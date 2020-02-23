UNI fights back, defeats Southern Illinois

CEDAR FALLS – This year’s University of Northern Iowa basketball team has learned to counterpunch during a stretch of recent games in which slow starts have created big deficits.

When UNI’s 13-point first-half cushion was wiped out in six minutes Saturday afternoon, the Panthers hit Southern Illinois back with waves of significant runs during a crucial 64-52 win inside the McLeod Center.

UNI (22-5, 11-4) gained sole possession of first place over Loyola in the hunt for its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship with two games remaining. Southern Illinois (16-12, 10-6) dropped into a third-place tie with Bradley.

The duo of center Austin Phyfe and senior guard Isaiah Brown re-ignited a Panther offense that went stagnant during an eight-minute scoreless stretch of the first half. Phyfe finished with a game-high 17 points and 18 rebounds. Brown tallied 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting.

MVC scoring leader AJ Green was held to three points over the first 29 minutes before finishing with nine points for the Panthers against a team that continued throw a barrage of double teams his direction.

Center Barret Benson and guard Eric McGill were Southern Illinois’ only starters in double figures with 11 points.