UNI's Green, Phyfe earn NABC all-district honors
top story
UNI MEN'S BASKETBALL

UNI's Green, Phyfe earn NABC all-district honors

KANSAS CITY - The University of Northern Iowa's sophomore duo of point guard AJ Green and center Austin Phyfe has secured first team honors on the National Association of Basketball Coaches all-district team for district 16.

Green, the Missouri Valley Conference's player of the year, averaged 19.7 points a game last season. Phyfe finished with averages of 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 61.7% from the field.

UNI's Ben Jacobson secured the district's coach of the year accolade after guiding the Panthers to a 25-5 overall record that included a regular season MVC championship mark of 14-4.

District 16

FIRST TEAM -- AJ Green, UNI, Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Valparaiso, Austin Phyfe, UNI, Darrell Brown, Bradley.

SECOND TEAM -- Liam Robbins, Drake, Tyreke Key, Indiana State, Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois, Roman Penn, Drake, Jordan Barnes, Indiana State.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ben Jacobson, UNI

