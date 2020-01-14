UNI offense among the nation's most efficient

“I put in a lot of work on my shot and I’m trying to shoot it with confidence,” Brown said. “I’ve been in kind of a slump, but I know I’ve put in the work. I keep getting my shots up so if I’m open, I’m going to shoot it.”

For Green, success has come following an offseason dedicated to finding new ways to score.

“That’s something I’ve been working on a lot in the summer, trying to score at all three levels,” Green said. “Threes and mid-range (jumpers) were kind of all I shot last year. This year I focused on trying to get to the rim and free throw line more.”

UNI’s trio of Green, Brown and Trae Berhow were playing at such a high level on Saturday that Jacobson kept them on the court for the first 18 minutes of the second half as the Panthers stretched their lead to 34 points.

“We were playing so well against Missouri State that I didn’t want to interrupt it,” Jacobson said. “You don’t have that happen that often, especially on the road.”