CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s basketball team is once again beginning to produce some national buzz.

A program that hadn’t secured a winning season since its 2016 NCAA Tournament run will attempt to match the best non-conference record in school history with a win over Marshall (3-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday in the McLeod Center.

The Panthers (10-1) were ranked 28th in the first NCAA Evaluation Tool (N.E.T.) released Monday, while also receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll.

Coach Ben Jacobson points to what he sees in practice as a key to this year’s success. UNI emerged from a 13-day stretch without playing another NCAA Division I team to secure a road win at Colorado on Tuesday followed by a convincing, 24-point victory at Grand Canyon University on Thursday in Phoenix.

UNI is now in the midst of a stretch in which it will play just one game in 18 days before the start of the Missouri Valley Conference league slate.

“This is a team that has practiced hard,” Jacobson said. “They show up at practice and they work at it. That’s a good sign and it has to happen.

“These guys get after each other and compete at a high level. Not only is that the best thing you can do, it’s the only thing you can do when you’ve got that kind of time.”

Come game time, UNI has executed. The Panthers are shooting an efficient 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range while out-rebounding opponents by an average of 6.5 boards per contest.

“A lot of the teams we’ve played this year have been great offensive rebounding teams, so that’s something we’ve really been working on in practice,” UNI center Austin Phyfe said following the win over Grand Canyon. “We’re doing the best we can to force tough shots. If we’re getting the rebounds on their missed shots, we’re going to be able to go on those runs.”

According to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced metrics, UNI’s offensive efficiency ranking (66) is outpacing its defense (87). While Jacobson can point to a number of things his team is doing well on the defensive side of the court, he’d like to see his players work to get ahead of the action.

“Being a split second behind the action puts a lot of pressure on your next play, whether that’s a rotation, a block-out,” Jacobson noted. “We’ve got to find a way to get that to where it’s even.

“Then if you’re going to be one of the better defensive teams in the country, you’ve got to get it to the other side of that where you’re a fraction of a second ahead of the action — you’re moving and anticipating and your awareness is now on the plus side.”

GREEN RECOGNIZED: UNI sophomore point guard AJ Green secured his first career Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.

Green averaged 22.5 points last week, hitting 9 of 17 shots from 3-point range during road wins over No. 24 Colorado and Grand Canyon. Last season’s MVC Freshman of the Year, Green has now recorded a steal in his last seven games and 20 points in his last three contests against DI opponents.

DAHL’S ROLE ELEVATES: UNI’s 7-foot, fifth-year senior Justin Dahl was the first sub during Thursday’s game against Grand Canyon. Jacobson now views him as a rotation regular after playing at least nine minutes in UNI’s last four games against DI schools.

Dahl saw more than two minutes of court time just once through UNI’s first six contests. He averaged nine minutes a game last season.

“He’s earned his way into that spot and it’s been good for our team,” Jacobson said. “When his name was called he went in and not only competed at a high level, but you could see how much fun he’s having. He’s got a smile on his face. He’s not backing down from any challenges.”

