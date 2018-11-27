CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson went straight to the marker board following Friday’s 72-65 loss in a rematch with Old Dominion.
He quickly ran down a list possessions UNI gave up in four different categories. The Panthers turned the ball over too often in the half-court and ended a handful of possessions with low-percent shots too early in the shot clock. Not enough loose balls were retrieved towards the end of the first half and miscommunication on transition defense led to a couple open Old Dominion 3-pointers.
“We gave away too many possessions,” Jacobson said Monday, during his weekly press conference. “You get four or five of those in four different categories, all of sudden you’re up to 16 to 18 possessions, and that’s too many to give away. We simply gave them too many opportunities.”
Taking care of details will be important this week as the Panthers (3-3) remain on the road for an 8 p.m. Tuesday game at Utah State followed by Saturday’s 8 p.m. contest with South Dakota State inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
“We’ve got to solidify our foundation by doing the little things,” Jacobson said. “We’ve got to do them every day.”
Utah State is off to a 5-1 start with its lone setback by five points to an undefeated Arizona State squad that was 26th in voting in Monday’s AP Poll. The Aggies are led by Sam Merrill, a career 46 percent 3-point shooter who has 25 assists versus 10 turnovers this season. Brock Miller is adding over two 3-pointers per game, while 6-foot-11 freshman Neemias Queta is a strong rim protector and rebounder inside.
South Dakota State (5-2) is led by one of the nation’s top players in senior forward Mike Daum who averages 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. The Jackrabbits also have a talented guard in David Jenkins averaging 21 points a contest to go with a strong a strong core of returning players from last season’s 28-7 NCAA tournament team.
WRESTLING: Northern Iowa’s wrestlers will be challenged beginning Friday at the Cliff Keen Invite in Las Vegas. The tournament field loaded with the nation’s elite and will provide opportunities to improve or secure national rankings.
“Las Vegas, this is as deep as I think I’ve ever seen it,” UNI coach Doug Schwab said. “Last year was a really good tournament, and this year there’s over 40 Division I teams. At every weight I think there’s at least 10 ranked guys out of the top 20.”
Jack Skudlarczyk, a red-shirt freshman from Austin, Texas, is set to make his debut in Las Vegas while Max Thomsen will be in his first competition since labrum surgery. Schwab projects Jay Schwarm, Josh Alber, Patrick Schoenfelder, Bryce Steiert, Taylor Lujan, Drew Foster, Isaac Shedenhelm and Carter Isley will complete his tournament 10.
“In the big tournaments, the big events, you’ve got to be able to get that body and mind in tune together,” Schwab said. “I feel like we’re physically in really good shape. Now mentally it’s time to go and perform up and down that lineup.”
