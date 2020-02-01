UNI holds off Evansville for road win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville couldn’t make a shot in the first half, and couldn’t miss in the second.

Northern Iowa’s offense was steady enough to avoid an upset bid from an Aces’ team winless in Missouri Valley Conference play, 80-68, Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center.

UNI (19-3, 8-2 MVC) attempted a season-low 10 3-pointers and did much of its work off drives and in the low post during a game in which it out-shot the Purple Aces 50 to 48.1%.

Evansville (9-14, 0-10) missed 16 of its first 19 shots and was held to a season-low pint total at intermission, 30-16. The Aces then made their first eight shots of the second half in which they hit 18 of 26 field goal attempts and scored 52 points.

That burst – following a first half in which the Aces were 0-for-10 from distance – included three 3-pointers and three free throws to cut UNI’s lead to 42-38 with 14:14 remaining.

Trae Berhow answered with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to spark a quick 8-0 run capped by a deep transition shot from AJ Green.