UNI men's basketball announces road non-conference slate

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men's basketball team announced the remainder of its non-conference schedule, Monday.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson previously discussed the non-conference schedule during the Missouri Valley Conference coaches zoom call.

“It is a great one," Jacobson said. "We have everything on there that we feel like we need to be in position to get an at-large bid when conference play starts.”

Following an exhibition against the University of Dubuque and the home season-opener against Wartburg, the Panthers will hit the road for a matchup against the Richmond Spiders, the reigning Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament Champions, on Nov. 11.

Richmond advanced to the Round of 32 in the March Madness Tournament, falling to Providence 79-51, after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes, 67-63, in the first round.

The third meeting between the two programs in a four-year series, the Spiders hold a 2-0 advantage with wins of 78-68 in 2020-21 and 60-52 in 2021-22.

UNI remains on the east coast for its next non-conference matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers on Nov. 14.

The Cavaliers finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 21-14 and advanced to the third round of the National Invitation Tournament with wins over Mississippi State and North Texas.

Virginia won the only other matchup between the Cavaliers and Panthers, 57-43, in 2013.

UNI will wrap up its road stretch with an appearance in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri prior to Thanksgiving. The tournament, hosted at the T-Mobile Center, features a field of San Francisco, Wichita State and Grand Canyon.

The matchups will be announced at a later date. The Panthers will play a pair of games in the tournament with the first contest serving as a semifinal matchup and the second game serving as a championship or consolation matchup.

Following a four game homestand, the Panthers round out their non-conference road slate with a battle against Towson in the Legends of Basketball Chicago Hoops Showcase on Dec. 17.

The December matchup between the Tigers and Panthers will be the first matchup between the two programs. Towson finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 25-9 and an appearance in the NIT, losing to Wake Forest in the first round.

The Panthers previously revealed its six game non-conference home slate with a video uploaded to the men's basketball twitter account.

According to a press release from UNI, start times for the non-conference schedule and the full conference schedule will be released at a later date.

For tickets for upcoming games, visit UNIPanthers.com/tickets, or call the UNI Ticket Office at 319-273-4849.

Non-Conference Schedule Nov. 2 - Dubuque (Exhibition), Nov. 7 - Wartburg, Nov. 11 - @Richmond, Nov. 14 - @Virginia, Nov. 21 - TBD (Hall of Fame Classic), Nov. 22 - TBD (Hall of Fame Classic), Nov. 26 - Northern Illinois Dec. 6 - Toledo, Dec. 9 - McNeese State, Dec. 12 - South Florida, Dec. 17 - Towson (Legends of Basketball Chicago Hoops Showcase), Dec. 22 - St. Bonaventure