UNI basketball pauses team activities

The Panthers will not play in their final two nonconference road games that were scheduled to take place this week on Wednesday at Wisconsin and Saturday at Marshall. UNI will begin conference play against Missouri State on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.

"The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said in a statement released Sunday morning. "We will be pausing all basketball activities which includes practice and our final two non-conference games against Wisconsin and Marshall. I, along with my staff and our administration, have made this decision with the overall health and well being of our guys at the forefront. We plan to give them a couple of days off early this week so they can get home and see their families. We will resume our regular COVID-19 protocols and prepare for our MVC opener when they get back to campus.”