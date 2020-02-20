UNI rally comes up short

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – University Northern Iowa guard AJ Green elected not to go with a mask after all.

A superhero may not have made a difference Thursday night as the Hulman Center might as well be located on the planet Krypton when the Panthers visit. Indiana State knocked down 11 3-pointers and held off a fierce late charge for its fifth consecutive home win over UNI, 67-64.

Green, who broke his nose in overtime Saturday at Loyola and tried on a clear protective mask the previous two practices, led the Panthers with 21 points. He was the only offensive spark UNI could find until the final six minutes.

Spencer Haldeman missed his first five looks, multiple open, from deep before finally connecting and finishing with eight points. Trae Berhow was scoreless on five shots. Isaiah Brown caught fire late for 13 points and Austin Phyfe scored 12 inside.

UNI (22-5, 11-4 Missouri Valley) now finds itself tied with Loyola atop the league standings with three games remaining. Indiana State (15-11, 8-7) took a step towards avoiding the MVC Tournament Thursday play-in round after improving to 11-1 on its home court this season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

UNI dug itself in and out of a significant early hole for a fourth consecutive game.