UNI basketball selected as MVC preseason favorite for first time in over a decade
breaking top story
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

MVC logo

It has been 11 years since the University of Northern Iowa has been projected to win the Missouri Valley Conference.

The defending MVC regular season champion Panthers will enter their 2020-21 campaign as the preseason favorite, according to a poll of coaches, media and sports information directors released today.

UNI received 30 of the possible 44 first place votes. 

Reigning MVC Larry Bird Player of the Year AJ Green enters his junior season as the Preseason Player of the Year. He's joined on the MVC preseason first team by center Austin Phyfe. UNI senior guard Trae Berhow was a third team selection.

A Loyola team returns all five starters from a season ago and finished one game back of the Panthers in the MVC regular season championships race a season ago was picked second.

Identical to last season's standings, Bradley, Indiana State and Southern Illinois round out the top five.

MVC Preseason Poll

Preseason Player of the Year

AJ Green, UNI

FIRST TEAM

Elijah Childs, Bradley

AJ Green, UNI

Tyreke Key, Indiana State

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola

Austin Phyfe, UNI

SECOND TEAM

Donovan Clay, Valparaiso

Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois

Jake LaRavia, Indiana State

Roman Penn, Drake

Gaige Prim, Missouri State

THIRD TEAM

Trae Berhow, UNI

Keith Fisher III, Illinois State

Tate Hall, Loyola

Marquise Kennedy, Loyola

Tremell Murphy, Drake

Rank, School, 1st Place Votes, Total Points

1. UNI, (30), 426

2. Loyola, (13), 405

3. Bradley, (1), 341

4. Indiana State, 282

5. Southern Illinois, 235

6. Missouri State, 210

7. Drake, 207

8. Valparaiso, 148

9. Illinois State, 112

10. Evansville, 54

