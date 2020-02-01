UNI defense lifts Panthers to lead against Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Northern Iowa’s defense has carried the Panthers to a 30-16 halftime lead over Evansville this afternoon inside the Ford Center.

The Purple Aces (9-13, 0-9 Missouri Valley Conference) were held to a season-low point total at intermission. With UNI’s defense walling up inside, Evansville missed 16 of its first 19 shots and finished the half 26.9% shooting.

In first the game since torching Missouri State for 17 3-pointers, UNI attempted just one look from distance over the first 13 minutes with the Panthers turning the ball over multiple times on skip pass attempts to perimeter shooters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Instead of relying on distance shots, UNI exploited mismatches in the low post on and drives to construct an 18-8 lead with its first 18 points all coming inside the paint.

Noah Carter hit UNI’s first 3-pointer with 2:34 left in the first half and joined his freshman classmate Antwan Kimmons by scoring 13 of the team’s last 16 points of the half.

UNI (18-3, 7-2) is shooting 46.2% from the field and 2-for-5 from distance. The Panthers have eight turnovers and Evansville has nine.

UNI’s top scorer AJ Green has been held to four points on 2-for-8 shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.