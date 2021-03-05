UNI sees season come to a crashing, devastating halt

A promising basketball season that hit one barrier after another came to a stunning end Friday for the Northern Iowa men's basketball team.
The Panthers were set to take on in-state rival Drake in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, but never took floor.
The MVC has cancelled the game due to a positive COVID-19 test result (and subsequent contract tracing) among the UNI' s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
Panther head coach Ben Jacobson in a late press conference with media said conversations on how to proceed began in the morning and went back-and-forth right up until 4:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the scheduled tip off.
The veteran coach did not want to go into specifics because he wanted to talk to more people in the morning to make sure he had the time line and his facts right.
“Those are the questions everybody wants an answer,” Jacobson said. “I’m going to need to talk with a couple of people in the morning to make sure all the information I got is correct. That doesn’t help much, I know. I just want to make sure I got everything correct before I get into those things.”
The Panthers had advanced to the game after beating Illinois State in a play-in game Thursday night in the Enterprise Center.
In a release, the MVC stated:
Each program is required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for the week preceding and throughout Arch Madness. Beginning Wednesday, Mercy Corporate Health has partnered with the conference to conduct a nightly PCR test of each team’s Tier I personnel at the Enterprise Center. UNI’s positive result was discovered as part of Thursday evening’s testing. For the MVC’s championships at the Enterprise Center, decisions relating to the safe navigation of tournament play are ultimately made by the St. Louis City’s board of health, which includes implementation of contact tracing guidelines outlined by the CDC and the City of St. Louis. Utilizing the City of St. Louis guidelines, contact tracing revealed that UNI did not have enough available players to compete.
“UNI and other institutions ultimately relied on Conference policies that have been in place all season and were thought to be applicable here at the tournament. It should be noted that UNI followed those procedures during their participation in the event,” said Commissioner Doug Elgin. “However, the City of St. Louis Board of Health Department COVID orders take precedence over MVC protocols, and none of our institutions were aware that was in place. In all prior communication we had with St. Louis’ local health authorities, we had clearly indicated that the MVC adhered to C.D.C guidelines and NCAA Resocialization Guidelines.
“The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by the St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders. I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament,” concluded Elgin.
Northern Iowa director of athletics David Harris took to Twitter to display his thoughts on the decision
"I’m frustrated and angry that our student-athletes didn’t have an opportunity to play tonight. That opportunity was earned. The conference statement speaks in part to my frustration. I can’t put into words the depth of my disappointment for these young men. They deserved better." -- Tweeted Harris.
The miscommunication between the league and the City of St. Louis added to the Jacobson’s dismay, too.
“That hurt. Added to the frustration. Added to the disappointment,” Jacobson said. ”I wish I could tell you that it didn’t. That certainly made it worse. There is no other way to say it. That makes it even harder that it didn’t get taken care of on the front side.”
In explaining the difference between the protocols UNI and the Valley were following compared to the ones the City of St. Louis is following, Jacobson referred to a similar situation with Trae Berhow earlier this season. When Berhow tested positive leading into UNI’s season opening tournament in Sioux Falls. the rules UNI was following allowed the Panthers to play, and in that case would've allowed the quarterfinal game to have been played.
All UNI Tier 1 personnel wore both masks and the Kinexon bands, which detect social distancing, and the mask wearing would’ve superseded the wrist bands under the rules UNI had followed all season. But in St. Louis, those protocols and safety measures did not matter. Jacobson said the data from the Kinexon bands knocked out more UNI players than would have from the mask protocols the Panthers had been following all season and therefore UNI did not have enough eligible players to play the game.
The decision advanced Drake to the semifinals and ended a rollercoaster season for the Panthers.
UNI opened the year as the MVC favorite, but Larry Bird preseason player of the year, AJ Green, played just three games before suffering a hip injury that required season-ending surgery. Sophomore guard Antwan Kimmons returned home to support family during the pandemic after playing only three games.
The Panthers also had to pause activities in mid-December for a week when injuries depleted their roster to just seven available scholarship players and two walk-ons. UNI lost games with Wisconsin (Dec. 16) and Marshall (Dec. 19) during that pause.
UNI also lost a game with Wisconsin-Green Bay on Dec. 12 because of a false positive.
At that time Harris noted one tier one individual (Player, coach, trainer or equipment staff) within UNI’s program tested positive during an antigen test. Then the school immediately ran another antigen test which came back negative and a third antigen test also came back negative.
The individual also completed a PCR test – considered the gold standard for COVID-19 testing – which also came back negative. But by the time those negatives came back, Green Bay had cancelled the game.
In the end, Jacobson said it has been a tough year for everyone, not just UNI and he and his team recognize that.
In his message to his team directly after the decision he talked about how much progress they made as a group while traversing through plenty of detours and bumps in the road.
“This has been a long year for everybody. We’re not asking for anyone to feel different,” Jacobson said. “We had a lot going on in addition to the bigger things (Green and Simmons) and they found their way through it and got to a point we had played our best basketball the last two weeks.
“We were going into today’s game with a ton of confidence they had earned. That is what made it the hardest for me. Being with those guys every day and knowing all of the different things they had worked through to get to the point we were playing our best.”