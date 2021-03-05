UNI sees season come to a crashing, devastating halt

“The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by the St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders. I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament,” concluded Elgin.

Northern Iowa director of athletics David Harris took to Twitter to display his thoughts on the decision

"I’m frustrated and angry that our student-athletes didn’t have an opportunity to play tonight. That opportunity was earned. The conference statement speaks in part to my frustration. I can’t put into words the depth of my disappointment for these young men. They deserved better." -- Tweeted Harris.

The miscommunication between the league and the City of St. Louis added to the Jacobson’s dismay, too.

“That hurt. Added to the frustration. Added to the disappointment,” Jacobson said. ”I wish I could tell you that it didn’t. That certainly made it worse. There is no other way to say it. That makes it even harder that it didn’t get taken care of on the front side.”

