UNI falls to Cougars, 90-71, finishes season 20-12

The UNI men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end at the hands of the BYU Cougars Saturday night.

UNI entered the second round matchup after winning its 20th game of the season in the first round of the NIT.

The Panthers started Saturday’s contest scorching hot. UNI jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first 4:40 of the game as Noah Carter scored five points.

Over the next four minutes of action, the Panthers continued to grow their lead. A two-point jumper from junior forward Austin Phyfe gave UNI a 10-point lead at 13:03 of the first half.

However, a 7-0 run allowed the Cougars to tie the game at 22-22 with 10:04 remaining in the half.

Both teams traded baskets, and the lead, for the next four minutes until a three-pointer from junior guard Trevin Knell gave BYU the lead. The Cougars would hold the lead for the remainder of the half as UNI’s offense failed to record a point for nearly four minutes.

Trailing by eight with three seconds on the clock, BYU junior Spencer Johnson fouled UNI senior Trae Berhow on a three-point shot. Berhow converted on all three free throws to cut the BYU lead to 47-42 at the half.

In the second half, UNI again found itself in the midst of a scoreless drought. From 16:20 to 11:26, the Panthers failed to record a point as BYU used an 11-0 run to grab a 15-point lead.

UNI never regained its rhythm on offense as BYU led by 13 or more points for the last 10 minutes of the game. The Cougars won by a final margin of 19 points, 90-71.

Despite the offensive struggles, three Panthers scored double digit points. Carter led the Panthers with 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field. Junior guard AJ Green scored 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep. Berhow rounded out the trio with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

The loss eliminates the Panthers from the NIT tournament and ends their season. The Panthers finished with 20 wins and 12 losses.

On the season, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson described the Panthers as a close-knit group that showed a lot of character by battling through adversity.

“How much these guys accomplished, the difficulty of winning a regular season championship—We were able to do it coming off a really challenging November and December,” Jacobson said. “To get things in the right direction…it happened because of who these guys are."

