ST. LOUIS — As if he was coming off a screen to his favorite spot beyond the 3-point arc, Wyatt Lohaus confidently answered the question of who’s the best shooter on this year’s Northern Iowa basketball roster.
“I have to bet on myself,” Lohaus said with a smile during the Missouri Valley Conference media day in St. Louis Wednesday.
The senior — who led last year’s Panthers with 43 3-pointers on 45 percent success in an injury-shortened 24 games — will certainly have plenty of competition to win a shooting contest this season.
Here’s a look at what some of the other current UNI options did from distance last season: Spencer Haldeman (43 3s, 41 percent), Trae Berhow (48 3s, 40 percent at Pepperdine), Shandon Goldman (52 3s, 40.6 percent at Panola College) and AJ Green (Class 4A record 119 3s, 48.8 percent as a senior on Cedar Falls High’s state title team).
“We have a bunch of guys knocking down shots,” Lohaus said, assessing his team’s summer and fall workouts. “We anticipate it will be the same in the season. Having that in workouts definitely pushes you because if you’re struggling in a certain drill, you know you’re going to basically get your butt kicked with the guys next to you.
“It pushes you to bring your best every day, and it also pushes you to get in the gym and work on your own game in your downtime.”
Since the 3-point line was universally adopted by college programs in 1986, UNI’s team record is 298 3s at a 37.4 percent success rate during the 2015-16 season in which the Panthers reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Matt Bohannon (93) and Paul Jesperson (82) led that team in 3-pointers, and Jeremy Morgan was the most efficient from distance, knocking down 50 treys on 40.7 percent shooting. No other player made more than 26.
Based on recent stats, at least five players on this year’s team have potential to surpass Morgan’s 3-point efficiency. While UNI coach Ben Jacobson has recently tried to build his offense around consistently getting frontcourt players touches, he doesn’t feel it will be necessary to run everything through the post this season.
“We’ve got a pretty good roster of guys that handle and pass the ball,” Jacobson said. “We’ve got a group of guys that can make 3-point shots.”
Berhow and Goldman’s combination of size and range adds versatility. UNI’s coach feels this year’s team will be able to move the ball up and down the floor and open things up in the half-court.
Only Wisconsin and Virginia averaged fewer possessions per game than UNI last season. And while the Panthers aren’t likely to become the NCAA’s version of the Golden State Warriors, Jacobson is confident he can rely on a variety of sources to come up with a key bucket.
Even defensive stopper Isaiah Brown — who missed a pair of potential game-tying looks down the stretch in last year’s MVC Tournament loss to eventual Final Four qualifier Loyola — has been working to improve his shot after converting 33 3-pointers on 32.4 percent shooting.
“Last year’s experience was important,” Jacobson said. “Isaiah and I have talked about it. The game against Loyola was a big deal. We were in position to tie that game, and Isaiah had a couple cracks at it. That’s a great experience for him. He’s ready for that when it comes up again.”
The Panthers are ready to put last season’s 16-16 record in the rearview mirror, and so far Jacobson likes the work this group has invested to find growth — starting with a more dynamic offense.
“Because we’ve got more skilled guys, and they’ve already showed they’re going to trust each other, we’re going to be able to find the right shot, and we have different guys that are capable of making them,” Jacobson added.
LONG ROAD BACK: A full offseason of work has added to Lohaus’ growth after leg injuries cost him practice time and game minutes each of the past two seasons. He’s hoping to build on a strong spring finish in which he averaged 12.1 points and 28 minutes the final eight games.
“Towards the final third of the season, I felt as healthy as I have the last few years,” Lohaus said. “That’s carried over to the summer. I feel pretty good and have been relatively healthy.”
BIGGER BIGGIE: Goldman’s footwork, passing ability and comfort on the perimeter make him a unique addition. Jacobson has been impressed with his work ethic this offseason.
“Strength and conditioning were two big areas for growth,” Jacobson said. “He’s come a long ways since June.”
FRESH HOPE: Consensus Top-100 national recruit Green, the lone freshman on this year’s roster, has taken little time winning over his teammates.
“In a way we’re similar because he’s a reserved kid, would rather spend his time in the gym and loves the game of basketball,” Lohaus said. “I think what’s been most impressive for me is his drive, his work ethic and then he’s competitive. I see him in the gym and he’s hard on himself.”
