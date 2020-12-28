UNI fights back, secures split with Missouri State

“Watching the team as a whole tonight, I think we had a lot more fun. You saw those smiles back on the floor. We’re finally getting to that point where we know this is our team now. No disrespect to AJ, but he can’t play this year so we have to kind of forget about him in a sense and move on with who we’ve got.”

Phyfe – embattled through a series of challenging big man matchups to start the season – held his own in round two with Missouri State senior Gaige Prim. One night removed from being knocked to the canvas early by Prim’s interior footwork, Phyfe shadowed the Bears’ big and started landing some shots of his own.

UNI coach Ben Jacobson challenged his team to pass up early looks and drive more often against the Bears (4-1, 1-1) while also finding more touches for Phyfe.

“Guys turned down some shots and gave the offense an opportunity to work long enough to get it into his hands,” Jacobson said. “Then there were some possessions where we attacked some closeouts and put the ball in the paint one or two times before we shot it. There was a real willingness to learn and that’s a great attribute.”

If this series is any indication, the Panthers are in store for a wild ride during league play.