UNI blitzes Missouri State

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa’s offense put on a show during the first half tonight inside the McLeod Center.
UNI knocked down 9 of 16 attempts from distance and shot 54.8% from the field to take a commanding 51-31 halftime men's basketball lead over Missouri State.
UNI surpassed its season-high intermission point total against another NCAA Division I program of 48 set earlier this season in Springfield.
With Missouri State (10-11, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference) running extra defenders at AJ Green, Trae Berhow went off with four 3-pointers over the first 11 minutes for a 12-point half. Green matched that 12-point total and Austin Phyfe scored 13 points inside. Spencer Haldeman added three 3-pointers on five attempts for the Panthers.
UNI (17-3, 6-2) was sharp from the tip.
Green, Spencer Haldeman and Berhow knocked down 3-pointers as the Panthers hit their first five shots and took a 14-5 lead on Berhow’s second triple. Missouri State answered with a quick 7-0 run when UNI missed its first three shots to make it a one-possession game, but the Bears never managed to draw even or take a lead.
Berhow extended leads of one and two with his third and fourth 3-pointer. Haldeman’s shot-fake 3-pointer pushed UNI’s lead to 10, and a layup by Justin Dahl off Isaiah Brown’s eighth first-half assist gave the Panthers a 20-point halftime advantage.