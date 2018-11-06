CEDAR FALLS — After seeing her University of Northern Iowa volleyball team suffer its first Missouri Valley Conference loss of the season Saturday, head coach Bobbi Petersen had no problem identifying the cause.
“Everything was up and down and inconsistent with everything we did including practice, our match preparation and definitely within the matches we played,” Petersen said. “The hard part is ... it is tough for me to say that because we’ve had a really good year of working hard and getting better each time we stepped on the court.
“I think we struggled with that a little bit this week.”
UNI (19-8 overall, 13-1 MVC) swept third-place Bradley in a tight match on Friday, before losing a five-set battle to Illinois State on Saturday.
Petersen said the team did not reach any of its offensive goals for the weekend while serving and serve receive were also rough spots and will be a focus for the Panthers leading into their final two home matches Friday and Saturday against Missouri State and Southern Illinois.
Three seniors will play their final home matches this weekend — outside hitter Lexi Astor of Fort Dodge, libero Kendyl Sorge of Janesville and middle hitter Piper Thomas of Jesup.
“We’d love to send them out in a positive way. They definitely deserve that,” Petersen said.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING: The Panther women’s swim team had a strong performance to finish 6-0 over a two-day quadrangular with South Dakota, St. Cloud State and South Dakota State.
Head coach Nick Lakin said Crystal Florman, Katie Taylor, Kylie Engstrom and Moriah Ross won everything they swam.
“It was a good test for our kids to see who was going to step up and where we are going to go from there,” Lakin said. “We felt like we found some people we really can use moving forward, so that is great.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: There was a lot to like about UNI’s exhibition victory over Upper Iowa and plenty to build on heading into the Panthers’ season-opener Friday at home against Delaware at 8:30 p.m.
“What I really liked, I was able to play a lot of kids, tried to play some different combos,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said.
“Obviously I felt there were a lot of things we did well and a lot of things we have to continue to get better on. But I liked the energy and execution.”
As for Delaware, Warren said the Blue Hens have most of their team back from a 20-12 team from a year ago.
“Extremely athletic in the post, good size, and the guards are really good,” Warren said. “It is going to be a great challenge for us, especially defensively.”
WRESTLING: The Panthers had five champions at the Harold Nichols Open in Ames. Three won in the Freshmen Division — Michael Blockhus, Cayd Lara and Tyrell Gordon — and Taylor Lujan at 174 and Drew Foster at 184 in the Open Division.
“The big thing for us as a whole when you have 25, 26 guys wrestling, you try to make sure everyone has effort, hustle and fight and that is happening across the board,” Schwab said. “I think as a group that is something we can do a much better job of up and down the lineup.”
Three regulars did not compete Saturday — Jay Schwarm at 125, Max Thomsen at 149 and Jacob Holschlag at 197.
Schwab is holding back Schwarm and Thomsen, who are coming off off-season injuries while Holschlag suffered a left leg injury in an open practice during homecoming weekend.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: After a pair of exhibition wins, UNI opens the regular season with Division II Bemidji State tonight at the McLeod Center.
Beaver head coach Mike Boschee played with Panther head coach Ben Jacobson for North Dakota.
Following Tuesday’s game, the Panthers play at Texas-Arlington on Saturday in a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Sophomores Tywhon Pickford and Austin Phyfe have returned to practice after extended injury absences. Jacobson said neither will play Tuesday, although he gave Pickford an outside shot for some minutes at Texas-Arlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.