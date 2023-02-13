CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson could really go into the minutia if he wanted for what has went wrong during the Panthers’ current five-game losing streak.

Instead, Monday, Jacobson explained it in the most simple of terms after UNI played two of its worst games of the season in back-to-back losses to Evansville and Indiana State last week.

“We are stuck in the mud,” Jacobson said.

The current losing streak has saw UNI sink from being in the thick of the Missouri Valley Conference race in January to a tie for seventh place with Murray State at 8-8.

Finding an answer less than 36 hours away from a huge in-state rivalry game against Drake Wednesday at the McLeod Center (8 p.m. tipoff) is the challenge.

“Offensively…we’ve got to find something whether it is doing the things we are doing a little better or throwing a little something new in there more so we can play better,” Jacobson said. “We have are going to have to play better to have success on Wednesday whether it is Drake or somebody else.”

Jacobson added finding a way to help his guys play better is overriding anything that specifically deals with the Bulldogs (21-6 overall, 12-4 MVC), a team that beat them in double overtime on Feb. 1, 88-81.

“We have to do somethings today and tomorrow just to help our guys play a little better,” Jacobson said.

The five-game conference losing streak matches the longest by a Jacobson lead squad (2016-17 and 2017-18). In each of those instances the Panthers followed with win streaks.

“We played so good up until the last two, even in the game at Indiana State, at Drake, against Bradley,” Jacobson said. “We were in position to win all three of those games. That was just three games ago. Now it feels like 100 years ago when you play like you did at Evansville, like you played against Indiana State.

“But that is one week’s of basketball and the better part of six seven weeks we played great. I don’t think it is going to take much. I really don’t.

“It is my job as the head coach to change the angle just a touch…we will find it. The guys have a lot good basketball left in us. We have played too much good basketball this year to feel like we don’t.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Panther women have a big game Thursday at home against Illinois State and it is big for multiple reasons.

UNI and the Redbirds will be playing for sole-possession of first-place in the Missouri Valley Conference. That is the obvious big thing.

The other is it is the Panthers’ Pink Out Game in support of cancer survivors.

“We want to honor and celebrate all cancer survivors,” Warren said. “I will be donating $25 a three to Stand Up for Cancer in my dad’s honor, whom we lost in June.

“Our staff will be wearing shirts to honor the late, great Simone Goods of Illinois State…she lost her life way, way too quickly. I’m begging people to help us, come out and support but more importantly match us so we can continue to try to find ways to help cure this deadly disease that is going to affect and has affected a lot of us.”

Woods died in August at the age of 25 just more than a year after being diagnosed with stomach and ovaries cancer. In 2017-18, Goods was named the MVC Newcomer of the Year and was a first-team all-conference performer as a senior.

As for the game, Warren said the Panthers and Redbirds are lot different teams than they were when UNI beat Illinois State, 74-64, in Normal on Jan. 1.

“We are really similar,” Warren said. “They are well coached, can score in a variety of ways and they are going to make you play to your weaknesses.”

SOFTBALL: The Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic did not go exactly as how Panther head coach Ryan Jacobs or his squad had hoped.

Over three days, UNI went 0-5 with a pair of losses to Omaha and Iowa State, each, and a 9-6 loss to South Dakota Sunday to close out the weekend.

“There is not a lot to talk about,” Jacobs said. “Obviously not the way we wanted to perform.”

The only answer, Jacobs added, was to get back to work

“It is something we needed to see,” Jacobs said. “The players needed to see and instead of continue to hear it from us coaches on what level we needed to play at. They needed to see it and honestly it could be the best thing for us to get this big slap in the face and underperform and underachieve.”

Jacobs pointed to a lot of little things that allowed UNI’s opponents to take advantage of the Panthers in each of their five losses.

“I think this at least gives us a blue print of where we need to go,” Jacobs said.

UNI does not take the field again until Feb. 22 when it plays at Austin Peay on the first leg of a two-week road trip to Georgia.

TRACK AND FIELD: UNI put together multiple tremendous performances at the South Dakota State Invitational over the weekend in what head coach Dave Paulsen said collectively was the team’s best weekend of the indoor season.

Multiple personal best were ran or produced in field events.

“It was nice to see a collective push,” Paulsen said. “That is something we talked about the last couple of weeks to just kind of moving the needle together. This is the first week I thought we made that jump.”

One of the highlights was Parker Kiewiet in his first ever Open 400 blaze to a clocking of 46.26, the second fastest in program history.

“That is fast,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen also mentioned great weekends by Drake Hanson who won the 800 hours after clocking a time of 4 minutes 11.43 seconds in taking sixth in the mile.

Also Katie Fare and Makenna Wilson produced gold medal efforts in the weight throw and shot put.

WRESTLING: The sting of Friday’s loss to Iowa State Friday in front a 5,000 plus crowd at the McLeod Center was still stinging head coach Doug Schwab Monday.

“We had the weekend to ourselves a little bit and you let that one burn,” Schwab said. “Sometimes you have to let things burn. Pain is the ultimate motivator and something that grows you.”

Schwab said the sting of the loss should be used over the next five to six weeks before Big 12 Championships and NCAA Championships for the Panthers to take things to the next level.

More on the immediate front is the Panthers last dual of the regular season Saturday at Wisconsin.

UNI could get the services of Colin Realbuto at 149 and Noah Glaser at 197 back to face the Badgers.

Realbuto, Schwab said, the coaching staff will error closer to the big picture, while Glaser has been cleared to wrestle.

“We will see how this week goes and if anyone knows Colin at all, you know what kind of competitor he is and how gritty he is,” Schwab said. “And with Gomez (Wisconsin starter Austin Gomez) in the lineup, you don’t think he wants that opportunity? He wants that opportunity. We will see how things heal up, but he will absolutely be ready to roll at Big 12s.”