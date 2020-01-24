UNI eyes chance to regain MVC lead against Loyola

“One thing I’ve admired about (UNI coach Ben Jacobson) year after year, he really plays to the strengths of what his team is,” Moser said. “They’re always going to guard you. That’s always been a constant. They’re really spacing you and playing faster this year.”

Loyola has been efficient in its own right. The Ramblers are shooting 52.4% from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range with junior Cameron Krutwig facilitating the offense from a point-center role.

It was a move that began out of necessity with point guard Keith Clemons injured to open the season. Krutwig averages 4.3 assists with 8.3 rebounds and 12.7 points in league play and finished one assist shy of a triple-double during Wednesday’s 20-point win over Indiana State.

“It’s a luxury when you’ve got a center that’s that smart and can pass like that,” Moser said.

UNI’s redshirt sophomore center Austin Phyfe is a key passer and decision-maker within the Panthers’ offense, as well, in addition to averaging nearly a double-double of 12.7 points and 8.9 rebounds within the league.

Expect the two centers to go head to head with limited double-teams Sunday as each roster is also filled with capable perimeter shooters.