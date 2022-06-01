UNI guard AJ Green turns pro, forgoing NCAA eligibility

CEDAR FALLS -- With the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline set for midnight on June 1, UNI junior guard AJ Green will keep his name in the NBA Draft and forego his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Reported by Cole Bair of the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Green, a Cedar Falls product, announced his intentions after entering both the draft and NCAA transfer portal on April 20.

Since the April announcement, Green explored his options in the transfer portal, with reported interest from Iowa State and Duke, and proceeded through the NBA pre-draft process.

Green released a statement via Bair in which the two-time MVC Player of the Year explained his decision.

“The past month has been a tremendous learning experience for me,” Green said. “Most notably, it indicates that my hard work is paying off, and I will continue to trust this moving forward. I believe at this time it is best for me to remain in the NBA Draft and begin my journey of playing professional basketball.”

In 99 career games with the Panthers, Green averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also shot an efficient .414 from the field and .378 from three.

A mainstay in the Panthers starting five, Green earned All-MVC honors in all three seasons in which he played 30 or more games.

