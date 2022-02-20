UNI men's basketball tops Missouri State, 95-75

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- 5 Panthers scored in double-digit figures on Sunday afternoon as UNI men's basketball defeated the Missouri State Bears 95-75 at the McLeod Center in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) action.

The Panthers improve to 16-10 on the season and 12-4 in MVC play, while the Bears fall to 20-9 and 11-5 in the league. UNI also takes over sole possession of first place in the conference standings with 2 games remaining in the regular season.

The Panthers dominated from start to finish, shooting 58.9% from the field on the game, including 46.4% from three-point range with 13 made baskets from beyond the arc. UNI led for all but one minute of play against Missouri State, pushing the ball quickly on offense to attack both inside the paint and from long range. With only 4 fouls committed in the opening half, the Panthers capitalized on 8 made free throws to take a 49-33 lead into halftime.

UNI's offense continued to roll into the second half while putting pressure on the Bears' defense. Bowen Born hit 5-of-6 shots from the floor, including a set of 3 three-pointers, as Noah Carter attacked inside the paint and at the free throw line. With Born, AJ Green and Trae Berhow combining for 9 of UNI's 13 made three-point baskets, as well as solid rebounding performances from Carter, Berhow, and Tywhon Pickford, the Panthers closed the afternoon strong to complete the 20-point victory, the third win of 20+ points this season.

AJ Green finished the day with a team-high 21 points and 7 assists, as Noah Carter notched 17 points and a game-high 8 rebounds. Bowen Born scored a season-high 15 points and career-high 6 rebounds, while Trae Berhow recorded 15 points and 6 boards. Nate Heise notched 14 points for UNI, as Tywhon Pickford posted 6 points and 6 rebounds in the Panther win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0