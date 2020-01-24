You are the owner of this article.
UNI eyes chance to regain MVC lead
CEDAR FALLS — When Porter Moser took over a Loyola program that had endured three previous decades predominately filled with losing seasons, he set his sights on recruiting skilled athletes from winning programs.

A member of Creighton’s 1989 Missouri Valley Conference championship team who eventually served a four-year stint as Illinois State’s head coach, Moser has relied on defense as a formula for success that has allowed the Ramblers to secure at least a share of the last two MVC regular-season titles.

“Some of the top teams are always the top defensive teams,” Moser said. “You look at Northern Iowa’s success and they’ve always been one of the top defensive teams in the league, extremely tough. You always see the Valley as a tough defensive league. You’ve got to guard if you’re going to win the league.”

First place will up for grabs at 3 p.m. Sunday when UNI (16-3, 5-2) hosts Loyola (14-6, 6-1) inside the McLeod Center. For all their success, the Panthers haven’t won a regular-season crown since their memorable 2009-10 campaign a decade ago.

Loyola enters this showdown with the MVC’s top scoring defense for a third consecutive year, allowing an average of 54.7 points through seven league games. A UNI team that finished third in scoring defense the previous two seasons sits sixth this season, but the Panthers feature the MVC’s top offense, averaging 75.3 points a game.

“One thing I’ve admired about (UNI coach Ben Jacobson) year after year, he really plays to the strengths of what his team is,” Moser said. “They’re always going to guard you. That’s always been a constant. They’re really spacing you and playing faster this year.”

Loyola has been efficient in its own right. The Ramblers are shooting 52.4% from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range with junior Cameron Krutwig facilitating the offense from a point-center role.

It was a move that began out of necessity with point guard Keith Clemons injured to open the season. Krutwig averages 4.3 assists with 8.3 rebounds and 12.7 points in league play and finished one assist shy of a triple-double during Wednesday’s 20-point win over Indiana State.

“It’s a luxury when you’ve got a center that’s that smart and can pass like that,” Moser said.

UNI’s redshirt sophomore center Austin Phyfe is a key passer and decision-maker within the Panthers’ offense, as well, in addition to averaging nearly a double-double of 12.7 points and 8.9 rebounds within the league.

Expect the two centers to go head to head with limited double-teams Sunday as each roster is also filled with capable perimeter shooters.

“Phyfe has got to be one of the most improved players in our league,” Moser said. “I know he was hurt last year, but just from the development, what their coaching staff and he have done, he can score in there, he can pass. He’s leading the league in rebounding, doesn’t turn it over very much. I think he’s a really good player.”

Following Wednesday’s two-point road loss at Southern Illinois, UNI’s Jacobson was determined to address the things that need to be shored up in preparation for hosting the MVC leader.

The Panthers’ head coach pointed to a lack of fundamentals as the source of turnover concerns that resurfaced in the loss to SIU. His defense also has room for growth.

“Defensively I feel like we can be better in a couple different areas – guarding the ball, being more active, better communication,” Jacobson said. “I wish there were some things where we were a little further along with it right now.”

Loyola won both meetings with UNI last season by a single point. It certainly won’t be easy for the Panthers to improve upon their 10-0 home record.

“It just seems like all our games against Northern Iowa come down to the last minute,” Moser said. “They’re playing at a high, high level at home. We know we have our hands full and we’re looking forward to a great game.”

UNI logo 2014

Loyola (14-6, 6-1) at UNI (16-3, 5-2)

  • When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
  • Where: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Radio: KXEL (1540 AM)
  • Series: UNI leads, 10-9. Loyola won both of last season's meetings by a single point.
  • Last time out: UNI was defeated by Southern Illinois, 68-66. Tate Hall knocked down all five of his 3-point attempts during Loyola's 75-55 win over Indiana State.
