UNI holds off Evansville for road win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville couldn’t make a shot in the first half, and couldn’t miss in the second.
Northern Iowa’s offense was steady enough to avoid an upset bid from an Aces’ team winless in Missouri Valley Conference play, 80-68, Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center.
UNI (19-3, 8-2 MVC) attempted a season-low 10 3-pointers and did much of its work off drives and in the low post during a game in which it out-shot the Purple Aces 50 to 48.1%.
Evansville (9-14, 0-10) missed 16 of its first 19 shots and was held to a season-low pint total at intermission, 30-16. The Aces then made their first eight shots of the second half in which they hit 18 of 26 field goal attempts and scored 52 points.
That burst – following a first half in which the Aces were 0-for-10 from distance – included three 3-pointers and three free throws to cut UNI’s lead to 42-38 with 14:14 remaining.
Trae Berhow answered with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to spark a quick 8-0 run capped by a deep transition shot from AJ Green.
Evansville made another run that cut UNI’s deficit to seven before reserve center Justin Dahl scored twice inside with a blocked shot on defense in between those baskets. Starter Austin Phyfe, who had been sitting with four fouls since the 15:47 mark of the second half, re-entered with 6:32 remaining. He instantly went to work with a layup off a set that freed him up under the hoop and a traditional three-point play through contact as part of his game-high 16 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Seven of Phyfe’s total came during the closing stretch. Trae Berhow and AJ Green finished with 15 points. Green shot just 5-for-15 from the field with two 3-pointers, but essentially clinched the victory with a mid-range, pull-up jumper in the last minute.
Evansville was paced by 14 points apiece from Evan Kuhlman and K.J. Riley.
It was a different path to victory for UNI after making 17 3-pointers against Missouri State in its previous game.
UNI attempted just one shot from distance over the first 13 minutes and turned the ball over multiple times on skip pass attempts to find shooters as part of eight first-half turnovers.
UNI’s first 18 points came in the paint as Phyfe exploited a mismatch in the post, and his teammates found paths to the basket on drives off handoffs at the top of the key.
With UNI sitting at 14 points 15 minutes into the game freshmen Antwan Kimmons and Noah Carter sparked the Panthers with 13 of the team’s 16 points over the final five minutes of the first half.
This story will be updated.
2019-20 UNI men's basketball coverage
2019-20 UNI men's basketball coverage
Here's the Courier's coverage of UNI men's basketball this season:
Nick Petaros of The Courier and Cole Bair of The Gazette are back for another week of the On UNI Podcast.
UNI was much too hot for Missouri State to handle Wednesday night in the McLeod Center.
Loyola slipped away from UNI in regulation Sunday, but the Panthers didn't let it happen again in overtime.
We begin by recapping the Panthers’ 88-78 win over Valparaiso Wednesday night that included 29 points from AJ Green and turnover issues popping back up.
WCF Courier sports writer Nick Petaros joins The Gazette's Cole Bair, and we begin by recapping Northern Iowa's 76-70 Missouri Valley Conference-opening loss at Illinois State Tuesday afternoon.
CEDAR FALLS – Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni left the McLeod Center early.
UNI completed a challenging road trip with a decisive win Thursday night at Grand Canyon.
Northern Iowa found itself in another fight to the finish Tuesday at 24th-ranked Colorado.
UNI's basketball team faces a pair of challenging tests this week at Colorado and Grand Canyon.
The UNI men's basketball team checked everything off its list Monday in a rout of Division III Luther.
A.J. Green was cool in the clutch and UNI pulled off a win over South Carolina Wednesday night at the Cancun Classic.
UNI had West Virginia on the ropes with a 15-point lead midway through the second half Tuesday, but the Panthers couldn't protect it.
UNI's basketball team puts its 6-0 record on the line tonight when it faces West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge.
UNI took care of Cornell Wednesday and will take a 6-0 record to Cancun next week.
UNI junior Trae Berhow went on a record-tying scoring binge Tuesday at the McLeod Center.
UNI is 4-0 with room to grow early in its men's basketball season.
Northern Iowa needed overtime to finish off Northern Colorado Saturday at the McLeod Center.
Northern Iowa’s offense has been hot and cold three games into this basketball season. But the Panther defense has kept its opposition on ice.
Two different versions of Northern Iowa's offense were displayed on the two-toned court inside Northern Illinois’ Convocation Center Saturday.
Finding points against one of the nation’s top returning defenses was the challenge Northern Iowa’s basketball team encountered Tuesday.
UNI opens its men's basketball season tonight against a high-profile Old Dominion team in the McLeod Center.
Austin Phyfe is intent on treasuring every moment he spends on the basketball court this upcoming season.
What takes place on the practice floor will go a long way toward determining UNI's success on the basketball court this season.
Austin Phyfe is back to his old self for the UNI men's basketball team, and that's good news for the Panthers.