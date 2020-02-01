You are the owner of this article.
UNI holds off Evansville for road win
UNI holds off Evansville for road win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville couldn’t make a shot in the first half, and couldn’t miss in the second.

Northern Iowa’s offense was steady enough to avoid an upset bid from an Aces’ team winless in Missouri Valley Conference play, 80-68, Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center.

UNI (19-3, 8-2 MVC) attempted a season-low 10 3-pointers and did much of its work off drives and in the low post during a game in which it out-shot the Purple Aces 50 to 48.1%.

Evansville (9-14, 0-10) missed 16 of its first 19 shots and was held to a season-low pint total at intermission, 30-16. The Aces then made their first eight shots of the second half in which they hit 18 of 26 field goal attempts and scored 52 points.

That burst – following a first half in which the Aces were 0-for-10 from distance – included three 3-pointers and three free throws to cut UNI’s lead to 42-38 with 14:14 remaining.

Trae Berhow answered with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to spark a quick 8-0 run capped by a deep transition shot from AJ Green.

Evansville made another run that cut UNI’s deficit to seven before reserve center Justin Dahl scored twice inside with a blocked shot on defense in between those baskets. Starter Austin Phyfe, who had been sitting with four fouls since the 15:47 mark of the second half, re-entered with 6:32 remaining. He instantly went to work with a layup off a set that freed him up under the hoop and a traditional three-point play through contact as part of his game-high 16 points.

Seven of Phyfe’s total came during the closing stretch. Trae Berhow and AJ Green finished with 15 points. Green shot just 5-for-15 from the field with two 3-pointers, but essentially clinched the victory with a mid-range, pull-up jumper in the last minute.

Evansville was paced by 14 points apiece from Evan Kuhlman and K.J. Riley.

It was a different path to victory for UNI after making 17 3-pointers against Missouri State in its previous game.

UNI attempted just one shot from distance over the first 13 minutes and turned the ball over multiple times on skip pass attempts to find shooters as part of eight first-half turnovers.

UNI’s first 18 points came in the paint as Phyfe exploited a mismatch in the post, and his teammates found paths to the basket on drives off handoffs at the top of the key.

With UNI sitting at 14 points 15 minutes into the game freshmen Antwan Kimmons and Noah Carter sparked the Panthers with 13 of the team’s 16 points over the final five minutes of the first half.

This story will be updated.

