CEDAR FALLS — The new year began with a movie marathon for the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team.
Following a second half in which the Panthers surrendered 56 points during a 76-70 Missouri Valley Conference-opening loss at Illinois State, UNI coach Ben Jacobson provided detailed film breakdowns of how 17 different plays could have been defended. Jacobson’s frustration with his players’ approach to defense boiled over 10 minutes into Saturday’s 69-64 home victory over Bradley.
Equipped with an experienced team that shouldn’t be slowed down on the court by thinking through scouting report details, UNI’s head coach has challenged his Panthers to play with more passion and intensity.
“Plain and simple we need to play harder defensively,” Jacobson said. “As soon as we get bumped a little bit on a ball screen we’re behind. Instead of getting through it and getting in front of a guy, we’re immediately behind because we’re not playing hard enough.
“That has to change. You aren’t going to be a great defensive team until you play really hard on every single possession. We’re not doing that right now.”
UNI (12-2, 1-1 MVC) will be tested defensively at 7 p.m. today when the Panthers host Indiana State (8-5, 1-1 MVC) inside the McLeod Center. The Sycamores average 73 points a game and have matched UNI’s strong 47% shooting efficiency from the field.
Indiana State returns the league’s top backcourt tandem of second-team all-conference junior Tyreke Key and senior Jordan Barnes. Key averages 18.2 points a game on 46% shooting, while Barnes has become more of a distributor this season with 52 assists versus 23 turnovers. Sophomore Cooper Neese joins that duo as a third Sycamore hitting 41% of his 3-point attempts.
On the interior, 6-foot-8 forward Jake LaRavia and 6-foot-7, 245-pound center Tre Williams form a poised freshman duo that combined to score 35 points during Saturday’s 80-76 loss at Drake that snapped an eight-game win streak. Seniors Christian Williams and Bronson Kessinger supply experienced depth off the bench.
“You’ve got three guys on the perimeter that you don’t feel very comfortable getting away from,” Jacobson said. “Defensively, you’ve got some real challenges and choices to make.”
Indiana State coach Greg Lansing is also concerned with how his team will handle UNI’s offense.
Panther sophomore AJ Green has emerged from a five-point clunker against West Virginia by scoring at least 19 points in the last seven games – including a career-high, 35-point performance on Saturday. Green has displayed limitless range along with an ability to get to the rim and convert free throw opportunities. He was named MVC Player of the Week Monday.
“You start with prayer, hoping he just doesn’t have a good game,” Lansing said, addressing the key to defending Green. “He’s hard to defend. You’re just going to have to make it tough on him. He’s going to score. He’s got the ball in his hands a lot.”
Green and Key have the ability to match each other shot for shot.
“Knowing Kyle (Green, AJ’s dad) since back in college, and AJ as he’s grown up, I know how hard he works,” Lansing said. “He’s a hard worker and a competitive guy. Look at his body and how much it has changed, how physical he is now.
“There’s nobody that I’ve been around that works as hard as Tyreke Key. He lives in the gym before and after practice. The work ethic of those two guys shows. You put that much work in on your craft and it’s going to show on game nights. I’m sure that AJ works just like Tyreke does.”
The complexion of UNI’s team has changed with a more defensive-minded Tywhon Pickford replacing injured sharpshooter Spencer Haldeman in the starting lineup. Haldeman has made progress with his sprained ankle, but was unable to return to practice on Monday.
Pickford hauled in 16 rebounds during his first start on Saturday.
“We don’t need to change a lot of what we’re doing, but there are some subtle things that we need to do differently knowing that Spencer may be out for another game or two,” Jacobson said. “At the other end of the floor, what Ty does defensively – his size and impact in terms of rebounding – those are things where we’re a little bit better.”
