UNI leads Loyola at halftime

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa’s defense has delivered as the Panthers have assembled a 32-28 halftime lead over Loyola this afternoon inside the McLeod Center.

UNI (16-3, 5-2) recorded six steals and held the Ramblers (14-6, 6-1) to 44% shooting. The Panthers took advantage of eight Loyola turnovers to make up for seven turnovers of their own.

Loyola went on a 7-0 run during an early-series of turnovers. Center Cameron Krutwig scored on a pair of moves inside before Tate Hall added a 3-pointer for a 12-8 lead at the 11:07 mark of the first half.

UNI responded with a 9-0 run that included a pair of Antwan Kimmons layups along with a mid-range jumper and pull-up 3-pointer from AJ Green.

The Ramblers then regained their advantage after three consecutive UNI turnovers before Austin Phyfe answered for the Panthers on a pair of post moves.

Green leads all scorers with 10 points and Phyfe has eight points to go with six rebounds. Lucas Williamson leads Loyola with nine points and Krutwig has eight.

