UNI basketball selected as MVC preseason favorite for first time in over a decade

It has been 11 years since the University of Northern Iowa has been projected to win the Missouri Valley Conference.

The defending MVC regular season champion Panthers will enter their 2020-21 campaign as the preseason favorite, according to a poll of coaches, media and sports information directors released today.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UNI received 30 of the possible 44 first place votes.

Reigning MVC Larry Bird Player of the Year AJ Green enters his junior season as the Preseason Player of the Year. He's joined on the MVC preseason first team by center Austin Phyfe. UNI senior guard Trae Berhow was a third team selection.

A Loyola team returns all five starters from a season ago and finished one game back of the Panthers in the MVC regular season championships race a season ago was picked second.

Identical to last season's standings, Bradley, Indiana State and Southern Illinois round out the top five.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.