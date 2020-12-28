UNI fights back, secures split with Missouri State

CEDAR FALLS – Following the loss of its leader AJ Green, the University of Northern Iowa basketball team has spent the back half of December searching for an identity.
UNI’s offense finally clicked Monday night in game two its the Missouri Valley Conference opening series of back-to-back games with Missouri State.
Just over 24 hours removed from a 20-point, home-court loss to the Bears, UNI scored the first 16 points of Monday night’s rematch. The Panthers then showed their mettle once a 26-point first-half lead was cut to five four minutes into the second half.
UNI found what had been an elusive finishing touch, 85-75, inside the McLeod Center and secured its first win in six games against NCAA Division I opponents.
The Panthers (2-5, 1-1 MVC) had all 10 players reach the scoring column in the opening half and shot 52.5% from the field, led by a season-high 21 points from on 9 of 12 shooting from junior returning first team all-conference center Austin Phyfe.
As Phyfe pointed out following this victory, adjustments that accompany losing a player of Green’s caliber with the ability to score over 20 points a night have naturally taken time.
“I’d say there’s been some frustration around the team,” Phyfe said. “We’ve been fighting through everything to improve each and every game. This kind of got us over that hump.
“Watching the team as a whole tonight, I think we had a lot more fun. You saw those smiles back on the floor. We’re finally getting to that point where we know this is our team now. No disrespect to AJ, but he can’t play this year so we have to kind of forget about him in a sense and move on with who we’ve got.”
Phyfe – embattled through a series of challenging big man matchups to start the season – held his own in round two with Missouri State senior Gaige Prim. One night removed from being knocked to the canvas early by Prim’s interior footwork, Phyfe shadowed the Bears’ big and started landing some shots of his own.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson challenged his team to pass up early looks and drive more often against the Bears (4-1, 1-1) while also finding more touches for Phyfe.
“Guys turned down some shots and gave the offense an opportunity to work long enough to get it into his hands,” Jacobson said. “Then there were some possessions where we attacked some closeouts and put the ball in the paint one or two times before we shot it. There was a real willingness to learn and that’s a great attribute.”
If this series is any indication, the Panthers are in store for a wild ride during league play.
UNI could do no wrong as it made 15 of its first 19 shots while assembling a 39-14 lead.
Missouri State attempted 38 free throws and rallied behind 20-point performances from Sunday’s stars Prim and guard Isiaih Mosley, while Ja’Monta Black hit five 3-pointers as part of a 17-point game. Prim put back a miss to cut the Bears’ deficit to 45-40 but UNI’s Trae Berhow found Phyfe inside for the instant answer and the Panthers’ offense continued to click.
In total, five Panthers scored in double figures. True freshman Nate Heise filled the stat sheet with a career-high 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Noah Carter added 13 points off the bench to go with a team-high seven rebounds. Cole Henry put together his best game, filling in when Phyfe encountered foul trouble.
A key stretch that showed the fight of this UNI team occurred after Missouri State pulled back within 10 seven minutes into the second half. Heise tipped in a miss, and on the next offensive possession, Carter kept the ball alive off a miss and Henry put in the layup.
“This was the best feel that we had in terms of the toughness, the team sticking up for each other, togetherness that it requires for your group to move forward,” Jacobson said.
Through adversity, a UNI team that entered this season with lofty goals continues to fight.
“We’ve been battling all year,” Carter said. “It’s been a tough season, but with the resilience of this team, we finally started clicking. We punched back, which is something that we needed badly. It shows that this team is capable of doing some great things. We’ve just got to continue to push.
“We’re going to stay together, nothing is going to split us apart.”
UNI 85, Missouri State 75
MSU Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Mosley 38 4-12 11-13 6 5 3 20
Hervey 22 1-3 2-2 6 0 3 5
Ridder 27 0-4 0-0 3 0 0 0
Black 33 6-12 0-0 2 0 4 17
Prim 36 8-12 4-8 9 2 3 20
Sharp 26 1-8 4-6 2 2 2 6
Ayres 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Tata 1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0
Scott 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Brown 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Carper3 0-0 1-2 0 0 1 1
Patterson 12 1-3 3-7 2 0 5 6
Totals 200 21-54 25-38 34 9 21 75
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Heise 32 4-8 7-8 6 3 4 15
Berhow 35 5-10 0-1 6 4 3 12
Born 35 3-5 2-2 5 3 0 11
Pickford 9 2-4 0-0 2 0 3 4
Phyfe 24 9-12 2-7 5 1 3 21
Henry 11 1-3 1-2 1 2 5 3
Mar 14 1-3 0-0 3 1 4 2
Gauger 6 1-2 0-1 1 1 0 2
Krogmann 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Daniel 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Betz 6 1-2 0-0 0 0 2 2
Carter 27 4-10 4-4 7 1 3 13
Totals 200 31-59 16-25 40 16 27 85
MSU 28 47 – 75
N. Iowa 41 44 – 85
3-point goals – MSU 8-30 (Mosley 1-7, Hervey 1-3, Ridder 0-3, Black 5-11, Sharp 0-3, Pattterson 1-3), UNI 7-22 (Heise 0-3, Berhow 2-4, Born 3-4, Phyfe 1-3, Pickford 0-1, Gauger 0-1, Carter 1-6). Blocks – MSU 1 (Prim), UNI 2 (Mar, Heise). Turnovers – MSU 9 (Prim 3), UNI 10 (Phyfe, Henry 2). Steals – MSU 3 (three at 1), UNI 7 (Gauger 3).