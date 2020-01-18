You are the owner of this article.
UNI makes road statement over Bradley
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

PEORIA, Ill. – Protect a road lead with first place on the line.

That was the challenge Northern Iowa’s basketball team faced during Saturday night’s nationally televised showdown at Bradley.

Seemingly every time an enthusiastic Carver Arena crowd rose to its feet, UNI came up with the plays to sit them down during an impressive 86-71 road victory.

AJ Green led UNI (16-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference) with 25 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Austin Phyfe played through foul trouble to finish with 15 points. Tywhon Pickford added 11 points and Trae Berhow tallied 10.

That production was needed to counter a determined effort from Bradley’s Danya Kingsby. The LSU transfer scored his team’s first all points and finished with 28 points – 15 above his previous career high.

UNI outscored Bradley 19-4 over an 8-minute, 30-second stretch to take an 11-point first half lead. The Braves (13-6, 4-2) rallied with a 10-1 run out of a timeout and eventually drew even on a Darrell Brown 3-pointer from the top of the key with 20 seconds left. Green drew a foul on the ensuing possession to give UNI a 38-36 halftime lead.

The Panthers led throughout the entire second half. A key moment came after Kingsby stole the ball from Justin Dahl and scored on the other end to cut Bradley’s deficit to 59-57 with UNI’s Isaiah Brown responded with a 3-pointer over a double team late in the shot clock.

Phyfe later entered the game with four fouls and scored to trigger a 9-0 run featuring a Spencer Haldeman 3-pointer as UNI extended its lead to 71-59 and pulled away.

MVC standings

;Conf;Overall

;W;L;W;L

No. Iowa;5;1;16;2

Loyola;4;1;12;6

Bradley;4;2;13;6

Drake;3;2;13;5

Indiana St.;3;2;10;6

Missouri St.;3;3;9;10

So. Illinois;2;3;8;10

Valparaiso;2;3;9;9

Illinois St.;1;4;6;11

Evansville;0;6;9;10

