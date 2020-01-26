UNI fights off Loyola in OT

CEDAR FALLS – Following a second non-conference road loss, Northern Iowa returned to the McLeod Center this weekend searching for a defensive identity.
With first place in the Missouri Valley Conference on the line against the league’s top defensive team, UNI’s defenders answered the bell during a 67-62 overtime victory in front of a season-high 5,145 fans.
The Panthers (17-3, 6-2 MVC) matched their season high of eight steals and held Loyola to a season-low 37.5% shooting. Reserve guard Antwan Kimmons tallied two of those steals and also sped up the Ramblers with his aggressive on-ball defense leading to additional miscues.
“He (Kimmons) was great,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, addressing the 18 minutes he received from the freshman who scored 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting with three free throws. “Today we needed something that was going to be a little different. His speed, his aggressiveness, it shows up at both ends. Everything he does promotes emotion of some kind when he’s on the court. We needed all of that today.”
UNI regained its place atop the league standings thanks in part to a major contribution from center Austin Phyfe in a one-on-one post match-up with MVC Player of the Year candidate Cameron Krutwig. Phyfe finished with a balanced line of 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four blocks and a steal. Krutwig tallied 19 points on 9-for-19 shooting with 13 rebounds and four assists.
Green matched Phyfe with UNI’s team-high 14 point total. Trae Berhow added eight points, 12 rebounds and two steals, and Spencer Haldeman finished with 12 points.
“We talked about Krutwig all week and our fans got an up-close look at what he’s capable of and how skilled he is at the center position, and how good of a team Loyola is,” Jacobson said. “Tonight was our best defensive performance.
“(Phyfe) has got to play up on him (Krutwig) at times and then get away from him to take away some of the passes that he makes from the high post, but if you get away from him too far, then he puts it on the floor and beats you on the block. You’ve got to guard him everywhere, and be really smart about how you guard him.”
Phyfe embraced the challenge.
“Playing against one of the best bigs in the league, it’s always fun to have a new challenge,” Phyfe said. “A lot of respect to him, and being able to go back and forth, it was a battle, but it was a lot of fun.”
Loyola (14-7, 6-2) never led in the second half, but still forced overtime with six points in the final minute of regulation.
UNI had extended its lead to as many as 11 points on a steal and traditional three-point play by Kimmons with 9:30 remaining.
“Coach Jake told us to be more aggressive on both ends, not just defense,” Kimmons said. “Being aggressive was a big part of this game. They’re aggressive, so us being physical with them really helped out.”
Following Kimmons’ key three-point play, UNI went the next 7:26 without a field goal as the Ramblers stepped up their defense. Loyola cut its deficit to three over that stretch.
The Ramblers later scored on a Lucas Williamson jumper and a Krutwig roll to cut the deficit to 55-53. UNI's Isaiah Brown missed a front end one-and-one free throw, giving Loyola the ball with 19.3 seconds left in regulation and a chance to tie or take the lead. Loyola guard Tate Hall was then fouled under the basket and made a pair of free throws to extend the game.
In the extra period, UNI made 9 of 12 free throws to go with a timely Haldeman 3-pointer off a Green assist. Loyola was 2-for-11 shooting in overtime and 3-for-5 from the line.
“We just knew it would come down to getting stops and I think overall we did a good job of getting stops when we needed them and making plays,” Haldeman said.
Loyola’s Williamson went 3-for-6 from deep to open the game and finished with 18 points, but missed his last four 3-point attempts.
“You’ve got to give Northern Iowa credit,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “They play hard on both ends. They cut hard, they move hard and then they guard you hard. They take so much out of you.
“We’re asking (Williamson) to guard AJ Green, he’s the hardest guy to guard in our league, and I think Lucas left everything he had on the floor, but I think he ran out of gas with his legs.”
In total, UNI offset a 7 of 18 effort from distance by making 17 of 33 shots inside the arc.
The Panthers have now immediately bounced back with wins after all three losses this season.
“You get beat, you pick yourself up, you get on with it,” Jacobson said. “You work hard in practice and get ready for the next game. It helps to be older. Guys understand the process.”
