.”

While Kimmons still wants to make a positive impact at UNI, it was during the season-opening trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota when he realized that he needed to finally make the decision to leave the program that had been weighing on him for months.