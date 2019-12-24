CEDAR FALLS – After using a foundation of defense and ball security to find sustained success, Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson likely considers this statistic a backhanded compliment.
Sunday’s 88-80 victory over Marshall marked the first time in Jacobson’s 14 seasons as UNI’s head coach that the Panthers secured a win after turning the ball over 18 times and allowing 80 points in regulation.
Efficient shooting has certainly given this year’s UNI team (11-1) a larger margin for error when it comes to ball security, in particular.
UNI has completed the non-conference portion of its schedule with a team that is on pace to be the most accurate collection of shooters in Jacobson’s tenure. The Panthers enter league play with a 48.3 percent success rate from the field. Only UNI’s 2014-15 team that opened 11-1 and finished 31-4 has made 48 percent of its shots for an entire season during the previous 13 years.
“That team was really old, a bunch of juniors and seniors,” Jacobson said. “Our experience has helped us with this group, but we’re not really as old as that group was.”
AJ Green and Trae Berhow have helped UNI’s offense find another gear in their second season with the Panthers. Green has surpassed 20 points in his last four games against Division I opponents, while Berhow has made 34 of his last 50 3-point attempts for an lights out 68 percent success rate from distance – beginning with a school-record tying eight 3-pointers against UT-Martin.
Beyond those two all-conference candidates, Spencer Haldeman is averaging 10 points a game with room to grow after shooting six percent better from distance last season. Fellow senior Isaiah Brown has burnt opponents when they sag off him by making 56 percent of his field goals, including 16 3-pointers at a 47 percent success rate.
Back to full health, Tywhon Pickford has found success off back cuts and drives, while UNI’s center tandem of Austin Phyfe and Justin Dahl are shooting a combined 68 percent as they provide a valuable post presence.
Freshmen Noah Carter, Antwan Kimmons and James Betz add depth to an offense that is clicking.
“Last year we put in a new flow-type offense and got a lot of reps at it,” Brown said. “Now we know we have good team chemistry. We know what each other are going to do.”
UNI’s 150 turnovers compared to its opposition’s 141 leaves room to improve upon what has already been a positive start.
“We have long stretches where we do not turn it over,” Jacobson said. “That ball pops around and guys are getting open and we get some separation.
“We’ve already shown what happens with when we take care of the ball. When we have a good possession and somebody gets to shoot it, we’re really efficient.”
Defensively, when UNI has managed to limit transition opportunities, opponents have often struggled to find open shots against cohesive rotations in the half-court. The Panthers are outrebounding opponents by nearly seven boards per game.
“We’re playing great team defense,” Brown said. “I think it’s super hard to score on us. Once we’re doing that on the defensive end and playing with confidence on the offensive end we’re going to be hard to beat.”
UNI begins league play on New Year’s Eve at Illinois State. The Panthers enter the week ranked No. 23 by the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Indiana State is next highest Missouri Valley Conference school at 91.
“Teams have thrown a lot of different stuff at us (in non-conference play),” Green said. “We’ve played some Power 5 schools that are big and athletic. … I think as long as we just continue to prepare the same, we’ll be ready no matter what we see.”
