UNI charts a new path during win over Bradley

CEDAR FALLS – Ben Jacobson may be starting to feel like a football coach.
With a full week of preparation following last weekend’s disappointing series loss at Evansville, the University of Northern Iowa’s 15th-year head basketball coach and his staff went to work.
Jacobson slowed down the Panthers’ half-court offense, implementing a handful of base plays that he had run in years past with anywhere from one to six counters off those new actions. UNI’s new look translated into a 78-72 victory over a Bradley team (6-4, 0-1) playing its first league game following a COVID-19 delay.
The Missouri Valley Conference’s new pandemic schedule of back-to-back games with a week in between series allowed time for change.
“Had we had a normal schedule, it would have been hard or we would not have been able to get it where we needed to,” Jacobson said, assessing an offense that shot 50.9% from the field, including 10 of 22 from 3-point range with one less turnover than the Braves.
“I thought it was good having four practices. We spent a lot of time in those four practices working competitive drills. It wasn’t like we spent all of our practice time just working the offense.”
Indeed, beyond the expanded playbook, UNI (3-7, 2-3) completed the physical type of one-on-one and three-on-three drills typically found at a season’s start. That toughness was key towards matching the intensity shown by a Bradley squad excited to be on the court for the first time since a one-point loss to Missouri on Dec. 21.
In a game that saw 11 ties and 16 lead changes with the two teams often matching each other shot-for-shot, UNI went back to the Flow offense it had played throughout the past three seasons down the stretch and its veteran players stepped up at key moments.
Center Austin Phyfe took advantage of a Braves team playing without injured big man Ari Boya and finished with 18 point and nine rebounds. Senior Trae Berhow added 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Berhow and Phyfe led UNI with three assists.
Patience translated into UNI’s offensive success.
“There were mistakes that we made because we’ve been trying to play pretty quick and get right into our Flow action every time we come down the floor,” Phyfe said. “Being able to have these actions and other reads, we were able to slow down the game a little bit and it’s something that worked tonight at times. As we keep implementing these sets and playing this way, it will improve.”
Crediting Bradley as one of the league’s top defensive teams, Jacobson admits he was eager to see how well his team would execute. Bradley coach Brian Wardle mixed in some zone defense to try and slow down the Panthers, but lamented that his team didn’t have five players moving as one this game.
“When UNI is playing like that – and I’ve seen them on film play at a high level without (injured lead scorer) AJ Green against Richmond and Missouri State – you’re got to be dialed in when they get going like that,” Wardle said.
UNI came up with the key offensive plays, including a lengthy 3-pointer that Berhow banked in at the end of a shot clock possession.
Berhow followed a go-ahead 3-pointer with an assist to Phyfe for a layup after Bradley tied the score on the ensuing possession with just over six minutes remaining. Phyfe later finished through contact off a Nate Heise assist and added a free throw that stretched UNI’s lead to five, 64-59.
The Panthers never trailed from that point forward.
Phyfe found Heise for a timely corner 3-pointer that increased UNI’s lead from two back to five with 1:27 to play. Heise then swiped the ball loose with some help defense in the final minute that essentially sealed the win.
Depth was found throughout UNI’s lineup with no Panthers surpassing 30 minutes. Noah Carter added 14 points off the bench. Heise finished with 11 points and four steals and Goanar Mar tallied eight points during his first start.
Jacobson also started sophomore center James Betz alongside Phyfe, and liked Betz’s physicality to go with Mar’s communication.
“When you’ve got a number of guys that are doing a good job, you can leave them out there a little longer, and I think that’s the kind of team we need to be,” Jacobson said. “We need to have those eight guys and then Evan (Gauger) and Cole (Henry), they just need to keep getting better. I think they can help us.”
Bradley also found balance on offense. Guard Terry Nolan Jr. returned from an appendectomy and scored 17 points to lead four Braves in double figures for a team that was shooting 50% early into the second half before finishing the game at 41%.
Bradley’s all-conference forward Elijah Childs added 15 points and nine rebounds and the Braves finished even with UNI in the rebounding department.
“We showed our physicality in practice and brought the intensity back to where it needs to be,” Berhow said. “It showed in this game.”
STARTING SWITCH: Jacobson met with Berhow and Tywhon Pickford individually this past week and had a pair of team meetings before replacing the seniors in the starting lineup on Sunday.
“You’re talking about two really good kids,” Jacobson said. “They’ve responded well which is important. Their situations are independent of each other.
“Tywhon knows that we’ve got to get in the gym. We’ve got to get some work done and he’s got to get into better shape. Trae knows that the situation at Evansville (a little bit of selfishness in the second half) is not one that he wanted to have happen. He’s knows it’s one that’s not going to be part of our program and he’s been good all week.”
HEISE STEPS UP: Heise had his highs and lows on Sunday. The UNI freshman airballed an open look that resulted in a shot clock violation and later missed another open 3 before coming up big late. He recorded a timely dunk in transition, was active on defense throughout the game and hit that huge corner 3.
“He’s a super competitive kid,” Phyfe said. “That’s something you can’t just teach a freshman. Some freshmen might come in and be inexperienced and not be able to take that step to really play their hardest because they’re thinking so much. Nate has been doing a great job of just playing as hard as he can and living with the result. So far he’s been playing great.”
UNI 78, Bradley 72
Bradley Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Childs 32 6-13 3-4 9 0 3 15
Tahvanainen 30 0-2 2-2 3 3 3 2
Nolan Jr. 33 5-13 2-2 2 5 4 17
East II 29 5-12 3-3 3 3 1 13
Mast 31 5-11 1-2 6 1 2 14
Thomas 11 1-2 0-0 3 1 0 2
Kent 5 0-0 1-2 1 0 1 1
Henry 24 3-5 0-0 5 1 3 8
Hannah 6 0-2 0-0 1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-61 12-15 34 14 17 72
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Heise 28 3-7 4-4 4 1 1 11
Born 25 2-4 0-0 2 2 1 6
Mar 21 4-6 0-0 4 1 3 8
Betz 15 1-2 0-0 1 0 2 3
Phyfe 28 7-11 3-5 9 3 5 18
Henry 8 0-2 0-0 1 1 0 0
Berhow 27 5-11 2-4 3 3 3 15
Gauger 7 1-1 0-0 1 0 0 3
Pickfod 21 0-0 0-0 2 1 0 0
Carter 21 5-11 3-4 3 1 1 14
Totals 200 28-55 12-17 34 13 16 78
Bradley 36 36 – 72
N. Iowa 36 42 – 78
3-point goals – Braadley 10-26 (Childs 0-1, Tahvanainen 0-3, Nolan Jr. 5-9, East 0-5, Mast 3-6, Henry 2-2), UNI 10-22 (Heise 1-5, Born 2-2, Betz 1-2, Phyfe 1-1, Berhow 3-6, Gauger 1-1, Carter 1-5). Blocks – Bradley 1 (Hannah), UNI 2 (Heise, Carter). Turnovers – Bradley 14 (Nolan Jr., East 4), UNI 13 (Pickford 3). Steals – Bradley 5 (Nolan Jr., East 2), UNI 7 (Heise 4).