UNI fights off Loyola in OT, regaining MVC lead

CEDAR FALLS – Following a second non-conference road loss, Northern Iowa returned to the McLeod Center this weekend searching for a defensive identity.
With first place in the Missouri Valley Conference on the line against the league’s top defensive team, the Panthers’ defenders answered the bell during a 67-62 overtime victory.
UNI matched its season high of eight steals and held Loyola to season-low 37.5% shooting
UNI (17-3, 6-2 MVC) regained its place atop the league standings thanks in part to a major contribution from center Austin Phyfe in a one-on-one post matchup with MVC Player of the Year candidate Cameron Krutwig. Phyfe finished with a balanced line of 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four blocks and a steal. Krutwig tallied 19 points on 9-for-19 shooting with 13 rebounds and four assists.
Loyola (14-7, 6-2) never led in the second half, but still forced overtime with six points in the final minute of regulation.
UNI extended its lead to as many as 11 points on a steal and traditional three-point play by Antwan Kimmons with 9:30 remaining, but went the next 7:26 without a field goal. Loyola cut its deficit to three over that stretch.
The Ramblers then scored on a Lucas Williamson long 2-pointer and a Krutwig roll off a pass from Williamson to cut the deficit to 55-53. Isaiah Brown missed a front end one-and-one free throw, giving Loyola the ball back with 19.3 to play and a chance to tie or take the lead. Tate Hall was fouled under the basket and made a pair of free throws to extend the game.
In the extra period, UNI made 9 of 12 free throws to go with a timely Spencer Haldeman 3-pointer off an AJ Green assist. Loyola was 2-for-11 shooting in overtime and 3-for-5 from the line.
Green matched Phyfe with UNI’s team-high 14 points. Kimmons finished with 13 points and two steals and Trae Berhow added 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
