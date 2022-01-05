UNI shoots lights out in 92-65 win over Valparaiso

For the second time in four days, the UNI men's basketball team seemingly couldn't miss. For the second time in four days, that lights out shooting led them to an easy win over a conference opponent.

The Panthers shot nearly 60% from the field (59.7%), including going 11-for-23 from beyond the arc as they cruised to a 92-65 victory over Valparaiso Wednesday night at the McLeod Center. With that, UNI is now 2-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play and 6-7 overall.

This was the second straight game in which UNI made more than half of their shots from the field. The Panthers shot 54.7% against Evansville on Sunday, a game in which they also went 11-for-22 from three-point range. Back-to-back strong shooting efforts has now led to back-to-back victories of more than 20 points.

"Our activity level has been great since we got back from Hawaii," said head coach Ben Jacobson. "Our ball movement has been really good and we've found some really good opportunities in transition. If you can find those before (your opponents) can set their defense, a lot of times your shooting percentage is going to reflect that."

Noah Carter led four Panthers in double figures with 20 points. Trae Berhow (17 points), Tytan Anderson (12 points) and Nate Heise (10 points) were the other three.

48 points in the paint for UNI to 14 for Valparaiso. 22 points off turnovers to 7 for Valpo. 29 bench points to 10. There was hardly an offensive category that the Panthers didn't dominate.

Perhaps UNI's only flaw on the night would be their defense in the second half. After holding Valparaiso to 22 points in the first half in an outstanding effort, the Panthers surrendered 43 points in the second.

"Our defense won the game for us in the first half," said Jacobson. "We were in the spots we needed to be in, we were physical... We contested things on the three-point line. The first half is where I think the game was decided. In the second half, both teams just scored a lot. We'll look at it and see why, but our defense was not good enough in the second half."

The most important thing, however, is that the Panthers are now 2-1 in Missouri Valley play. They'll face their toughest conference test so far this Saturday, however, when they visit Missouri State for a 5 p.m. battle. That game can be watched on CBS Sports Network.

