UNI pursues waiver for Goanar Mar

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa may be able to add a valuable defensive stopper and rebounder to its basketball rotation this season.
UNI head coach Ben Jacobson confirmed on Tuesday that the program is pursuing an NCAA waiver for Goanar Mar – a 6-foot-7 transfer from George Mason – to become immediately eligible.
“He would like to see the waiver process go his way so that he’s able to be a part of the group this year,” Jacobson said.
Mar entered UNI with one year of eligibility remaining. He was initially going to redshirt this upcoming season and play the following season, but Mar now may have the option to play both.
The NCAA Division I Council decided on Oct. 14 to extend eligibility for winter athletes one year due to the potential disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools are now allowed to carry extra scholarships for one year to accommodate seniors who wish to exercise another season of eligibility.
Jacobson anticipates it will be at least a couple weeks before the NCAA makes a decision on Mar’s waiver. His addition could bolster a UNI defense that ranked 106th in points allowed per possession last season.
Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Brown was among UNI’s key graduates from the 2019-20 team that finished 25-6.
During UNI's practices, Mar has been extremely active while demonstrating an ability to defend multiple positions. He’s a reliable rebounder on both ends of the floor.
“He has shown already in our practices that he can impact the game defensively and he can impact the game in terms of rebounds,” Jacobson said.
A Mankato, Minnesota native, Mar entered UNI’s program looking for a fresh start. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes as a true freshman at George Mason, before his sophomore season was sidetracked by a fractured foot that kept him out of 14 games. Mar entered the transfer portal after averaging 15.4 minutes per game off the bench as a junior.
Experience has provided Mar with basketball knowledge that has already had a positive impact on this year’s Panthers. Jacobson says he’s a excellent communicator on defensive rotations.
“Basketball is a team game and he’s got a tremendous grasp of that,” Jacobson related. “He’s got a lot of intangibles that can certainly help our group this year.”
Beyond Mar, UNI seniors Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford may have the option to pursue an additional season of eligibility.
“We’ll be sitting down soon to have that conversation, but we have not had that conversation yet,” Jacobson said.
Scheduling update
New Mexico State has notified the promoter that it will not being playing in the previously scheduled neutral-site game with UNI at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Jacobson hopes to replace that contest with a third game in Lincoln, Nebraska.
UNI’s opponents and game dates for the Lincoln multi-team event are in the process of being finalized and put into contract. The search for nonconference home games continues.
“We would like to get three home games if we can, but at this point we’re still in multiple discussions trying to get a couple locked in,” Jacobson said.
Scheduling may remain fluid after the season tips off in late November. Plans for a bubble in Orlando that would host a variety of multi-team events officially fell through this week, leaving some Power Five conference programs scrambling.
Recent legislation was passed, allowing schools to participate in more than one multi-team event this season.
Jacobson's message to associate head coach Kyle Green and director of basketball operations Ike Hermer is that he doesn’t want them banging their heads against the wall daily when it comes to unprecedented scheduling uncertainty.
“If there’s something in December that pops up, that’s reasonable from a cost standpoint and could give us a couple of great opponents, that may be a direction that we may look at going,” Jacobson said. “We know that the uncertainty is going to continue when it comes to scheduling. We’re on the phone every day and we’ll keep working.
“We could get to Thanksgiving and we’ll be scheduling a game that’s going to be played three weeks later, which is unheard of, but that’s just the way it’s going to be.”
Practice update
Sharpshooting Trae Berhow's play was a big part of UNI’s success when the Panthers only lost one nonconference game last season. Berhow is primed for another fast start after recently putting together his best practice of the year.
“He (Berhow) was with one group and they were winning by a lot,” Jacobson said. “We went to our next segment and I switched him and put him on the other team and then that team won by a lot. He had one of those kinds of practices.
“I’m really proud of him and the role he’s taken on in terms of the leadership of our team – maximum effort and great communication.”
True freshman point guard Bowen Born has fully recovered from an ankle injury that kept him out for multiple weeks. Jacobson noted Born has practiced well with AJ Green.
“Bowen has already come a long ways defensively from the end of July until now,” Jacobson said. “He’s really got a great way about him offensively. He’s got a good bounce in his step and he’s really shot the ball well.”
Similar to other seasons when the team starts going live and doing more competitive drills, injuries have begun to surface. Jacobson noted four or five guys are banged up with short-term, day-to-day injuries, and practices will be adjusted over the next couple days. Freshman Tytan Anderson recently tweaked his knee and could miss more time depending on the evaluation.
