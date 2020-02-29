UNI secures outright MVC title against Drake

DES MOINES – The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team wasn’t in the sharing mood on the final day of Missouri Valley Conference play.

With Loyola lurking a half-game back out of first place in the standings following a one-point win at Bradley, UNI made sure to keep this year’s MVC regular season title all for itself.

The Panthers’ defense locked down Drake in the first half, while four players finished with double figure point totals for a balanced offense as UNI prevailed, 70-43, in front of a sold out Knapp Center crowd.

Center Austin Phyfe shined in a battle featuring two of the MVC’s top centers, leading UNI with 17 points and 18 rebounds. His counterpart Liam Robbins of Drake was held to eight points on 3 of 8 shooting from the field.

The Panthers (25-5, 14-4) also received 15 points from senior guard Isaiah Brown and 15 points from point guard AJ Green.

A surprising burst of production came from 6-foot-6 freshman reserve Noah Carter after entered alongside the 7-footer Robbins early in the second half. Carter broke off 11 points in five minutes as UNI extended a 38-27 lead to 51-33 by the time he was subbed out.