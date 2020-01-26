UNI fights off Loyola in OT, regaining MVC lead

CEDAR FALLS – Following a second non-conference road loss, Northern Iowa returned to the McLeod Center this weekend searching for a defensive identity.

With first place in the Missouri Valley Conference on the line against the league’s top defensive team, the Panthers’ defenders answered the bell during a 67-62 overtime victory.

UNI matched its season high of eight steals and held Loyola to season-low 37.5% shooting

UNI (17-3, 6-2 MVC) regained its place atop the league standings thanks in part to a major contribution from center Austin Phyfe in a one-on-one post matchup with MVC Player of the Year candidate Cameron Krutwig. Phyfe finished with a balanced line of 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four blocks and a steal. Krutwig tallied 19 points on 9-for-19 shooting with 13 rebounds and four assists.

Loyola (14-7, 6-2) never led in the second half, but still forced overtime with six points in the final minute of regulation.

UNI extended its lead to as many as 11 points on a steal and traditional three-point play by Antwan Kimmons with 9:30 remaining, but went the next 7:26 without a field goal. Loyola cut its deficit to three over that stretch.