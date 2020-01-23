UNI joining Cayman Islands Classic

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team will play in the Cayman Islands Classic in 2020 the tournament announced Wednesday.

2020 will mark the fourth consecutive year of the Cayman Islands Classic, former champions include George Mason, Creighton and Cincinnati. This marks the first year the Panthers will play in the tournament. The tournament will take place Nov. 23-25 in the John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Grand Cayman.