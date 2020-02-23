UNI fights back, defeats Southern Illinois

CEDAR FALLS – This year’s University of Northern Iowa basketball team has learned to counterpunch during a stretch of recent games in which slow starts have created big deficits.
When UNI’s 13-point first-half cushion was wiped out in six minutes Saturday afternoon, the Panthers hit Southern Illinois back with waves of significant runs during a crucial 64-52 win inside the McLeod Center.
UNI (22-5, 11-4) gained sole possession of first place over Loyola in the hunt for its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship with two games remaining. Southern Illinois (16-12, 10-6) dropped into a third-place tie with Bradley.
The duo of center Austin Phyfe and senior guard Isaiah Brown re-ignited a Panther offense that went stagnant during an eight-minute scoreless stretch of the first half. Phyfe finished with a game-high 17 points and 18 rebounds. Brown tallied 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting.
MVC scoring leader AJ Green was held to three points over the first 29 minutes before finishing with nine points for the Panthers against a team that continued throw a barrage of double teams his direction.
Center Barret Benson and guard Eric McGill were Southern Illinois’ only starters in double figures with 11 points.
A greater sense of urgency was visible early from a UNI defense that encountered early holes in each of its previous four games. The Panthers were locked in on defense and eight different players combined to knock down field goals for an offense that made 10 of its first 20 shots and jumped out to a 24-11 lead.
Southern Illinois went on a 19-0 run over the next eight minutes to flip the game in its favor. The Salukis made 6 of 10 field goal attempts – including four players combining to hit five 3-pointers on eight looks from deep – as Southern Illinois’ string of defense stops was magnified with consistent offense.
UNI’s 34-26 halftime deficit extended to 10 points after Lance Jones scored in transition following a Barret Benson steal, before the Panthers fought back.
Senior Isaiah Brown scored the final seven points of an 11-0 run with his steal and dunk preceding a go-ahead 3-pointer at the 14:58 mark of the second half to take a 40-39 lead.
After Southern Illinois regained a 43-40 edge, UNI stepped up with another big run. AJ Green scored off a Trae Berhow steal and Tywhon Pickford’s drive resulted in a couple baskets inside and Phyfe pinpointed a skip pass to Spencer Haldeman during a 20-0 knockout run that covered nine minutes.
