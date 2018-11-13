CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa basketball coach Ben Jacobson offered a candid assessment of his team’s road opener and first test against a Division I opponent during Monday’s weekly press conference.
“It was not the start that we were anticipating or expecting,” Jacobson said, reflecting on Saturday’s 74-65 loss at Texas-Arlington. “We ran into a good basketball team down in Arlington. They’re a new group of guys and they played extremely hard, threw some things at us that we hadn’t seen —and in some ways I don’t know if we’ll see very often — from a roster standpoint.”
Arlington played an undersized five-guard lineup throughout most of the game, applying three-quarter court pressure and switching on all screens against UNI’s half-court sets.
The Panthers shot just 3 of 22 (13.6 percent) from 3-point range. In comparison, last year’s UNI offense was held to three or fewer made 3-pointers in only one of its 32 games.
Despite the frequent misses, Arlington’s guards also limited UNI’s second-chance opportunities. The Panthers were held to five offensive rebounds and scored five second-chance points.
“We got slowed down in the quarter court,” Jacobson said. “We didn’t get the ball moving side-to-side and did not allow ourselves some more possessions.”
Freshman starting point guard AJ Green experienced his first taste of adversity as a collegiate athlete. He finished with just one assist and five turnovers, and went 1-for-8 from distance within a starting lineup that only made one 3-pointer.
“He’s extremely determined, already watching film right away,” Jacobson said. “He’s going to learn everything he can from it.”
UNI’s coach added that his team’s on-ball defense and off-ball positioning must improve entering this weekend’s trip to the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Panthers begin tournament play at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Penn. The Quakers return three starters and six players who averaged at least 10 minutes a game for a team that finished 24-9 last season, tied for the Ivy League regular-season title and advanced into the NCAA Tournament.
Following Friday’s game, UNI will face either No. 12 Kansas State or Eastern Kentucky. Oregon State, Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Missouri are in the other half of the bracket.
Jacobson is still working to find the right rotations and distribution of minutes within his lineup. Sophomores Austin Phyfe and Tywhon Pickford made their season debuts Saturday. Pickford scored seven points and led UNI with three assists in 24 minutes off the bench, while Phyfe managed seven minutes of court time.
“With both those guys it’s going to take some time until they’re all the way back from a conditioning standpoint to where they need to be,” Jacobson said.
Learning from an early setback, there are plenty of opportunities for growth this weekend in paradise.
“We weren’t strong enough or tough enough with the basketball,” Jacobson said, again referencing Saturday’s loss. “We weren’t strong enough or tough enough around the basket.
“We weren’t determined enough in transition defense to keep the basketball off the floor. That will be a lot of what we work on, improving determination and discipline, toughness. There’s a lot that goes into that. Some of it is technique. A large portion with some of the plays has nothing to do with technique. We’ve got improvement to do in both of those areas.”
