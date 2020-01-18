UNI makes road statement over Bradley

Starting center Austin Phyfe played through foul trouble to finish with 15 points. Tywhon Pickford added 11 points and Trae Berhow tallied 10 to give UNI four players in double figures. Freshman Noah Carter also knocked down a pair of timely 3-pointers and added a tip-in for eight points off the bench.

“What I liked the most was our guys just stayed with it,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “No matter what was happening throughout the course of the game, they just stayed with it on both ends. Offensively we were pretty consistent all night and answered when we had to answer.”

UNI’s offensive production was needed to counter an explosive effort off the dribble from Bradley guard Danya Kingsby. The LSU transfer scored his team’s first 11 points and finished with 28 points – 15 above his previous career high.

Beyond Kingsby, Bradley’s Darrell Brown added 18 points, but Nate Kennell – who entered the game shooting 47% from distance – was held to four points without a 3-pointer.

“We guarded the ball a little bit better in the second half,” Jacobson said. “I thought in the first half they kept turning the corner, getting to the rim and were able to lay the ball in. Those are such high percentage shots and they take a toll on your defense.”