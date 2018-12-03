CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa's basketball team has traversed the country this past month.
The team's travel itinerary has included a stop in Texas, a week-plus stretch in U.S. Virgin Islands and Virginia, a game at altitude in Utah, and most recently a contest inside an NFL stadium in Minneapolis.
With the majority of his players taking on larger or new roles, UNI coach Ben Jacobson knew entering the season these past seven games would be revealing. The Panthers won just two, with a 19-point loss at Utah State followed by a 32-point neutral site setback to South Dakota State on the tail end of the stretch.
"We set the schedule up so we knew what was coming, and those challenges are ones we're excited about," Jacobson said, following Saturday night's game in Minneapolis. "Playing the schedule that we did over the course of the last three-plus weeks is something that we really looked forward to because we knew we were playing good teams, and we knew we were going to be playing on a neutral site or the road so you've got a great opportunity to do some things to really move your team forward."
The search for answers began in practice Monday afternoon. UNI now has two full weeks to prepare before its next game against an NCAA Division I opponent -- a showdown with Iowa, Dec. 15 in the Hy-Vee Classic in Des Moines.
UNI's first game inside the McLeod Center since Nov. 6 will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Panthers host NCAA Division III University of Dubuque.
"Guys individually, their routine of getting in and shooting four or five hundred shots a day, when you're gone for an extended period of time you take those days out, as well," Jacobson said. "Now guys are able to be in the gym every day getting their shots up in addition to the practice time.
"We didn't do as good of a job as we had expected or hoped in the some of the games that we've played during this stretch."
Speaking in place of Jacobson, who missed Monday's weekly press conference for a fundraiser, UNI associate head coach Kyle Green identified execution within half-court defense and generating paint touches on offense as two areas of focus.
"We've got to be able to guard the ball in space," Green said. "When you're great guarding the ball, your defense doesn't break down and you're not in rotation all the time."
On offense, Green pointed out that the team's increased interior presence may go beyond touches by traditional post players.
"I think we can post our guards," Green said. "That other way is driving the ball and getting paint touches by, not throwing it in there, but getting ball moved, getting it driven. We've got some guys that can really shoot the ball, so teams take that away which opens up driving lanes for other guys to get to the paint."
Less travel and more conditioning and practice reps could prove beneficial towards the development of Tywhon Pickford and Austin Phyfe, who were limited in practice prior to the team's first road trip. Pickford is playing near 20 minutes off the bench, while Phyfe has seen no more than two minutes of court time the past two games as he tries to manage a medical condition that has limited game and practice time.
"He'll go a couple days and feel great, and then he won't," Green said of Phyfe. "It doesn't weigh on anybody more than it weighs on him. He watches us play and I know he wants to be out there and competing. When he isn't able to feel like he can physically, that's not a lot of fun as an athlete."
Jacobson alluded Saturday night to evaluating lead scorer AJ Green's position on offense after he's been held under 10 points for the first two games of his college career. With defenders pressing into him off the dribble, Green may be moved off point at times in order to generate catch-and-shoot opportunities or chances for him to receive the ball cutting towards the basket.
"Like any freshman, any player, he's gone through some ups and downs and hasn't shot it as well," Kyle Green said, addressing his son's play. "In the last two games, I think he's had some of the same looks he was making earlier, they just haven't dropped. But one thing I know about him is he'll spend some time in the gym to try and get that back."
Indeed, plenty of Panthers are ready to get back to work inside the practice gym.
"When that final horn rang (after Saturday's loss to SDSU) there was nobody that walked off the floor with their head up," Kyle Green said. "They realize what we have to get done. They have a lot of confidence in their ability to do it. ... Now they need to get some time in, in practice. We've got to come together as a team and get better."
