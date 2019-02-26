CEDAR FALLS -- A league with over a century of history has never experienced a season like this.
For the first time in 112 years, the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball champion is guaranteed to finish with at least six league losses.
With many of the title contenders stuck in neutral, a four-game win streak has elevated the University of Northern Iowa from one game ahead of last place to one game back of first in two weeks.
The Panthers (14-15, 9-7) join a 10-6 trio of Loyola, Drake and Missouri State as the four teams that still have a chance at winning the MVC’s regular-season title with two games remaining.
UNI could catch the defending league champion Ramblers in the standings when they meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the McLeod Center, while Missouri State and Drake go head-to-head on the season’s final day.
“It’s been a year almost every night, regardless of which team is home or away, the games have been hard and the games have been close,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “I also don’t remember a year where there haven't been more games that have been won or lost by 10 or more points.”
Not only does UNI have the longest active win streak in the league, the Panthers have been the most consistent of any MVC team throughout the season with a league-best 3.6 average margin of victory. Loyola is a close second at plus-3.5.
Just one game back of the league lead, the Panthers also sit just one game up on a trio of teams tied for fifth place.
“I’ve never seen it bottled up like this,” said Loyola coach Porter Moser, who played at Creighton and spent four seasons as Illinois State’s head coach. “Every team should have a sense of urgency. You’ve got to bring it.”
Loyola held a two-game lead atop the MVC standings before dropping three of its last four games. Moser is searching for depth beyond returning MVC Player of the Year Clayton Custer and 2019 Player of the Year candidates Marques Townes and Cameron Krutwig. The Ramblers have scored no more than six bench points in their last four games.
“If you’re going to win in February and win that (MVC) tournament in three games, you’ve got to be deep,” Moser said. “You can’t have one or two guys carry you. You’re going to see the teams that are getting contributions from seven guys are the guys that are going to make a run.”
Balance has become a strength within UNI’s offense. Six Panthers are averaging at least eight points a game during league play for a team that ranks second in scoring offense at 66.8 points per game.
“The trust they have in each other, it’s really changed with these guys,” Jacobson said of his team’s growth. “You can see it in the way they’re moving around.
“I think playing without any fear is a great sign that guys are confident in what they’re doing.”
While UNI is averaging 1.75 more 3-pointers per league game than its opposition, the team’s guards have also become more comfortable playing downhill. The last two defenses the Panthers have encountered were determined to pressure UNI on the perimeter.
Senior guard Wyatt Lohaus credits his team for embracing a tougher mentality and working to create inside.
“Guys weren’t settling,” Lohaus said, assessing his team’s last two victories. “We were putting the pressure on them. We got a few layups and dump-offs off that and then got to the free throw line.
“I think maybe earlier in the year we would have settled a little more. We have a lot of shooters, so we’re certainly capable of hitting those shots, but we have the discipline to not let the defense have a break and put it on them.”
UNI will be challenged Wednesday by Loyola’s talented center Krutwig. His passing and scoring ability helped the Ramblers overcome a 55-49 deficit with 6:36 remaining to defeat the Panthers, 61-60, Jan. 30 in Chicago.
“We’ve got to guard him better when we play him one-on-one, and try to get him off balance a little bit,” Jacobson said. “It’s very hard to guard him with one guy. He’s so good, he feels where the help is coming. He’s such a good passer.”
WILLIAMSON MAY RETURN: Loyola’s top defender, Lucas Williamson, has missed all but four league games after having surgery on his hand. He is nearing a return and may be available Wednesday.
“I’m confident he’s going to be back for the (MVC) tournament,” Moser said. “I’m hopeful he’s going to be back before that.”
