UNI non-conference home schedule announced, UNI slated for loaded tourney in 2023

CEDAR FALLS -- The Northern Iowa men's basketball team unveiled its 2022-23 home non-conference schedule, Thursday.
Accompanied by a clever twitter video highlighting the artistic talent--or lack thereof--of the members of the UNI men's team, the release shows UNI will host seven non-conference games at the McLeod Center.
The Panthers will begin their season with an exhibition match against the University of Dubuque on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Wartburg College on Monday, Nov. 7.
UNI returns home after Thanksgiving with a matchup against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Panthers host four games in December with games against Toledo (Dec. 6), McNeese State (Dec. 9), South Florida (Dec. 12) and a rematch with St. Bonaventure (Dec. 22).
UNI's full non-conference schedule and conference slate will be released at a later time.
In further scheduling news, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported UNI will participate in the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis.
The annual tournament held in the Bahamas will feature North Carolina, Villanova, Michigan, Arkansas, Memphis, Oklahoma and Stanford in addition to the Panthers.