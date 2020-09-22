UNI releases MVC conference basketball schedule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Valley Conference has released the 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule.

Northern Iowa is slated for 18 games of conference play from Dec. 30, 2020 through Feb. 27, 2021. The State Farm MVC Tournament, commonly known as Arch Madness, will take place Mar. 4-7 in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Panthers are scheduled to have nine home games, five games falling on Wednesday, three on Saturday and a single Sunday competition. Times are yet to be determined.

UNI opens the conference season hosting Missouri State on Dec. 30 before hitting the road for a Jan. 3 meeting with Bradley.

The Panthers return the 2020 Larry Bird Player of the Year in junior AJ Green and fellow First Team All-MVC selection junior Austin Phyfe. Trae Berhow landed on the MVC All-Improved team a season ago and returns for his senior season as does 2018 MVC All-Freshman team member Tywhon Pickford.

Head Coach Ben Jacobson enters his 15th season leading the Panther men’s basketball team. Jacobson, the UNI all-time wins leader, boasts a 291-174 career record. He has guided the Panthers to four NCAA Tournament appearances and four NCAA victories.

The University of Northern Iowa and the Athletics Department continue to monitor COVID-19 pandemic and will be announcing game day and fan seating plans in the future. Please renew your basketball season tickets by visiting unipanthers.com/tickets or call 319-273-4849.

