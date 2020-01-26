UNI fights off Loyola in OT to regain MVC lead

Green matched Phyfe with UNI’s team-high 14 point total. Trae Berhow added eight points, 12 rebounds and two steals, and Spencer Haldeman finished with 12 points.

“We talked about Krutwig all week and our fans got an up-close look at what he’s capable of and how skilled he is at the center position, and how good of a team Loyola is,” Jacobson said. “Tonight was our best defensive performance.

“(Phyfe) has got play up on him (Krutwig) at times and then get away from him to take away some of the passes that he makes from the high post, but if you get away from him too far, then he puts it on the floor and beats you on the block. You’ve got to guard him everywhere, and be really smart about how you guard him.”

Phyfe embraced the challenge.

“Playing against one of the best bigs in the league, it’s always fun to have a new challenge,” Phyfe said. “A lot of respect to him, and being able to go back and forth, it was a battle, but it was a lot of fun.”

Loyola (14-7, 6-2) never led in the second half, but still forced overtime with six points in the final minute of regulation.

UNI had extended its lead to as many as 11 points on a steal and traditional three-point play by Kimmons with 9:30 remaining.