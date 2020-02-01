UNI defense lifts Panthers to lead against Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Northern Iowa’s defense has carried the Panthers to a 30-16 halftime lead over Evansville this afternoon inside the Ford Center.
The Purple Aces (9-13, 0-9 Missouri Valley Conference) were held to a season-low point total at intermission. With UNI’s defense walling up inside, Evansville missed 16 of its first 19 shots and finished the half 26.9% shooting.
In first the game since torching Missouri State for 17 3-pointers, UNI attempted just one look from distance over the first 13 minutes with the Panthers turning the ball over multiple times on skip pass attempts to perimeter shooters.
You have free articles remaining.
Instead of relying on distance shots, UNI exploited mismatches in the low post on and drives to construct an 18-8 lead with its first 18 points all coming inside the paint.
Noah Carter hit UNI’s first 3-pointer with 2:34 left in the first half and joined his freshman classmate Antwan Kimmons by scoring 13 of the team’s last 16 points of the half.
UNI (18-3, 7-2) is shooting 46.2% from the field and 2-for-5 from distance. The Panthers have eight turnovers and Evansville has nine.
UNI’s top scorer AJ Green has been held to four points on 2-for-8 shooting.