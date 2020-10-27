UNI pursues waiver for Goanar Mar

“We could get to Thanksgiving and we’ll be scheduling a game that’s going to be played three weeks later, which is unheard of, but that’s just the way it’s going to be.”

Practice update

Sharpshooting Trae Berhow's play was a big part of UNI’s success when the Panthers only lost one nonconference game last season. Berhow is primed for another fast start after recently putting together his best practice of the year.

“He (Berhow) was with one group and they were winning by a lot,” Jacobson said. “We went to our next segment and I switched him and put him on the other team and then that team won by a lot. He had one of those kinds of practices.

“I’m really proud of him and the role he’s taken on in terms of the leadership of our team – maximum effort and great communication.”

True freshman point guard Bowen Born has fully recovered from an ankle injury that kept him out for multiple weeks. Jacobson noted Born has practiced well with AJ Green.

“Bowen has already come a long ways defensively from the end of July until now,” Jacobson said. “He’s really got a great way about him offensively. He’s got a good bounce in his step and he’s really shot the ball well.”