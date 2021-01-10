UNI charts a new path during win over Bradley

In a game that saw 11 ties and 16 lead changes with the two teams often matching each other shot-for-shot, UNI went back to the Flow offense it had played throughout the past three seasons down the stretch and its veteran players stepped up at key moments.

Center Austin Phyfe took advantage of a Braves team playing without injured big man Ari Boya and finished with 18 point and nine rebounds. Senior Trae Berhow added 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Berhow and Phyfe led UNI with three assists.

Patience translated into UNI’s offensive success.

“There were mistakes that we made because we’ve been trying to play pretty quick and get right into our Flow action every time we come down the floor,” Phyfe said. “Being able to have these actions and other reads, we were able to slow down the game a little bit and it’s something that worked tonight at times. As we keep implementing these sets and playing this way, it will improve.”

Crediting Bradley as one of the league’s top defensive teams, Jacobson admits he was eager to see how well his team would execute. Bradley coach Brian Wardle mixed in some zone defense to try and slow down the Panthers, but lamented that his team didn’t have five players moving as one this game.