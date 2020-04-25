UNI sophomore AJ Green declares for the NBA draft

A fairly polished product on offense, Green has also been heavily involved in strength training to improve his physicality, footwork and on-ball defense.

“I want to continue to become strong and more athletic any way I can, especially on defense,” Green said. “I want to become a better defensive player in terms of being able to move my feet and guard somebody one-on-one and really lock down. That’s something I’m going to continue to work on.”

Jacobson remains confident that Green is on a path that leads to the NBA, whether that’s prior to or after his senior year of college.

“An extremely important part of this is his thirst for feedback,” Jacobson said. “The reason I believe he’s going to play in the NBA is a combination of being a very good player, always wanting feedback and then the desire, commitment and determination to work on what people are telling him so that he can keep getting better.”

Ultimately, Green acknowledged it’s hard for him to say at this point what he’d need to hear from teams or what would need to happen in order for him to make a decision to leave UNI early. It might not be an easy one if he continues to progress as a junior.