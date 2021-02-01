UNI notebook: Jacobson says Panthers becoming more consistent

“We readjusted some goals, but to be quite honest the majority of our goals are still in play so that is exciting,” Warren said. “We have an opportunity to get better and see how we can finish the back nine starting with Evansville this week.”

Friday will be UNI’s “Pink” game where Warren donates $25 for each made Panther 3-pointer.

“Hopefully, we make a lot,” Warren said. “That is one time I’m really excited about being able to having to write a big check. It goes to a great cause, the Beyond Pink team here in the Cedar Valley.”

UNI VOLLEYBALL: The Panthers are still looking for victory No. 1 as UNI has now opened the season 0-5 after back-to-back losses Friday and Saturday to Drake and Marquette.

The Panthers travel to Evansville Sunday and Monday this week where head coach Bobbi Petersen says she hopes to see her squad continue to build.

“As a team we are still working on connection, still working on different play sets throughout our serve receive,” Petersen said. “But I like the progress that we have made. It is just giving us our more time to get some of those things figured out.