UNI knocked off mighty Kansas one decade ago

10-year reunion

UNI’s lone Sweet 16 run after five previous NCAA tournament trips changed the outlook on how high to set the bar.

“Once this group did that, the conversation coming out of it then changed to, ‘We’re going to put together a group that can play in the Final Four and win a national championship.’” Jacobson said. “That team moved everything forward in terms of raising the bar from an expectations standpoint. When we played in the Sweet 16, now we sit down with recruits and our players and we talk about why we’re doing the things we’re doing.”

Last fall marked the first time nearly every player on the 2009-10 roster was able to reunite. Jacobson says not much was discussed from the games, but rather the moments they shared in practice and memories from bonds formed over a two-year stretch.

“Most of the things they talked about were their relationships and how hard some of the practices were,” Jacobson said. “I think at the end of the day they embraced those things and knew there was really one track for them to be the best we could be.

“They knew we had good players and they knew we had a good team. There was going to be one track to get there, and that was working and holding each other accountable.”