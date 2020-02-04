UNI freshmen have earned Jacobson's trust

CEDAR FALLS — Noah Carter initially looked to a veteran teammate for GPS coordinates after entering Saturday’s game against Evansville at an unfamiliar center position.

Northern Iowa’s 6-foot-6 freshman from Dubuque was inserted late in the first half during a response to the Purple Aces’ five-guard lineup. He provided a new wrinkle to UNI’s offense by staying at the top of the key after setting a screen and knocking down a 3-pointer before drawing a foul on another 3-point attempt.

A few practices at the start of the season accounted for the only work Carter had received at the position before being thrown into the fire.

“That’s not always easy for a first-year guy,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “He hasn’t had a lot of reps there.

“Evansville went to five guards and that pushed us to Noah in that spot. I’m glad that it did because it gives us another option there. Instead of always rolling to the basket, he can set that screen for one of our guards and he can stay behind it on the 3-point line.”