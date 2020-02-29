UNI secures outright MVC title against Drake

DES MOINES – The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team wasn’t in the sharing mood on the final day of Missouri Valley Conference play.
With Loyola lurking a half-game back out of first place in the standings following a one-point win at Bradley, UNI made sure to keep this year’s MVC regular season title all for itself.
The Panthers’ defense locked down Drake in the first half, while four players finished with double figure point totals for a balanced offense as UNI prevailed, 70-43, in front of a sold out Knapp Center crowd.
Center Austin Phyfe shined in a battle featuring two of the MVC’s top centers, leading UNI with 17 points and 18 rebounds. His counterpart Liam Robbins of Drake was held to eight points on 3 of 8 shooting from the field.
The Panthers (25-5, 14-4) also received 15 points from senior guard Isaiah Brown and 15 points from point guard AJ Green.
A surprising burst of production came from 6-foot-6 freshman reserve Noah Carter after entered alongside the 7-footer Robbins early in the second half. Carter broke off 11 points in five minutes as UNI extended a 38-27 lead to 51-33 by the time he was subbed out.
Early on, UNI’s defense provided separation. The Panthers held Drake to seven points over the final 12 minutes of the first half and took a 30-18 lead into intermission.
D.J. Wilkins connected for Drake’s first made 3-pointer in eight attempts just over one minute into the second half to cut the Bulldog’s deficit to seven. UNI’s Brown then snapped a 0-for-6 Panthers’ start to the half when he knocked down his second 3-pointer to push the visitors’ advantage back to 10.
UNI later answered a pair of Drake baskets with a crucial 10-0 run. Isaiah Brown sparked the surge with an open 3-pointer off a Phyfe assist before Brown returned the favor to Phyfe.
Carter delivered the knockout blow against Robbins. He immediately got loose for a dunk and followed that up with his first of three 3-pointers as he punished the Bulldogs for double-teaming off of him.
UNI continued to pull away with the Panther fans in the crowd making their presence known down the stretch.
This story will be updated.