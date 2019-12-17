CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s basketball team is once again beginning to produce some national buzz.
A program that hadn’t secured a winning season since its 2016 NCAA Tournament run will attempt to match the best non-conference record in school history with a win over Marshall (3-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday in the McLeod Center.
The Panthers (10-1) were ranked 28th in the first NCAA Evaluation Tool (N.E.T.) released Monday, while also receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll.
Coach Ben Jacobson points to what he sees in practice as a key to this year’s success. UNI emerged from a 13-day stretch without playing another NCAA Division I team to secure a road win at Colorado on Tuesday followed by a convincing, 24-point victory at Grand Canyon University on Thursday in Phoenix.
UNI is now in the midst of a stretch in which it will play just one game in 18 days before the start of the Missouri Valley Conference league slate.
“This is a team that has practiced hard,” Jacobson said. “They show up at practice and they work at it. That’s a good sign and it has to happen.
“These guys get after each other and compete at a high level. Not only is that the best thing you can do, it’s the only thing you can do when you’ve got that kind of time.”
Come game time, UNI has executed. The Panthers are shooting an efficient 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range while out-rebounding opponents by an average of 6.5 boards per contest.
“A lot of the teams we’ve played this year have been great offensive rebounding teams, so that’s something we’ve really been working on in practice,” UNI center Austin Phyfe said following the win over Grand Canyon. “We’re doing the best we can to force tough shots. If we’re getting the rebounds on their missed shots, we’re going to be able to go on those runs.”
According to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced metrics, UNI’s offensive efficiency ranking (66) is outpacing its defense (87). While Jacobson can point to a number of things his team is doing well on the defensive side of the court, he’d like to see his players work to get ahead of the action.
“Being a split second behind the action puts a lot of pressure on your next play, whether that’s a rotation, a block-out,” Jacobson noted. “We’ve got to find a way to get that to where it’s even.
“Then if you’re going to be one of the better defensive teams in the country, you’ve got to get it to the other side of that where you’re a fraction of a second ahead of the action — you’re moving and anticipating and your awareness is now on the plus side.”
GREEN RECOGNIZED: UNI sophomore point guard AJ Green secured his first career Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.
Green averaged 22.5 points last week, hitting 9 of 17 shots from 3-point range during road wins over No. 24 Colorado and Grand Canyon. Last season’s MVC Freshman of the Year, Green has now recorded a steal in his last seven games and 20 points in his last three contests against DI opponents.
DAHL’S ROLE ELEVATES: UNI’s 7-foot, fifth-year senior Justin Dahl was the first sub during Thursday’s game against Grand Canyon. Jacobson now views him as a rotation regular after playing at least nine minutes in UNI’s last four games against DI schools.
Dahl saw more than two minutes of court time just once through UNI’s first six contests. He averaged nine minutes a game last season.
“He’s earned his way into that spot and it’s been good for our team,” Jacobson said. “When his name was called he went in and not only competed at a high level, but you could see how much fun he’s having. He’s got a smile on his face. He’s not backing down from any challenges.”
College men's basketball: UNI strikes gold on trip west
PHOENIX -- More peaks than valleys have been found on the court for Northern Iowa’s basketball team through the non-conference portion of its schedule.
Two days removed from the high of a signature win at No. 24 Colorado in the Rocky Mountains, UNI flew south and continued to elevate its play with an 82-58 blowout in front of Grand Canyon University’s raucous crowd of 7,186.
Youthful fans packed half of the arena facing each team’s bench, danced through a pregame party and were engaged in the first half as Grand Canyon’s 4-8 record did little to dampen one of college basketball’s best environments.
“I thought Colorado and their crowd was pretty cool, but tonight was a whole another level,” said UNI’s AJ Green, after scoring a game-high 25 points for his third consecutive 20-point showing against another NCAA Division I program. “It was probably honestly one of the best environments I’ve played in so far in my college career. That energy in there was ridiculous.”
UNI (10-1) embraced the atmosphere.
The Panthers came down with 17 of the first 20 rebounding opportunities and pulled away with a 27-11 lead midway through the first half after scoring the game’s initial 11 points. UNI out-shot Grand Canyon 53 to 31 percent with a quartet of Panthers scoring at least 12 points.
UNI’s sophomore point guard led the charge from the perimeter for a team that had five players contribute toward 11 3-pointers. Green finished 7 of 11 from the field with four 3-pointers and makes on all seven free throws, and UNI converted 19 of 20 attempts at the stripe.
Fellow Panther sharpshooter Trae Berhow worked inside and out to add 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting. Center Austin Phyfe made his first five shots as part of a 13-point game, and senior guard Spencer Haldeman added 12 points.
Rebounding was the cornerstone for UNI’s success on this night. The Panthers entered the game with a plus-5.3 average rebounding margin before holding Grand Canyon to one offensive rebound in the first half and finishing with a commanding 43-21 advantage on the glass.
Isaiah Brown led UNI with 11 rebounds. Phyfe, Green and Haldeman each finished with six. Those defense boards led to efficient offense. UNI often used drag screens to produce early and successful actions in transition.
“Tonight we talked about our transition offense, seeing if we could get our foot on the gas and try to get things in our favor a little bit early on,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “The defensive rebounding was terrific. … When you’re blocking out, getting rebounds and pushing the ball in transition, they’re just letting their teammates know, man, we’re here to play.”
Maintaining a comfortable 20-point edge through the majority of the second half, this victory revealed UNI's players knew how to handle success after making national sports highlight shows following Tuesday's win.
“You’ll see one team pull off maybe a big upset and then lose a game that maybe they should win the next game out,” Phyfe said. “We just knew that we had to stick to what we know and just play our game.
“We have a lot more goals than just beating a Top 25 team. We want to make the (NCAA) tournament, and to do that we’re going to need to keep winning games.”
Added Jacobson, “You get up each day and get to work. You can see our team keeps getting better and keeps getting better. These guys have really taken to that -- it doesn’t matter what happened on Tuesday -- you get up and get to work.”
As he finished his postgame interview in the hallway outside the visitor’s locker room, Green pointed towards what was happening inside the room as a key part of UNI's success. The Panthers have now traveled to Italy, Mexico and completed a journey in the Mountain Time Zone, becoming a cohesive unit along the way.
“You can hear it in there right now, just laughter, the guys are together,” Green related. “Everybody has such a great relationship on this team that it rolls onto the court so well. We play out there like we’ve been playing together our whole lives. I think that strong relationship is huge.”
Panthers refuse to back down, upset No. 24 Colorado 79-76
BOULDER, Colo. — Northern Iowa climbed up the 5,354-foot elevation inside Colorado’s CU Events Center and secured a signature 79-76 men’s basketball road victory over the nation’s No. 24-ranked team Tuesday night.
After prevailing through a closing 10-minute stretch in which the lead changed hands 10 times, there was one last finishing touch for the Panthers. Point guard AJ Green served as lookout man and coach Ben Jacobson was doused in water from his exuberant team upon entering the visiting locker room.
“We were waiting,” said Green, who matched Trae Berhow with a team-high 20 points. “Everybody filled up cups of water. It was dead silent. We were waiting.
“Then I peek my head around the corner and I see Coach Jake peeking his head around. We were all just throwing water on him jumping up and down. It was great.”
Drenched afterward, Jacobson appreciated the significance of this victory for his UNI team (9-1) that continues to learn and grow.
“I got soaked, and that’s the best kind,” Jacobson said. “The guys know they accomplished something.
“After they (Colorado) took the lead late and the crowd got into it. … We had to come back one more time and put ourselves in position to win the game.”
Reserve center Justin Dahl complemented Green and Berhow with 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting. He tallied three offensive rebounds and Austin Phyfe added five for a UNI team that secured 15 offensive boards and outscored Colorado 15-12 in second chance points.
UNI made 14 of 26 3-pointers to outpace a Colorado team that hit 10 from distance at a 50 percent success rate.
Colorado (7-2) had dropped its first game three days earlier to No. 2 Kansas. But the Buffaloes were ready to trade blows with UNI on this night.
CU stretch big man Lucas Siewert drained three consecutive 3-pointers during a personal 11-point run go-ahead run and the Panthers trailed through 14 minutes of the first half.
UNI spent the final 12 minutes of the opening half without its hottest shooter on the court after Berhow was assessed a technical foul for taunting, but still managed to close the half on an 8-0 go-ahead run when reserve Antwan Kimmons worked the clock down and dished to Justin Dahl for a 33-32 halftime lead.
UNI then scored 11 points over the first two minutes of the second half. Spencer Haldeman’s 3-pointer off an Isaiah Brown offensive rebound and kick capped the major 19-0 run for a 44-32 advantage.
Colorado quickly answered with a 9-0 burst when McKinley Wright’s 3-pointer as part of his 16-point game cut the deficit to 44-41.
Berhow, who was granted a reprieve to be allowed to play in the second half, scored 17 second half points — including a 4-for-4 shooting performance from 3-point range. His accurate catch-and-shoot release helped the Panthers exchange blows with Colorado after a Siewert 3-pointer put the Buffaloes up 55-53 and set off a swing of 10 lead changes over the last 10 minutes.
“I hope he learns,” Jacobson said, addressing Berhow’s first-half technical. “I’m done with it. He’s lucky he had a bunch of assistant coaches stick up for him, or I wasn’t going to play him in the second half. He’s old enough now that he’s going to learn.
“He came back and came through for his team. He played great in the second half, some of the shots he made were terrific.”
Upset that he let his teammates down, afterwards Berhow expressed his faith that they’d hold down the fort and he’d have a chance to atone for his miscue.
“We’re so comfortable with big games right now,” Berhow said. “A lot of these games have been close, so we’re ready for the moment. Everyone is ready to make big shots.”
Trailing 76-73 after an 8-0 Colorado run, UNI’s poise continued to surface. The Panthers exited a timeout with seven seconds left on the shot clock. Green came off a Phyfe screen and Brown found him for the catch-and-shoot three with 1:10 remaining.
Jacobson then elected to trap Colorado’s Wright out of a timeout on the ensuing possession. It worked to perfection as Haldeman jumped the passing lane for the final go-ahead steal and layup.
"We felt like, ‘Hey, we’re here to win,’" Jacobson said. "That’s a play we practiced a lot, but we hadn’t done it a lot in games, and the execution was perfect."
Green added free throw after Phyfe blocked a shot, and Colorado’s last two looks from distance to tie missed. A UNI team that had struggled at times down the stretch this season, moved past miscues for a memorable victory.
“We just had to stay composed and stay true to our game,” Green said. “A few games this year, especially against West Virginia, there were times like that when other teams would go on runs. We didn’t necessarily respond the greatest. I think tonight we did a good job of sticking together and making plays on both ends of the floor.
“Being able to get past mistakes when they happen and move onto the next play, that’s something winning teams do.”
UNI 79, No. 24 Colorado 76
Colorado Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Battey 22 3-7 3-4 3 0 4 9
Bey 31 4-4 6-6 6 1 2 14
Schwartz 30 1-5 0-0 0 3 1 3
Parquet 16 1-4 1-2 1 0 2 4
Wright 36 5-10 4-4 5 6 3 16
Gatling 17 2-5 0-0 3 0 0 5
Siewart 24 7-11 2-2 4 1 1 21
Daniels 10 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0
Walton 3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Kountz 11 2-4 0-0 0 1 1 4
Team 7
Totals 200 25-53 16-18 29 13 14 76
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Phyfe 19 0-5 2-2 7 2 4 2
Green 37 6-16 3-5 2 4 3 20
Berhow 28 6-8 -3 1 0 1 20
Brown 36 3-8 2-2 5 5 3 10
Haldeman 23 3-6 0-0 4 1 3 8
Pickford 19 1-5 1-1 4 3 3 3
Dahl 19 7-7 0-1 6 2 1 14
Kimmons 15 1-3 0-0 0 2 1 2
Carter 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Betz 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Team 2
Totals 200 27-58 11-14 31 19 19 79
Colorado 32 44 – 76
N. Iowa 33 46 – 79
3-point goals – Colorado 10-20 (Battey 0-1, Schwartz 1-2, Parquet 1-2, Wright 2-3, Gatling 1-3, Siewert 5-7), UNI 14-26 (Green 5-10, Berhow 5-6, Brown 2-4, Haldeman 2-5, Pickford 0-1). Blocks – Colorado 1 (Bey), UNI 3 (three at 1). Turnovers – Colorado 15 (Wright 5), UNI 16 (Haldeman 5). Steals – Colorado 12 (four at 2), UNI 8 (Haldeman 3).
Att. – 6,570.
College men's basketball: UNI heads west for test fest
CEDAR FALLS — It’s never too early for college students to begin thinking about filling out applications.
Members of Northern Iowa’s basketball team will travel to Boulder, Colo., and Phoenix this week for a pair of resume-building opportunities in case a Missouri Valley Conference tournament loss leaves the Panthers scrambling to secure an at-large opening into March’s NCAA Tournament.
An 8 p.m. start at Colorado on Tuesday presents perhaps the toughest game on UNI’s schedule. The Panthers will follow that contest with a Thursday trip to the raucous environment at Grand Canyon University for a rematch from a 73-62 loss last season in Cedar Falls.
UNI (8-1) has had a full week off since its 59-point thrashing of Luther College and hasn’t played another NCAA Division I school since a Nov. 27 win over South Carolina in Cancun, Mexico. This rare break in the schedule has presented an opportunity for player development.
“It’s really important that we get back into our routines individually,” UNI point guard AJ Green said, following the Luther game. “Just get back to getting in the gym, we’ll work on a few things each person individually wants to get better at, and then have a few solid practices.”
Colorado (7-1) returns nine players from last season’s 23-13 team that reached the quarterfinal round of the NIT. The Buffaloes entered last week ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll before a 76-64 Wednesday win over Loyola Marymount and a 72-58 Saturday setback at No. 2 Kansas.
Both UNI and Colorado are holding their opposition under 40 percent shooting and near 60 points per game.
The Buffaloes are balanced offensively. Tyler Bey is a versatile 6-foot-7 guard/forward averaging a team-high 12.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Guards McKinley Wright and D’Shawn Schwartz average 11 points. Evan Battey, a 6-foot-8, 262-pound center, adds 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Colorado is shooting just 39.8 percent from the field, however, compared to a 47.8 percent clip for UNI against a softer schedule. The Buffaloes average 20 3-point attempts per game, but launched 34 with just seven makes from the perimeter against a Kansas team equipped with rim protectors inside.
“We’re very sound defensively, but we’re not very efficient offensively right now,” Colorado head coach Tad Boyle told CU media relations following the Kansas loss. “Part of that’s making shots. The other part is passing the ball and taking care of the ball. … I see it in practice. So I know it’s there.”
UNI coach Ben Jacobson has known Boyle going back to a stint from 2000-06 when the current Colorado coach served as an assistant on Wichita State’s staff under Mark Turgeon. Jacobson anticipates the depth and experience of a team ranked second in the Pac-12 preseason poll will test his squad.
“When we take the floor against Colorado, that 40 minutes is going to be challenging, it’s going to be hard, but it’s going to be fun,” Jacobson said.
Win or lose, UNI will have just one day off before Thursday night’s game at Grand Canyon (4-6). The Antelopes have already split with MVC schools Illinois State and Valparaiso, defeating the Redbirds (68-63) and losing to the Crusaders (78-74).
“Each experience is a way to help you get ready (for conference play),” Jacobson said. “Playing on the road against a Top 25 team is going to be a great environment, and then we’re going to play against a team that beat us here last year in what’s going to be, from what I understand, one of the top 10 or so environments in the country.
“We’re going to get some great stuff in those two games. It’ll be good to add that to what we’ve done so far in terms of our experiences.”
College men's basketball: UNI overwhelms Luther, 110-51
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s basketball team didn’t show any signs of jet lag following last week’s trip to Cancun.
Determined to find continued growth, UNI put on a show Monday night during the team’s final game before next week’s crucial non-conference road trip to No. 20 Colorado and Grand Canyon University. The Panthers overwhelmed NCAA Division III Luther College, 110-51, putting up men’s basketball numbers the McLeod Center has never seen in the process.
The point total was the largest in UNI coach Ben Jacobson’s 13-year career, while the 59-point margin of victory ranked second in program history. A McLeod Center record for field goals made was set at 42, while the rebounding mark was tied with 50 boards.
“It’s really important to continue to take steps forward,” UNI point guard AJ Green said, after knocking down five 3-pointers and finishing with 19 points and four assists. “No matter who we’re playing, we just need to always try and get better. I think we did a good job of that tonight.”
Trae Berhow’s quick catch-and-shoot release matched Green’s five 3-pointers on just seven attempts, and Noah Carter added four treys and a game-high 25 points for a UNI team that had six players combine to make 19 3-pointers at a 50-percent success rate.
In total, six Panthers finished with at least 10 points. That included center Austin Phyfe, who converted all five of his field goal attempts and added nine rebounds in 17 minutes as part of UNI’s 50-22 advantage on the glass.
Jacobson challenged his team to stay between Luther’s ball-handlers and the basket, rebound and push the ball in transition.
“The guys checked off one, two and three tonight,” UNI’s coach said.
Northern Iowa (8-1) made its first nine field goals and Luther (4-5) missed its first nine attempts as the Panthers jumped out to a 19-0 lead five minutes into the game.
Antwan Kimmons took a creative path to the basket and added another layup at the end of a 15-3 UNI run that closed the final six minutes of the first half.
When James Kappus hit a pair of 3-pointers to cap Luther’s biggest run of eight points, UNI answered with five 3-pointers over a 4:10 stretch that pushed the Panthers’ advantage to 82-36.
Carter mixed in a tip dunk to go with his strong shooting performance as he joined James Betz (eight points, five rebounds) and Kimmons (13 points, five assists) within a freshman class that is progressing.
“It’s nice when the team is on fire like that,” Carter said. “We’ve got our feet in the water now and we’re just trying to continue to push and get better. We’ve all come together. The chemistry has been really good. We’re just pushing forward.”
Jacobson pointed out that Carter is coming off a game against South Carolina where he showed growth defensively with his physicality and footwork. The freshman from Dubuque’s offensive skillset can’t be taught.
“Every spot on the floor he can get points and that’s unique,” Jacobson said. “Where we’ve challenged him is at the defensive end of the floor, attacking the glass all the time, and he’s made tremendous progress.”
UNI’s coach was also impressed with how seniors Lincoln Conrey and Luke McDonnell handled their 12-plus minutes of run Monday, along with how senior Justin Dahl handled not seeing the court.
“You’re talking about two seniors that practice their tails off every day and they went in and did everything they were supposed to do,” Jacobson said. “They stayed down on shot fakes, they’re defending hard, they rebounded. Luke is talking and getting James moving offensively to help him with what we’re doing.
“Then JD (Justin Dahl) not going in the game after playing great in the last two. He didn’t even look at me once like, ‘Hey coach when am I going in?’ He knows what’s going on to get James those minutes and experience. That’s a tremendous thing to have going with your team.”
PICKFORD RECOVERING: UNI guard Tywhon Pickford missed Monday’s game after taking two knees to the same spot in his quad. Jacobson noted Pickford’s condition has recently improved.
UNI 110, Luther 51
Luther Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Blumberg 23 2-7 0-0 2 1 3 4
Randolph 24 2-5 0-0 2 1 1 6
Whitlock 18 0-4 0-0 4 3 0 0
Kappus 22 3-10 1-2 2 2 3 10
Wade 28 4-11 0-0 3 0 1 10
Westhusing 18 2-6 0-0 0 1 0 5
Thompson 23 5-10 0-0 0 1 1 11
Bagga 16 1-5 0-0 3 0 1 2
Ilunga 19 1-2 0-0 3 0 1 2
Pennix 3 0-2 0-0 0 0 1 0
Shed 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Blanks 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Desmul 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Team 5
Totals 200 20-63 1-2 22 11 9 51
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Phyfe 17 5-5 0-1 9 0 1 10
Green 20 7-14 0-0 3 4 0 19
Berhow 21 6-8 0-0 5 1 1 17
Brown 23 3-4 0-0 4 1 0 6
Haldeman 23 4-7 0-0 4 4 0 10
Kimmons 26 4-6 4-4 2 5 0 13
Betz 19 2-3 2-2 5 1 1 8
Carter 25 10-16 1-1 8 1 2 25
Conrey 12 0-2 0-0 4 1 0 0
McDonnell 12 1-4 0-0 3 0 1 2
Team 1
Totals 200 42-69 7-8 50 18 6 110
Luther 26 25 – 51
N. Iowa 60 50 – 110
3-point goals – Luther 10-33 (Blumberg 0-3, Randolph 2-5, Kappus 3-9, Wade 2-4, Westhusing 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Bagga 1-3, Pennix 0-1), UNI 19-38 (Green 5-10, Berhow 5-7, Haldeman 2-5, Kimmons 1-2, Betz 2-3, Carter 4-8, Conrey 0-1, McDonnell 0-2). Blocks – Luther 2 (Whitlock, Ilunga), UNI 2 (Betz, McDonnell). Turnovers – Luther 10 (Bagga 3), UNI 8 (Green 3). Steals – Luther 6 (Kappus, Wade 2), UNI 3 (three at 1).
Att. – 3,088.
College men's basketball: UNI bounces back against South Carolina
CANCUN, Mexico — It’s not often that 24-hour tests of physical and mental toughness are found within all-inclusive resorts.
The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team, however, showcased mettle in paradise Wednesday night at the Cancun Classic.
Less than a full day removed from a heartbreaking first loss of the season, UNI outscored South Carolina, 78-72, inside Mexico’s Hard Rock Riviera Maya ballroom.
Similar to a West Virginia team that rallied from 15 points down in the second half to defeat the Panthers on Tuesday night, South Carolina (4-3) had often convincingly won its previous battles on the boards and worked to deny passing lanes on defense.
“It was going to be 80 minutes of knock-down, drag-out type stuff,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said of the week’s challenges. “Every possession was going to be hard. You tack onto that how well we played last night, and then we didn’t get the result we were looking for after playing so well. That’s a big challenge. The guys did a great job of meeting that challenge tonight.”
Tywhon Pickford’s seven rebounds led a UNI team (7-1) that held a 31-27 advantage on the glass against the Gamecocks after outrebounding West Virginia.
Point guard AJ Green showed his resolve down the stretch with UNI’s final 11 points as part of his game-high 26-point effort to secure the win. Trae Berhow added five 3-pointers for 15 points, and the Panther bench accounted for 28 points.
“After a tough loss, trying to turn around and play right away can be tough,” Green said. “But it’s also a great opportunity to bounce back and show what your team is made of, and I think we did a great job of that tonight.”
Green, who finished 2-for-15 from the field during Tuesday’s setback, came alive in the second half against South Carolina. His freshman understudy, Antwan Kimmons, provided the early spark by igniting UNI during a 13-2 middle first-half run that put the Panthers up 36-27.
Kimmons followed a corner 3-pointer by Noah Carter out of a timeout with three consecutive baskets off the drive and added a dish to Justin Dahl for a layup during the surge. Playing fearless with a bandage above his eye, Kimmons continued to push the ball into the second half of a 10-point, three-assist game versus one turnover in a career-high 17 minutes.
“It’s huge for us having somebody that can really push the tempo, get pace going at a high level,” Green said of his teammate’s play. “That helps our offense tremendously. … He’s done a great job of learning how to stay under control and use his speed and quickness to his advantage. I’m really impressed with the way he’s stepped up.”
Jacobson viewed Kimmons as a valuable counter to South Carolina’s defense. When Kimmons wasn’t find points at the rim, he was staying with his dribble and locating shooters on the perimeter.
“It’s not a deal where you can freely pass it from spot to spot and run your stuff,” UNI’s coach said. “This was more, you’ve got to make plays. Tonight he was able to blow by and there was plenty of space for him.”
Justin Minaya’s second 3-pointer capped a 13-2 South Carolina run into the start of the second half that tied the score at 46. It remained a one-possession contest with UNI instantly answering the Gamecocks all three times they took the lead.
Jacobson moved Green from the top of the key to the wing, where he hit a clutch pull-up 3-pointer with UNI leading by one and 3:34 remaining. Green added a mid-range, pull-up jumper before scoring the game’s final four points from the free throw line.
Said Green, “As long as I take my type of shots and shots that my coaches and teammates trust me taking, they’re going to have to fall eventually.
“After last night not having the greatest game I just had to try and keep my confidence high coming into tonight, stick with it, and in second half I was able to shoot through the momentum.”
UNI will fly home content following this second of two early-season challenges.
“I’m tremendously proud of these guys,” Jacobson said. “We fought hard in those two games.”
UNI 78, S. Carolina 72
SOUTH CAROLINA (4-3) — Minaya 3-8 0-2 8, Kotsar 6-13 0-0 12, Leveque 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 4-8 0-0 11, Lawson 8-14 2-3 20, Frink 5-6 2-2 12, McCreary 0-0 0-2 0, M.Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Couisnard 2-5 1-2 5, Hannibal 1-2 0-0 2, Moss 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-60 5-11 72.
UNI (7-1) — Phyfe 2-2 3-4 7, A.Green 7-16 10-10 26, Haldeman 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 1-7 0-0 2, Berhow 5-8 0-0 15, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Dahl 2-2 3-3 7, Pickford 2-5 2-2 6, Kimmons 4-6 2-5 10. Totals 25-51 20-24 78.
Halftime—N. Iowa 44-37. 3-Point Goals—South Carolina 7-19 (Bolden 3-4, Lawson 2-5, Minaya 2-7, Moss 0-1, Couisnard 0-2), UNI 8-20 (Berhow 5-8, A.Green 2-5, Carter 1-1, Haldeman 0-1, Pickford 0-1, Brown 0-4). Fouled Out—Bolden. Rebounds—South Carolina 25 (Minaya, Frink 5), UNI 25 (Pickford 7). Assists—South Carolina 13 (Bolden, Couisnard 3), UNI 9 (Kimmons 3). Total Fouls—South Carolina 21, UNI 12. A—1,176 (0).
College men's basketball: West Virginia slips past UNI, 60-55
CANCUN, Mexico — The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team followed a familiar blueprint and constructed a 15-point lead 30 minutes into Tuesday night’s game against West Virginia at the Cancun Classic.
The Mountaineers’ signature pressure combined with timely late baskets ultimately prevented UNI from extending its season-opening win streak to seven. The Panthers suffered a stinging, 60-55 loss inside Mexico’s Hard Rock Riviera Maya.
West Virginia (5-0) went on a go-ahead 18-4 run over a 6:27 stretch to take its first lead of the second half on a Miles McBride 3-pointer with 3 minutes remaining. UNI (6-1) briefly regained an edge, 53-51, on Trae Berhow’s corner 3-point response and took a 55-53 lead when Justin Dahl put back a rebound with 1:27 to play. Dahl fouled out with 1:02 remaining and joined Austin Phyfe, who fouled out with 1:57 left, on the bench.
Trailing by one with 16 seconds on the clock, West Virginia took the lead for good when Emmitt Matthews Jr. tipped in an offensive rebound. Further complicating matters for UNI, Spencer Haldeman was assessed a flagrant-1 for undercutting Matthews Jr. in the air on the play.
Television replays showed Haldeman looking up toward the basketball with his arms outstretched horizontally as Matthews Jr. took off, but officials came to a different conclusion in the explanation UNI coach Ben Jacobson received.
“They said that Spencer saw him and backed up into him when we was already off the ground, which makes him a defenseless player at that point,” Jacobson related during a postgame phone interview. “That’s a flagrant-1 by definition.”
West Virginia went up 58-55 after a free throw from the flagrant call, in addition to one of two made free throws on the ensuing entry pass foul. UNI’s AJ Green then drove the length of the floor and missed a 2-pointer in the lane before McBride set the final score at the line as part of his game-high 18 points.
“With 16 seconds left, had he made (the free throw) and it been a four-point game, two was what we wanted,” Jacobson said, assessing UNI’s last offensive possession. “AJ asked and I told him to go and get a two. He got himself deep in the middle of the lane. That’s one I need to do a better job of. That’s what I told him to do was to go and get a two.”
The finish put a damper on an impressive Panthers start.
UNI limited transition opportunities and used its strong half-court defense to hold West Virginia to 25 percent shooting throughout a first half in which the Panthers trailed for just two possessions, and led 23-20 at intermission.
Isaiah Brown, who finished with a team-high 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting, found Phyfe for a layup before adding a basket off the drive to spark a 16-2 run in which the Panthers built their 15-point lead.
“He was terrific at both ends,” Jacobson said of Brown’s play. “He handled the ball more for us. He’s increased his ability as a playmaker, and that showed up tonight. That gives us another guy on the floor that can handle it against pressure.”
On the glass, UNI’s Dahl recorded a team-high eight rebounds and Tywhon Pickford added seven as the Panthers finished with a 40-35 advantage against a West Virginia team outrebounding opponents by 10 per game.
UNI also recorded just two more turnovers than the Mountaineers, but many of those came during West Virginia’s late run.
“We did a terrific job in the half-court with our defense, we did the job we had to get done on the boards, and we were able to get ourselves open and able to execute some of the simple plays when we got downhill,” Jacobson said. “The guys played their tails off and put themselves in great position.
“As it got going a little bit faster, had we continued to make some of the simple plays, I think we would have found ourselves with some quality possessions.”
Offensively, UNI struggled to replicate what allowed the Panthers to find success through three quarters of the game during the final 10 minutes. UNI finished just 3-20 from 3-point range, but managed to find looks inside.
“We needed to stay on the dribble with guys chasing us and come to that two-foot stop, show a pass fake, show a shot fake,” Jacobson said. “A lot of the things that we did in the first 30 minutes, we needed to continue to do them when they were trapping more, when they were pressing more, because we still got past them, we still got downhill.”
UNI will face South Carolina at 5 p.m. Wednesday in its finale to the multi-team event.
“Right now you forget about it and you get ready for the game tomorrow,” Jacobson said, at the end of a disappointing night.
UNI 60, W. Virginia 55
UNI (6-1) — Phyfe 3-3 2-2 8, Green 2-15 0-0 5, Brown 7-9 0-1 15, Haldeman 2-10 2-3 6, Berhow 2-5 0-0 5, Carter 0-1 1-2 1, Betz 0-1 0-0 0, Dahl 3-5 0-0 6, Pickford 1-2 2-2 4, Kimmons 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 22-55 8-12 55.
WEST VIRGINIA (5-0) — Culver 0-5 3-5 3, Matthews 3-9 1-3 7, Tshiebwe 3-3 0-0 6, Haley 3-7 4-5 10, McCabe 1-3 0-0 2, Routt 0-0 2-2 2, Osabuohien 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 6-12 5-7 18, Knapper 0-2 0-0 0, Harler 1-2 0-0 3, McNeil 3-5 1-3 9, Sherman 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 16-25 60.
Halftime — UNI 23-20. 3-Point Goals — UNI 3-20 (Brown 1-2, Berhow 1-4, Green 1-7, Carter 0-1, Kimmons 0-1, Haldeman 0-5), West Virginia 4-17 (McNeil 2-4, Harler 1-1, McBride 1-3, Haley 0-1, McCabe 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Knapper 0-2, Sherman 0-3). Fouled Out — Phyfe, Dahl. Rebounds — N. Iowa 40 (Dahl 8), West Virginia 35 (Culver 15). Assists— UNI (Green, Brown 2), West Virginia 10 (McBride 5). Total Fouls—N. Iowa 26, West Virginia 17. A—1,478.
College men's basketball: West Virginia to test UNI in Mexico
CEDAR FALLS — Pieces have quickly fallen into place for a 6-0 Northern Iowa men’s basketball team that is off to its best start since the Panthers’ 2014-15 team opened with nine consecutive wins.
Following a Sunday flight to Cancun, Mexico, a change of scenery will accompany UNI’s toughest test of the season. The Panthers will begin play at 7:30 p.m. tonight against West Virginia (4-0) inside a converted convention center ballroom at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya south of Cancun.
“I really like the improvement that we’ve seen from the guys,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, prior to the trip. “In terms of how ready we are, I think we’re as ready as we can be for what we’re going to see in West Virginia.”
Bob Huggins’ West Virginia team will present a unique challenge with its brand of full-court defensive traps and aggressive approach to rebounding on both ends of the floor. The Mountaineers are coming off a down year in which they finished 15-21 and 4-14 in the Big 12, but they did defeat eventual national finalist Texas Tech in their second game of the Big 12 tournament.
West Virginia reached the Sweet 16 the previous two seasons. Seven players have returned from last season’s Mountaineers team, led by 6-foot-7 senior guard Jermaine Haley’s 12.8 points per game on 76 percent shooting.
Huggins’ squad has plenty of length. Sophomore 6-foot-10 forward Derek Culver accompanies freshman Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-9 McDonald’s All-American with a 7-foot-5 wingspan who was ranked among the nation’s top 25 recruits by multiple scouting services.
Culver and Tshiebwe average 10.8 and 12.5 points, respectively, with Tshiebwe recording a team-high 9.8 rebounds per game.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Huggins said of his frontcourt tandem following Friday’s 69-44 home win over Boston University. “They’re still getting in each other’s way. We need to make sure we can give each of them a chance to get isolated, because if they’re both isolated they’re going to score.”
Rebounding will perhaps be UNI’s toughest challenge. West Virginia is outrebounding its opponents by 10 boards per game, while UNI holds just a two rebound advantage over its opposition.
The approach to rebounding was evident in games each school played with Northern Colorado as part of the preliminary round of this multi-team event. West Virginia held a 42-24 rebounding edge against the Bears during a 69-61 win, while UNI’s advantage was 38-37 in a 77-72 overtime victory.
Huggins, who has compiled a 274-151 record into his 13th season at West Virginia, is playing 12 players an average of at least 10 minutes. UNI has relied on a six-man rotation with additional depth coming from freshmen Noah Carter, James Betz and Antwan Kimmons, who often receive some run during the first half of games.
“As a young guy you’ve got to be so locked in — have the ability to forget about the possession that just happened and get on to the one that you’re in,” Jacobson said. “All three of them have tremendous value for this team right now. It’s just a matter of through our practices when we do get to the point where they can be in a little more.”
Perimeter shooting is another contrast between these teams. UNI has attempted 27 3-pointers per game at a 33 percent success rate, while West Virginia has attempted 16 3-pointers per game at 30 percent success.
Depending on the outcomes of tonight’s games, UNI will face either former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State (5-0) or South Carolina (4-1) on Wednesday night.
College men's basketball: UNI defeats Cornell, takes 6-0 record to Cancun
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s basketball team sprinted out of the blocks quickly and continued an impressive November start Wednesday night inside the McLeod Center.
UNI secured a dominant 88-66 win over NCAA Division III Cornell College on the back end of back-to-back games for each school by racing out to a 20-5 lead and extending the advantage to 58-29 by intermission.
Junior forward Trae Berhow remained hot, one night removed from tying a school record with eight 3-pointers as part of a 36-point total. Berhow knocked down his first seven shots, including four 3-pointers, and scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half.
In total, UNI (6-0) outscored Cornell (3-2) by 42 points during the 25 minutes Berhow was on the court.
UNI’s future was also on display for extended minutes. Freshman back-up center James Betz took advantage of the opportunity, finishing an early drop-off dish from freshman point guard Antwan Kimmons with a dunk and showcasing some mid-range touch en route to a 16-point game that included a 4-for-4 effort from the free throw line.
“He’s got a lot of tools at the offensive end and physical defensively,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, assessing Betz’s impact. “He’s a little undersized. Against the taller guys it’s a little bit harder for him just because they’re able to shoot it over him a little, but it won’t be because of the physicality part.
“Him and Noah (Carter) both have got a tremendous knack for scoring, and they can make a lot of shots that are hard for guys.”
Carter finished with nine points on 4 of 6 shooting and just missed an explosive dunk off his hands that had the backboard shaking for the following possession. The former Dubuque Senior standout has looked forward to hopping in the car every morning at 5:30 for workouts with what is already becoming an cohesive freshman class.
“Us freshmen, we’ve all got each other’s backs,” Carter said. “The connection between us all is definitely growing and it’s going to continue to grow. It’s been really fun playing with these guys.”
It hasn’t taken long for Betz and company to learn about the type of intensity that is expected of them on the court.
“If I want to keep playing I have to pick it up on the defensive end,” Betz said. “Getting early position is hard and I’m usually a lot smaller than the dudes I play.”
Jacobson was pleased with his team’s offense during a first half in which the Panthers shot 63.2 percent. AJ Green finished with five assists and 15 points and Spencer Haldeman added 11 points for a team that was able to frequently get to the rim or find shooters on the perimeter.
Defensively, UNI’s rebounding improved from Tuesday’s game against Tennessee-Martin, but a lull to start a second half in which the Rams outscored UNI 37-30 left the Panthers’ coach wanting more.
“It was 15-15 (to start the second half) and our top six were in there for the first eight minutes,” Jacobson said. “The thing I talked to the guys about is every challenge still warrants the same attention, no matter what the challenge is.
“The challenge tonight was we’re up 58-29, and that doesn’t happen very often for us. Can we come out and outscore them 20-5 again? There was a challenge that was waiting for us and we didn’t meet it.”
Still, there’s been plenty to like from UNI heading into next week’s tournament in Cancun, Mexico. Wednesday’s game provided one more opportunity for seasoning within a young core of reserves who are going to be key components to the Panthers’ depth moving forward.
“You’ve got to earn your playing time on the practice floor, but where you get better is playing in games,” Jacobson said. “The film will help those guys.”
UNI 88, Cornell 66
Cornell Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Quirk 22 5-12 0-1 4 0 1 12
Kabela 27 2-7 2-2 2 1 0 6
Sharp 26 3-4 2-2 7 0 0 8
Davis 32 5-13 1-1 2 1 1 11
Magnani 27 4-12 0-0 3 1 2 10
Burford 13 0-0 0-0 2 3 0 0
Boge 9 0-0 0-0 2 0 0 0
Jones 9 1-4 0-0 0 1 2 3
Leipold 12 2-6 0-0 2 1 1 6
Williams 6 2-3 0-0 2 1 0 6
Monical 4 0-0 0-0 2 1 0 0
Ricci 3 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 2
Ragland 4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Braddish 2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Gallentine 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0
Oluewu 2 1-1 0-0 0 1 0 2
Eubanks 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Team 4
Totals 200 26-66 5-6 32 10 9 66
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Phyfe 16 3-6 0-0 10 0 2 6
Green 20 7-17 0-0 1 5 0 15
Berhow 25 8-9 0-0 6 0 0 20
Brown 20 1-3 0-0 3 1 2 2
Haldeman 24 4-8 1-1 3 2 1 11
Pickford 20 2-6 0-0 5 2 0 4
Kimmons 23 1-4 1-2 4 1 1 3
Betz 23 6-11 4-4 3 0 3 16
Carter 20 4-6 1-2 6 1 1 9
Conrey 5 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 2
McDonnell 5 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 0
Team 3
Totals 200 37-73 7-9 45 12 11 88
Cornell 29 37 – 66
N. Iowa 58 30 – 88
3-point goals – Cornell 9-31 (Quirk 2-6, Kabela 0-2, Davis 0-3, Magnani 2-7, Jones 1-3, Leipold 2-6, Williams 2-2, Ricci 0-2), UNI 7-23 (Green 1-5, Berhow 4-4, Brown 0-1, Haldeman 2-5, Pickford 0-2, Kimmons 0-1, Betz 0-2, Conrey 0-2). Blocks – Cornell 1 (Sharp), UNI 2 (Berhow, Pickford). Turnovers – Cornell 10 (Burford 3), UNI 5 (Conrey 2). Steals – Cornell 2 (Magnani, Oluweu), UNI 6 (Kimmons 3).
Att. – 3,171.
College men's basketball: Berhow's record night lifts UNI
CEDAR FALLS -- Trae Berhow now has a school basketball record to his name.
Perhaps next on the University of Northern Iowa hot-handed junior’s agenda is a game of H-O-R-S-E with former teammate and current assistant Miles Wentzien.
Berhow matched UNI’s single-game record with eight 3-pointers Tuesday night during an 87-67 win over Tennessee-Martin inside the McLeod Center.
“H-O-R-S-E shooting,” Berhow said, assessing what came to his mind after knocking down 8 of 11 attempts from 3-point range and finishing with 36 points.
While Berhow admits he has never beat his nemesis Wentzien in a game of H-O-R-S-E -- often falling into an early deficit on mid-range jumpers -- this night belonged to the talented spot-up shooter who transferred from Pepperdine prior to last season.
Berhow shot 13 of 17 from the field. He just missed a ninth 3-pointer when officials ruled his foot was on the new men’s line during a corner swish late in the second half. That left Berhow tied with former Panther greats Paul Jesperson and Cam Johnson's shared record of eight.
Sharing was a major component to UNI's offensive success.
UNI (5-0) set the tone early when point guard AJ Green knocked down 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions, giving the Panthers a 9-8 lead they never relinquished. Green then facilitated, more than doubling his previous season high with a career-high nine assists versus two turnovers.
“When AJ is driving and dishing like that, it’s hard to guard,” Berhow said. “He came out hitting three 3s. They started going up on him. He started ball-faking and facilitating and spreading it out to everybody. … He gave us the easy shots and put us in position to win the game.”
On display throughout this game, in which the Panthers converted 16 of 34 attempts from 3-point range and shot 59.3 percent from the field, was an offense that demonstrated an ability to adapt. UNI’s plan on Saturday centered around exploiting a mismatch inside, while UT-Martin (2-3) often forced the Panthers to beat them from the perimeter.
“We knew coming into it if we really moved the ball and just stayed poised on offense, attacking the lane, coming with two feet, ball faking, they’d all collapse and we’d just have to find shooters,” Green said. “Making the extra pass, I think we did that all night.”
In total, UNI’s 20 assists were a high for the European-style offense that was implemented prior to last season. Green finished with 14 points. Isaiah Brown added 11 points and four assists, and center Austin Phyfe finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
“I really believe in our guys,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “I believe in their work ethic, I believe in their abilities. We’ve got good players.
“That’s a great thing about this offense. No matter how you’re being defended, when you gain a good enough understanding of what you’re looking for, tonight we saw what the offense is capable of, and I’ve got a ton of confidence in our guys.”
Offensive efficiency and fluid ball movement allowed UNI to score more than 40 points in each half and stay one step ahead of a UT-Martin offense that was led by Parker Stewart’s 22 points and four 3-pointers. The Skyhawks hit 41.5 percent of their field-goal attempts and shot 14 of 17 from the line.
Three of Berhow’s 3-pointers came over a four-minute stretch midway through the second half when UNI outscored the Skyhawks 18-5 to take a 77-58 lead and put the game away.
“He’s worked a lot on all facets of his game,” Jacobson said, assessing Berhow’s performance that finished four back of the school single-game scoring mark. “He’s a totally different basketball player than he was a year ago at this time. I give him a ton of credit for that. He spent a lot of time in the gym and it’s fun to see him have this kind of night.”
After challenging his players to improve decision-making and passing early this week, Jacobson couldn’t have been more pleased with how his team responded.
“It isn’t fun for any of us to get outside of our comfort zone,” Jacobson said. “We all like to do the things we’re most confident in. Changing, sometimes that’s hard. So when guys make a step forward like we did with our decision-making and passing from Saturday until tonight, that’s a great step for us. As you go through the season, you need to see it happen.”
College men's basketball: Perfect Panthers have room to improve
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa has navigated the first four games of its 2019-20 season as a consistent front-runner.
The Panthers (4-0) have trailed for just 3 minutes, 43 seconds out of 165 minutes of game time, often constructing double-digit leads early in the second half. Continuing to build upon those advantages may be the next step for a UNI team that has needed to come up with key plays down the stretch in three of its four victories.
Cal State Bakersfield is the only opponent that hasn’t gone on a major second-half run against the Panthers. It took 10 minutes in the second half for Old Dominion to cut an 11-point deficit to two and Northern Illinois to cut a 20-point deficit to five.
During Saturday’s overtime win against Northern Colorado, UNI held a 16-point lead with 15:52 remaining, but that advantage stood at two six minutes later.
“Usually in those stretches, it’s been a little bit of decision-making and a little bit of passing that has hurt us,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “That’s led to putting pressure on our defense, whether that’s run-outs, not having our defense set, or multiple possessions where they’re able to pick up a little momentum and it puts a lot of heat your defense.”
During Saturday’s game, in particular, UNI center Austin Phyfe recorded six of his team’s 12 turnovers in the highest usage contest of his career. Phyfe also delivered back-to-back baskets in overtime that allowed the Panthers to prevail, 77-72.
“I’m much more encouraged by the way our guys have played and the longer stretches of good play,” Jacobson said. “Then we’ve just got to tighten up some things.”
UNI senior guard Spencer Haldeman is coming off a career game in which he erupted for 25 points with seven rebounds and five steals.
“I think his best game as a Panther was Saturday,” Jacobson said. “He was terrific. The pace he played at and the strength that he played with, continuing to stay on that dribble, everything about him was done with a very high level of confidence.”
Sophomore point guard AJ Green is currently shooting 10 percent below last season’s 41 percent success rate from the field and 35 percent clip from 3-point range. Increased efficiency from last year’s top scorer presents an opportunity for growth. Green, an 86 percent free throw shooter, has only attempted seven three throws in four games.
“People are going to guard him in a way that opens up some opportunities to get to the free throw line,” Jacobson said. “We feel like we can get to the free throw line and pick up some possessions.”
UNI will play back-to-back games this week, hosting Tennessee-Martin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and NCAA Division III Cornell at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Quintin Dove, a 6-foot-8 center, is averaging 20.5 points per game for UT-Martin. He has recorded 18 offensive rebounds and attempted 26 free throws in four games. All five Skyhawk starters are averaging at least 10 points per game.
College men's basketball: UNI works overtime to remain perfect
CEDAR FALLS — Similar to a distance runner getting passed down the homestretch, Northern Iowa’s basketball team encountered a unique test during Saturday afternoon’s game with Northern Colorado.
The Panthers didn’t get passed until the first possession of overtime, before recovering to secure a hard-fought, 77-72 win in the McLeod Center.
“It sure feels like a lot of times that team gets beat,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, addressing instances where a team that has led throughout regulation gets forced into overtime. “I think that says a lot about where our guys are at from an experience standpoint, from a confidence standpoint, in terms of trusting each other.”
A front-running UNI team (4-0) that hasn’t trailed for a stretch of any significant time all season witnessed the deflating feeling of seeing a 16-point second half lead evaporate. Northern Colorado’s Bodie Hume knocked down a contested, game-tying 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left in regulation.
Northern Colorado (2-2) catalyst Jonah Radebaugh then opened overtime with a basket off the dribble as part of his 24-point game in which he played all 45 minutes. Bears’ sixth man Sam Masten added a pair of go-ahead free throws with 2:19 remaining before UNI turned to a familiar source of stability.
Center Austin Phyfe’s post moves on back-to-back possessions completed a career-high 22-point game and gave the Panthers a lead they never relinquished.
“We were able to battle for the first 2 1/2, 3 minutes of overtime and then we just simply said, ‘Hey we’re going to dribble it over and throw it into Austin,’” Jacobson related. “He came through for us, which was great. … My job as our head coach is to make sure that we keep finding ways, whether they’re extremely simple, a little bit complicated or anywhere in between, to get him the basketball.”
Phyfe battled for 40 minutes. The center made 10 of 16 shots from the field against a Bears’ defense that often chased UNI off the 3-point line and elected not to double-team the post.
“It’s just playing basketball at that point,” Phyfe said, assessing his go-ahead plays down the stretch. “The will to win, you know you need a bucket and that’s what you’ve got to go do, get a bucket.”
Senior guard Spencer Haldeman led UNI with the best floor game of his career, tallying 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Four of Haldeman’s takeaways came in the opening stanza, including two during a sequence where he stayed home on the weak-side interceptions. Off those turnovers, Haldeman knocked down a 3-pointer and found Isaiah Brown for a dunk as part of a 9-0 run that led to a 34-23 lead with 2:25 left until intermission.
“He had a good, tough, hard-nosed game,” Jacobson said, after Haldeman made all three 3-point attempts and finished 9 of 13 from the field. “He was strong when we had to be offensively to get some baskets that were closer to the hoop.”
Sophomore point guard AJ Green added 16 points, including a 3-pointer that gave UNI a 49-33 lead four minutes into the second half before Northern Colorado battled back.
Jacobson played his five starters nearly the entire second half and overtime against a Northern Colorado team that used Radebaugh’s ability to magnify any subtle mistake, scoring off the drive, drawing fouls or finding Kur Jockuch for drop-off dunks.
“They’re a hard team to play against because they understand what they are looking for, and just about every possession down they’re running a set play,” said Jacobson, who elected not to play his freshmen in the second half.
Despite seeing a comfortable lead evaporate into extra minutes, UNI didn’t fold.
Green sealed the win with a pull-up jumper at the end of the shot clock with UNI leading by one and 15 seconds left. Brown added a pair of free throws to set the final score.
“I think it shows our resilience,” Green said. “To have them go on that big run and for us to respond the way we did in overtime, even after being down, I think that shows a lot of growth compared to last year. That’s really important for us.”
Added Haldeman, “It was a grind. When a guy makes that buzzer-beater, it could be deflating and it could give them momentum going into overtime. But we did a good job of staying focused, and focusing on what we need to get done.”
UNI 77, N. Colorado 72
N. Colorado
Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Hume 42 6-11 3 0 2 17
Jockuch 13 2-2 0-0 5 0 0 4
Johnson 40 2-5 1-1 4 2 1 5
Smoots 7 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0
Radebaugh 45 8-22 5-7 6 3 3 24
Harris 16 1-4 0-0 4 0 1 0
Edwards 32 3-5 0-3 12 1 4 6
Masten 27 2-2 1 3 1 11
McCobb 3 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 2
Team 1
Totals 225 27-60 9-15 37 9 12 72
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Phyfe 40 10-16 2-4 6 1 3 22
Green 40 7-21 0-0 7 0 1 16
Berhow 34 1-3 2-2 5 0 4 4
Brown 41 1-3 3-4 5 3 3 5
Haldeman 44 9-13 4-5 7 1 2 25
Pickford 17 1-5 1-2 2 1 1 3
Kimmons 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Betz 3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Dahl 2 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 2
Team 6
Totals 225 30-63 12-17 38 6 14 77
N. Colorado 29 36 7 – 72
N. Iowa 37 28 12– 77
3-point goals – N. Colorado 9-24 (Hume 4-8, Johnson 0-3, Radebaugh 3-8, Harris 1-3 ), UNI 5-15 (Green 2-9, Berhow 0-1, Haldeman 3-3, Pickford 0-1, Betz 0-1). Blocks – N. Colorado 0, UNI 0. Turnovers – N. Colorado 18 (Hume 4), UNI 12 (Phyfe 6). Steals – N. Colorado 7 (Hume 4), UNI 6 (Haldeman 6).
Att. – 3,580.
College men's basketball: UNI ices Bakersfield
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s offense has been hot and cold three games into this basketball season. But the Panther defense has kept its opposition on ice.
UNI locked down Cal State Bakersfield Wednesday night, 67-55, and strung together three consecutive wins over NCAA Division I opponents to start a season for the first time since the 2014-15 NCAA Tournament campaign.
A CSUB team (1-2) that offered a contrast in style with its speed and aggression on the offensive glass often found nothing in transition, while the nine offensive rebounds UNI allowed were a season-low.
“Tonight I though our communication was the best that it has been for us at the defensive end,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “The guy leading that is Isaiah (Brown). I can hear his voice all the time.
“Defensive rebounding and transition defense, those two areas we felt were going to be the two keys to the game. I thought for the most part we did a nice job.”
UNI’s offense eventually came around.
The Panthers led 24-22 at halftime with their starting backcourt tandem of Spencer Haldeman and AJ Green each shooting just 1 of 6 from 3-point range. When Green’s first 3-pointer fell near the end of the opening half, he clinched his fists and exclaimed, “Finally!”
Haldeman tallied 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, while Green added 11 of his 14 points over the final 20 minutes. Trae Berhow (14 points) carried UNI’s offense early, and Brown went 3-for-4 from deep as part of his 11-point game.
Green had shot just 2 of 12 from 3-point range during UNI’s first two contests before reaching his season-high point total on Wednesday. The sophomore from Cedar Falls followed Haldeman’s corner 3-pointer with a four-point play and a quick 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions during a 10-0 run that pushed UNI’s lead to 41-29 with 15:34 remaining.
“They all felt good when I’m shooting them, so to finally get one to go down was just kind of like, ‘finally’,” Green related. “It was a good feeling.
“That was huge for us to finally knock a few shots in and extend that lead in the second half. We kept it going and we built on that.”
This year’s Panthers appear more equipped to handle adversity after seeing a variety of newcomers in large roles a season ago.
“Just our experience with so many people back, we know when we face tough times that we’ve just got to stick together, stick to what we do well,” Green said. “Compared to where we were last year, responding to those struggles was huge.”
Bakersfield never managed to get closer than eight after Green and Haldeman’s scoring burst. Guard Cam Allen (16 points) was the lone player in double figures for a Roadrunners team that often patiently waited for its post players to establish position during lengthy half-court possessions.
UNI received a boost inside from fifth-year senior Justin Dahl. The 7-foot center made his first appearance of the season and played 18 minutes with starter Austin Phyfe in foul trouble. Dahl tallied four rebounds and added four points with his reaction to a timely putback pumping life into the McLeod Center crowd.
CSUB’s physically imposing center duo of Shawn Stith and Ronne Readus combined for just eight points.
“In this type of game when they want to throw it in there and it’s going to be that physical, JD is a tremendous option,” Jacobson said.
Dahl, who had been on the scout team in practice, was tipped off by associate head coach Kyle Green that he might see some run.
“My mentality going into every game is, ‘If I don’t play, I don’t play. That’s OK. I’m going to cheer up the guys from the bench and just try to bring energy from there,’” Dahl related. “I was ready.
“Going into the game I told myself to be ready and keep that dog spirit going. Just get ready to fight. Once my name was called I felt ready to grind down low.”
UNI 67, CSUB 55
CSUB Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
McCall 27 1-4 0-0 4 0 3 2
Person 6 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 0
Readus 16 0-1 0-0 4 0 3 0
Allen 30 6-11 3-3 3 5 1 16
Buckingham 26 4-8 0-0 3 0 4 9
Lee 17 3-6 0-0 2 0 0 6
Stith 20 3-6 2-5 3 0 2 8
Moore 23 3-6 1-1 5 1 2 7
Perry 15 2-7 0-0 0 0 1 4
Edler-Davis 20 1-3 0-0 5 0 2 3
Team 2
Totals 200 23-52 6-9 32 6 19 55
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Phyfe 20 3-3 0-0 1 0 4 6
Green 35 3-3 2 3 1 14
Berhow 20 4-9 4-4 5 0 2 14
Brown 35 3-4 2-2 7 3 1 11
Haldeman 31 5-13 2-2 4 3 1 15
Pickford 20 0-2 0-0 3 1 0 0
Betz 2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Kimmons 5 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 3
Carter 4 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0
Dahl 18 2-3 0-3 4 0 4 4
Conrey 0+ 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Team 2
Totals 200 22-50 11-14 29 10 13 67
CSUB 22 33 – 55
N. Iowa 24 43– 67
3-point goals – CSUB 3-13 (Allen 1-3, Buckingham 1-4, Lee 0-1, Moore 0-2, Perry 0-1, Edler-Davis 1-2), UNI 12-34 (Green 3-9, Berhow 2-7, Brown 3-4, Haldeman 3-10, Pickford 0-1, Kimmons 1-2, Carter 0-1) Blocks – CSUB 3 (three at 1), UNI 0. Turnovers – CSUB 14 (Buckingham 4), UNI 12 (Green 4). Steals – CSUB 3 (three at 1), UNI 4 (four at 1).
Att. – 3,151.
College men's basketball: UNI holds off Northern Illinois
DEKALB, Ill. — Two different versions of Northern Iowa’s offense were displayed on the two-toned court inside Northern Illinois’ Convocation Center Saturday.
UNI showcased depth, a variety of actions, strong decision-making, fluid ball movement and efficient shooting to pull away to a 16-point halftime lead. The Panthers then survived a lull throughout the majority of the second half during a 64-54 victory in their road opener in front of a sparse Saturday afternoon crowd of 1,003.
Early on, UNI (2-0) looked ready to brush aside an ugly 58-point output that included a 6 of 31 3-point shooting performance during a season-opening home win against Old Dominion’s stingy defense.
With Northern Illinois (0-1) holding UNI’s top three perimeter shooters AJ Green, Spencer Haldeman and Trae Berhow scoreless from deep in the first half, Tywhon Pickford was active off the dribble, centers Austin Phyfe and James Betz led an 18-8 scoring advantage in the paint, and Isaiah Brown and Noah Carter were a perfect 5-for-5 from distance during a 40-point ambush through the opening 20 minutes.
“We came out with great pace and moved the ball very well, and then our creativity with the offense opened up everything and got them on their heels,” said Pickford, who finished with nine points, six rebounds and three assists. “I’ve been working on it a lot in my workouts, penetrating, creating for others, or creating for myself in the offense, where I can get in and help.”
By the time Green and Berhow knocked down their first 3-pointers, the Panthers held a 48-28 lead just over three minutes into the second half. That advantage, however, evaporated as Northern Illinois became more aggressive and pushed UNI’s centers off the elbow and top of the key in dribble handoffs.
A stagnant UNI offense was held to four points over an 11-minute stretch in which Northern Illinois cut its deficit to 52-47 with six minutes remaining. It marked the second time in as many games where UNI’s offense stalled.
“I give Northern Illinois credit,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “They got out and guarded us a little harder and denied our five man at the top which slows that offense down.
“I’ve just got to do a better job. It’s happened in both games, and it’s my job to fix it and help guys get into spots. … We’ll work together on the practice floor so we have a better look come Wednesday.”
In this game, Pickford and UNI’s five starters continued to fight through a second half in which they played heavy minutes. Phyfe, Brown and Berhow each tallied offensive rebounds during a pivotal possession before Berhow drove in from the perimeter for a layup to make it a seven-point contest.
Brown then added two 3-pointers down the stretch of a team-high 17-point masterpiece that pushed the Panthers’ advantage back to a comfortable double-digit margin. The 6-foot-7 senior’s five 3-pointers on six attempts matched his career high.
“We took threes away and dribble penetration hurt us,” Northern Illinois’ ninth-year coach Mark Montgomery said. “They got to the rim, and then we tried to say if one guy is going to beat you out there, Brown. You’ve got to try to help off one guy, and credit Brown, he’s a senior and he knocked them down. He stepped up on the road, which we want our seniors to do.”
Brown, who joined Pickford as a primary defenders on Northern Illinois’ returning 20-point per game point guard Eugene German, twice answered German’s difficult step-back 3-pointers with perimeter makes of his own.
“Even if he didn’t hit those couple step backs, if my shot is open, I’m going to take it,” Brown said. “I’ve put in a lot of work on my shot so there’s no reason not to be confident with it. … A lot of teams are going to be keying in on AJ and Spence, so when I get the open shot I’ve got to be ready and knock it down.”
German’s range and speed off the dribble made him a tough assignment, but it took the Huskies’ leader 24 attempts to score a game-high 21 points. He never stepped to the free throw line.
“We’ve just got to keep our composure and finish plays and finish the game,” Brown said. “We work on finishing games and press break every day in practice. We knew what we were capable of, and we got the job done.”
UNI 64, N. Illinois 54
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Phyfe 26 3-5 2-3 4 3 2 8
Green 32 4-13 0-1 4 3 3 9
Berhow 29 3-12 0-0 7 1 2 7
Brown 31 6-8 0-0 3 0 0 17
Haldeman 32 0-4 2-2 4 2 2 2
Pickford 26 4-8 1-2 6 3 1 9
Betz 14 3-7 0-0 2 0 2 6
Kimmons 4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Carter 7 2-4 0-0 3 0 1 6
Team 7
Totals 200 25-61 5-8 41 12 13 64
No. Illinois Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
James 30 1-5 2-3 10 0 3 4
Hankerson 35 4-8 0-0 5 1 1 9
German 34 9-24 0-0 4 0 2 21
Henry-Hayes 30 3-9 0-0 4 1 3 8
Cochran 24 2-6 1-1 3 0 4 5
Johnson 10 0-1 0-0 4 1 0 0
Mateen 20 2-6 0-0 0 1 1 4
Cole 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Scott 17 1-4 1-3 7 0 1 3
Team 3
Totals 200 22-63 4-7 40 4 15 54
N. Iowa 40 24 – 64
N. Illinois 24 30 – 54
3-point goals – UNI 9-27 (Green 1-5, Berhow 1-6, Brown 5-6, Haldeman 0-3, Pickford 0-1, Betz 0-2, Carter 2-4), NIU 6-23 (James 0-1, Hankerson 1-2, German 3-9, Henry-Hayes 2-5, Cochran 0-1, Mateen 0-3, Scott 0-2). Blocks – UNI 2 (Phyfe, Betz), NIU 5 (Cochran 3). Turnovers – UNI 7 (Green 3), NIU 9 (James 4). Steals – UNI 1 (Haldeman), NIU 6 (Henry-Hayes, Mateen 2).
Officials – Beaver, McAnally, Campbell. Att. – 1,003.
College men's basketball: UNI holds off Old Dominion in defensive battle
CEDAR FALLS — Finding points against one of the nation’s top returning defenses was the challenge Northern Iowa’s basketball team encountered on opening night.
UNI countered with an impressive defensive effort of its own during a 58-53 win over Old Dominion Tuesday inside the McLeod Center.
Old Dominion, sixth nationally in points allowed during last spring’s NCAA Tournament run, led for just one possession in this rematch of a series the two teams split in non-conference play last season.
“I think as a team we were really prepared for what they were going to throw at us,” UNI senior guard Spencer Haldeman said after holding ODU’s top perimeter scorer, Marquis Godwin, to 2 of 11 shooting. “Everybody was really focused in on what they were trying to get, and we took a lot of that away from them.”
UNI’s defensive stopper, Isaiah Brown, set the tone early for the Panthers when he came out of nowhere to block a Godwin corner 3-point attempt. Brown drew ODU’s top returning scorer, Xavier Green, as his primary assignment and helped hold him to 6 of 18 shooting.
An Old Dominion team that graduated its top two scorers from last season, and was breaking in a new point guard missed a variety of contested shots in the paint, finished 3 of 12 from distance and shot 35.6 percent from the field with makes on just 8 of 15 free throws.
“They’re very sound and well coached defensively,” ODU coach Jeff Jones said. “They make things very difficult, but at the same time we didn’t help ourselves.
“This was a heck of a game against a very good team. It’s a great learning experience for our team.”
Transition opportunities were limited and offenses spent much of the game running through a familiar McLeod Center halfcourt slough. UNI led 26-25 at intermission despite hitting just 2 of 17 3-point attempts.
Coach Ben Jacobson was undeterred by a starting backcourt of AJ Green and Haldeman that combined to make only one of their first 14 shots. In fact, UNI’s coach instructed them to hold nothing back.
“I told our guys we’re not changing who we are, we’re not changing our approach,” Jacobson said at halftime. “We’re going to go out and play the same way. If we get the same shots we feel like you’re going to make enough of them to give us the lead.”
Haldeman did just that when he ended a string of seven consecutive misses with a quick pull-up 3-pointer that gave the Panthers a 31-27 edge four minutes into the second half. That shot was followed up with two more Haldeman 3-pointers.
Austin Phyfe then recorded a rebound off Haldeman’s streak-ending miss, and Tywhon Pickford scored to put the Panthers up 41-30 with under 13 minutes remaining.
“If you’re going to have an open look, you’re going to take it,” Haldeman said. “That comes with Coach Jake’s confidence in us. He gives us the green light to play like we do.”
UNI maintained an 11-point advantage with over seven minutes remaining before an Old Dominion team that tallied 12 steals cranked up its pressure. A 14-5 Monarchs surge was capped by a Godwin transition 3-pointer that made it a 53-51 game with 2:21 left.
UNI continued to run its base offense.
A Panthers team that finished 14 of 25 from the line made 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to preserve the lead. That closing effort included a pair of clinching free throws by Trae Berhow after Godwin had a potential game-tying 3-pointer blocked and another one miss.
Phyfe finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in his return after a medical redshirt year. Haldeman and Green led UNI with 12 points apiece.
Freshmen James Betz, Noah Carter and Antwan Kimmons each showed promise during stretches in the first half, but Jacobson stuck predominately with his experienced starting five and Pickford over the final 20 minutes.
Anticipating only playing Phyfe 20 to 22 minutes on opening night, every time Jacobson looked over, his center revealed no signs of second-half fatigue.
“The energy that he brings, the activity that he brings creating an extra possession and bouncing around, the crowd is into that, his teammates are into that, and that’s the type of young guy that he is,” Jacobson said.
Added Phyfe, “Just being back out there is the best feeling in the world. … There’s definitely things to work on. One of our biggest things was to get the ball moving and we were able to keep them on their heels a lot. We got the shots we wanted, they weren’t all falling tonight.”
UNI 58, Old Dominion 53
Old Dominion Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Carver 14 0-0 0-2 8 0 3 0
Dickens 16 2-3 2-2 6 0 4 6
Godwin 31 2-11 0-0 6 0 0 5
Curry 25 2-10 0-0 1 2 3 4
Green 35 6-18 1-2 8 2 3 13
Wade 27 5-10 2-3 4 1 3 13
Hunter 9 1-3 0-0 1 0 0 2
Reece 16 0-0 0-0 3 0 4 0
Ezikpe18 3-4 3-6 3 0 4 10
Team 3
Totals 200 21-59 8-15 44 5 24 53
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Phyfe 32 2-4 6-13 11 2 2 10
Green 37 4-15 3-3 2 4 1 12
Berhow 24 2-5 2-3 6 0 4 7
Brown 30 3-5 0-2 6 1 2 6
Haldeman 36 3-14 3-4 5 1 3 12
Pickford 15 1-4 0-0 3 1 1 2
Carter 12 2-4 0-0 1 0 0 5
Betz 2-4 0-0 2 0 1 4
Kimmons 4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
McDonnell 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Team 1
Totals 200 19-55 14-25 38 9 14 58
Old Dominion 25 28 – 53
N. Iowa 26 32 – 58
3-point goals – ODU 3-12 (Godwin 1-6, Curry 0-1, Green 0-1, Wade 1-2, Wade 0-1, Ezikpe 1-1), UNI 6-31 (Green 1-7, Berhow 1-4, Brown 0-2, Haldeman 3-14, Pickford 0-1, Carter 1-3) Blocks – ODU 1 (Dickens), UNI 4 (Phyfe 2). Turnovers – ODU 14 (Green 3), UNI 14 (Green 5). Steals – ODU 12 (Wade 6), UNI 4 (Pickford 2).
Att. – 3,705.
UNI notes: Christmas comes early for UNI basketball fans
CEDAR FALLS — Whether it’s the latest smart phone, blockbuster movie or chicken sandwich craze, there’s an added value to instant gratification.
University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball fans waited until mid-December before the Panthers hosted another NCAA Division I opponent last season.
Opening night will have a far different feel at 7 p.m. today when the lights of the McLeod Center are turned on and 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifier Old Dominion is the challenger.
The Monarchs bring back eight players with game experience from a 26-9 team that ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 60.9 points a game. While Old Dominion’s top two scorers graduated, returning Conference USA Tournament MVP Xavier Green is among the leaders for a team that won the league’s regular-season and postseason tournament.
UNI secured a unique split with Old Dominion last year, winning 54-53 in the Paradise Jam before suffering a 72-65 loss in an instant rematch in Norfolk, Va.
“There aren’t any questions about how good Old Dominion is,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, assessing a program that has averaged 25 wins the past four years. “We’re going to see a really good team and they’re going to do things the right way on both ends of the floor. They play with a lot of discipline. They play with a lot of toughness. They make the plays that have to get made.”
While Jacobson wants his players to rise to the challenge, UNI’s coach also hopes his team’s supporters make their presence known.
“I would hope, and I want our fans to show up,” Jacobson said. “This is not an exhibition game. This is the real thing, and against a terrific team with very good players.”
An increased sense of urgency has accompanied UNI’s most recent practices.
A Panthers team that returns 10 players, including six seniors, struggled during its scrimmage against North Dakota State. The attention to detail, awareness and determination Jacobson covets on the defensive end of the floor picked up in the second scrimmage with South Dakota State.
“It was mostly with some of our older guys,” Jacobson said. “They did not put together a performance in that first one (against NDSU) that was at all where we should have been. Coming out of that we had a good week of practice. They played much better in the second scrimmage.”
Attempting to take a step forward this season, UNI will quickly find out where it sits against an Old Dominion program coached by Jeff Jones, who owns a 497-354 career record.
“We’re playing against a program,” Jacobson said. “We’re not playing against a team, and there’s a big difference. The foundation is in place. They understand what’s important.”
VOLLEYBALL: UNI (18-9, 12-1) will have a chance to avenge its only league loss on Friday at Illinois State (13-10, 6-5), before traveling to Bradley (11-11, 7-4) on Saturday.
Sophomore middle blocker Inga Rotto helped UNI find balance last weekend with 24 kills versus one error during wins over Missouri State and Southern Illinois. Five Panthers reached at least seven kills in the sweep against Missouri State before four tallied at least 12 kills in a four-set win against Southern Illinois.
“Last year she was a little bit more of a blocking specialist and an offensive decoy,” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said of Rotto. “We did not set her the ball much. She had so much growth over the spring. She’s now developed a level of confidence, she’s calling for the ball more.
“When she becomes a factor, obviously that’s going to open up other things for other people in the front row and allows a lot more flexibility for Rachel (UNI setter Koop) as well.”
CROSS COUNTRY: UNI’s men placed third and the women sixth at the Missouri Valley Conference meet in Valparaiso, Ind. It marked the highest finish by the Panther men’s program since a 2003 title season.
Seniors Wal Khat (fifth) and CJ May (sixth) led UNI.
“They’ve been talking about finishing top three all season long and did a really good job of embracing that,” UNI coach Dave Paulsen said.
SWIMMING AND DIVING: UNI secured weekend wins over Western Illinois, St. Cloud State, South Dakota State and South Dakota. Success came from leaders such as Katie Taylor (five wins), Sydney Schmidt (six wins), Moriah Ross (five wins), and distance swimmers Sarah Walpole and Kylie Engstrom.
“For the three years that I’ve been here, that was our best all-around performance,” Coach Nick Lakin said. “We need 35 athletes to really step up and be really good all the time, and that was the first time we felt like everybody mattered and everybody really pushed forward.”
WRESTLING: UNI will take approximately 21 wrestlers to Sunday’s Harold Nichols Open in Ames. It will mark the first collegiate competition for the program’s six freshmen.
“I’ve been very happy with the focused effort guys have given,” Coach Doug Schwab said. “We’re trying to get guys to score points, to wrestle through positions, to really raise the level of the room and raise the level of the guy next to them.”
UNI basketball: Phyfe driven to make an impact
CEDAR FALLS — Austin Phyfe is intent on treasuring every moment he spends on the basketball court this upcoming season.
The University of Northern Iowa center is taking a mulligan on his sophomore year after what was supposed to be his breakthrough second season was cut short by reccurring fainting spells.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Steve, who played on UNI’s inaugural NCAA Tournament team, Austin often grew up talking to former collegiate basketball players. They told him they’d trade anything for another second on the court. He never fully realized how quickly a game he loves could be taken away.
“You’ll hear a lot of older people saying that you want to go back and do things once the game is over so make it last, make every second count,” said Phyfe, who was unable to immediately build upon a true freshman season in which he made eight starts and backed up 2018 graduate Bennett Koch. “I had a feeling of that in the sense where I kind of felt like I didn’t know for a second if I would play basketball again. It was kind of scary. Once I got the chance to come back, I wouldn’t take any second for granted.”
At its worst, the Waverly native said he endured a month-plus stretch where he’d pass out up to four times a week with consistent headaches. Phyfe wore compression stockings and took trips to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., while working with a team of coaches, trainers and doctors to get a better feel for how to treat the condition.
Among Phyfe’s Rochester visitors was UNI coach Ben Jacobson.
“It’s just one of the best feelings you can have knowing that you’re not alone with this,” Phyfe said. “Coach Jake at the time didn’t even know if I’d be able to play basketball again. Even though he knew he might not ever get me back as a player, he still cared about me as a person.”
Phyfe’s last fainting episode occurred in late December before he made a breakthrough after the calendar flipped to a new year. He eventually was cleared to return to the practice court and spent the final two months of last season mimicking opposing MVC centers on the scout team.
“Going against Phyfe every day is a battle in practice,” said Luke McDonnell, who started all 33 games at center and averaged 26.1 minutes during conference play. “On the scout team he understood who he was supposed to play. It was nice because he’s been around the game quite a bit.
“Last year was tough because I know how much he wanted to out there and playing with us.”
This past summer has been productive for Phyfe. After a back-and-forth June, he improved through July workouts and excelled during UNI’s August trip to Italy. Basketball was the least of Jacobson’s concerns during his center’s recovery process.
“He’s a happy kid,” UNI’s coach said during the Missouri Valley Conference media day in St. Louis. “He’s always smiling, always has a bounce in his step, and that went away last year.”
New quarterback
Phyfe won’t be eased back into action.
UNI is entering year two of a new offense that has been a collaborative effort between assistant coach Erik Crawford and graduate assistant Seth Tuttle, the former Panther All-American who took key parts of the international game back to Cedar Falls after playing three seasons of professional basketball in Germany and Belgium.
The Panther coaching staff says this team has already added onto last year’s playbook. Players at all five positions are more comfortable with spacing and their role.
Phyfe will help stir the drink by facilitating ball movement.
“With the change we made to our offense that (center) position is the quarterback of what we’re doing once we get into the quarter court,” Jacobson said.
McDonnell (6-9, 212 pounds) thrived out of the high post as the team’s starting QB last season, leading the Panthers with 44 assists versus 25 turnovers in 18 league games. Justin Dahl, a 7-foot, 261-pound enforcer and shot-blocker, complemented McDonnell’s skill with a physical presence off the bench.
While McDonnell and Dahl are back for their senior seasons, Phyfe (6-9, 235) brings a combination of the two.
“Austin is the best physically of the three of them,” Jacobson said. “We feel like we’ve got, for different reasons, three guys that can hold down that position. … As I’ve thought about our teams, I don’t know that we’ve had three guys at a spot. And we do at the center position.”
Phyfe has quickly caught on to the new offense.
“Getting acclimated over the summer, I think his skill set fits perfectly because he can handle the ball on the perimeter,” Crawford said. “He’s a good passer as a five-man. He can post when he rolls to the rim.
“It’s a very important position. Luke did a phenomenal job last year of getting us through some times where our guards might have gotten stuck. Having the ability to read the defense and make the passes that are needed I think is important.”
While actions have been added to generate more 3-point looks and accentuate returning MVC Freshman of the Year point guard AJ Green’s talent, year two of UNI’s offense will see an increase in post touches.
The 2018-19 Panthers ranked second among the 10 MVC schools during league play in 3-point attempts and fourth in 3-point shooting percentage, but were eighth in 2-point percentage and ninth in free throws attempted.
“We didn’t take advantage of some of the opportunities defenses were giving us as far as getting into the paint and trying to score some easy twos,” Crawford said. “I think this year that’s the one area we’re going to focus on is being able to get to the free throw line more — being able to get it into the post some more, have a little bit more variety in the type of shots we’re getting so we’re not so reliant on jump shots.”
Phyfe is embracing the opportunity in front of him.
“There’s a lot of options for us five men and we kind of get to control everything, so it’s nice to switch roles with the point guard every once and a while,” Phyfe said.
Green, one of Phyfe’s former club youth basketball teammates, is eager for an extended reunion on the court.
“This preseason he’s looked great in practice,” Green said. “I feel like we’ve kind of both got a little connection out there together.”
With all he’s been through, UNI’s center is likely to receive a warm reception when he takes the opening tip inside the McLeod Center on Nov. 5 against Old Dominion. It’ll be a moment Phyfe won’t soon forget.
“I never got to play at home last year,” Phyfe said. “Being able to get back in front of the home fans, the home crowd, I’m super excited.”
UNI basketball: Battle-tested Panthers must embrace the fight
CEDAR FALLS -- Ben Jacobson rarely lets multiple weeks pass without talking to his mentor and former University of North Dakota college basketball coach Rich Glas.
As Jacobson enters his 13th season as the University of Northern Iowa’s head coach, his conversations with Glas increase in frequency this time of year.
At the end of a 30-minute talk earlier this week, Glas echoed a familiar refrain when assessing what it will take for this year’s Panthers to find growth, “Get them to come in there and work hard every day.”
A UNI team picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference’s preseason poll released earlier on Thursday has experience (six seniors), depth (10 returning players) and upside (three freshmen projected to see immediate court time).
Carrying on a mantra he was first taught in the early 90s from Glas -- teams worth their salt are led by driven seniors through hard work, teamwork and attitude -- Jacobson is challenging his veterans to set the tone as UNI attempts to end a string of three consecutive seasons since the program’s last winning record and NCAA Tournament appearance.
“You have to compete at practice,” Jacobson said, addressing the key to growth from a rollercoaster 16-18 season that started slow but nearly continued before a second-half collapse to Bradley in the MVC Tournament title game. “This roster is better built to do that with the depth and experience. Practice is more competitive because of those things. The six seniors, they’ve got to come in here every day and play their tail off. They’ve got to fight for stuff on a daily basis.”
Indeed, veterans and skilled players can be found throughout UNI’s projected starting five and into the bench.
Sophomore point guard AJ Green was named to the MVC’s preseason all-conference first team Thursday morning. He’ll look to build upon a debut season in which he averaged 15 points and just over two 3-pointers per game, while a total of 94 turnovers versus 77 assists leaves room for growth.
Jacobson says his point guard’s defense that progressed toward the end of last season is night and day better, while Green’s voice is also stronger.
“His leadership has taken a step forward,” Jacobson said. “When you’ve got six seniors on your roster sometimes that can be a little bit tricky when you’re a younger player, but our guys see him in the gym every day. They understand how hard he works at it, they understand that he’s our best player and they understand that he needs to be involved in the leadership of our team.”
Senior guard Spencer Haldeman, who overcame an early-season slump to become the MVC’s Sixth Man of the Year, will join Green within a talented 3-point shooting backcourt.
Fellow senior Isaiah Brown is back as a battle-tested, lock-down defender. Trae Berhow enters his second season at power forward as UNI’s most efficient 3-point shooter (40 percent last season) and top rebounder (6.1 boards per game).
At center, sophomore Austin Phyfe’s return from a medical redshirt season headlines UNI’s deepest position. He’ll join skilled senior Luke McDonnell, who played major minutes a year ago, along with imposing 7-foot senior Justin Dahl.
“Austin’s best workouts and practices have been in the last 10 days,” Jacobson said. “His conditioning has started to get to the point where he can run the floor and do the things he’s capable of.”
Similar to Phyfe, junior guard Tywhon Pickford is poised to take a step forward. Injuries forced Pickford to miss offseason workouts entering last season, while a separate shoulder injury hampered his perimeter shot during the season.
“It was a struggle because it seemed like the injuries were back-to-back,” Pickford said. “It took a lot just to fight through it and stick with it.”
Added Jacobson, “He (Pickford) and Isaiah are our two best defenders. That’s an area that Ty needs to take a ton of pride in, being a high-end defender for us. Then offensively, how many plays can he make that impact the rest of the guys? Whether that’s driving it and getting two feet in the paint, a back-cut, an offensive rebound, there are things that he does at a really high level.”
Forwards Lincoln Conrey and Shandon Goldman complete UNI's senior class, while a group of seven freshmen offers promise for the present and future.
Point guard Antwan Kimmons of UNI’s Tartan, Minn., recruiting pipeline, along with forwards Noah Carter from Dubuque and James Betz of Ventura are the Panther freshmen projected to see immediate court time.
Jacobson considers Kimmons one of his top on-ball defenders in the backcourt with an ability to get into the paint and find shots for Haldeman and Green. Carter has dropped 23 pounds since high school in an effort to improve his lateral movement on defense and has what his coach classifies as a Jack-of-all-trades inside-out game. Betz brings physicality in the post and, similar to Carter, can knock down shots on the perimeter.
“There’s a lot of really hard workers,” Betz said, assessing the freshman class. “Antwan, he’s there to be annoying defensively. That’s a lot of fun to see how it gets him going. All the other guys we know work really hard. We’re here to prove ourselves and see what we can do these next four years.”
While Jacobson has seen intensity pick up in practice, there’s still another level that needs to be reached.
“These guys have gotten better at it, but they’re not there yet,” Jacobson said. “That’s their challenge, to get in here and fight every day against each other on the practice court so that we can get better.”
The Panthers will scrimmage North Dakota State on Sunday in Minneapolis before a closed home scrimmage against South Dakota State the following Saturday. UNI opens the season at home on Nov. 5 against Old Dominion.
UNI men's basketball: Phyfe, Panthers charging forward
ST. LOUIS — Terrific was the word University of Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson used to describe Austin Phyfe’s play against Italian teams that were overmatched by the Panthers last month.
More important than the redshirt sophomore center’s performance nearly one year removed from his last game action was the joy that surfaced as Phyfe toured Italy with teammates and placed a medical condition that caused episodes of fainting in the rear-view mirror.
“He was maybe as close to being all the way back to who he is both as a player, but more important as a young guy,” Jacobson said. “He’s a happy kid. He’s always smiling, always has a bounce in his step and that went away last year.”
Phyfe is poised to provide a spark for a UNI team coming off a 16-18 season that ended with a heartbreaking loss to Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game.
Jacobson describes Phyfe as his team’s strongest offensive weapon at a center position that will also return Luke McDonnell and Justin Dahl, who made significant contributions a season ago. The Panthers will likely start four players capable of knocking down 3-pointers around the big man.
“We have a lot of great shooters on the outside so if they’re worried about us, most of the time he’ll be one-on-one in the post,” UNI senior Isaiah Brown said, addressing Phyfe’s potential impact. “I feel like any time he’s one-on-one in the post he can pretty much do whatever he wants. Having a healthy Phyfe back will help us in general.”
Jacobson doesn’t anticipate playing multiple posts together at this point within a roster that returns starter Trae Berhow at the 4, alongside returning starting guards Brown and AJ Green. MVC Sixth Man of the Year Spencer Haldeman is projected to enter the starting lineup his senior season.
Green, the returning MVC Freshman of the Year, has focused on becoming a stronger defender to support his jumper that led UNI with 15 points a game last season. He has supplemented agility and strength work by watching film and studying defenders to learn how to improve positioning and fight through screens.
“AJ’s first year, he was adjusting a little bit, getting used to the college game,” Haldeman said. “He’s evolved his game a lot. I think we’re going to have a fun year.”
In addition to Dahl and McDonnell, UNI has valuable options on its bench.
Returner Biggie Goldman and true freshmen Noah Carter and James Betz join Berhow at the 4. Junior Tywhon Pickford is back to full health and will add quality defense and rebounding from the guard position, while freshman Antwan Kimmons offers support at point guard.
Jacobson anticipates a new UNI offense that was implemented last season will have better execution and pace.
“At this point in September, what we ran last year, we weren’t doing it at all,” Jacobson said. “Now we’ve done it for an entire season. We’re just in a different place and guys have a different understanding of it.”
One hurdle UNI must clear is the sting of the 27-15 halftime lead that evaporated into a 57-54 loss to Bradley in last year’s MVC title game.
“It definitely took a while to get over it,” Green said. “I think nobody is really still over it. It’s always going to be there in our mind until we get past that point. It’s definitely motivation for us this year.”
Chemistry, however, is one variable these Panthers won’t need to address.
“I think we already look like one unit, we already look like one team,” Brown said. “I feel like we have a great team this year and we have a chance to do great things this year.”
College basketball: MVC has become a mystery
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coaches have learned to expect the unexpected.
In the two years since Creighton and Wichita State have been replaced by Loyola and Valparaiso, a blindfold and set of darts may have been a more accurate method of prognostication than the league’s preseason poll compiled by coaches, media and sports information directors.
Two years ago, the Missouri State and Northern Iowa squads picked to finish 1-2 ended up in the play-in round of the MVC tournament, while Loyola swept the regular season and conference tournament en route to a breakthrough Final Four run.
Last season, new coaches at Drake and Missouri State elevated their squads from ninth- and eighth-place preseason predictions to a share of the regular-season title and a tie for third, respectively. The league’s top seven teams were separated by three games with No. 5-seed Bradley defeating No. 6-seed UNI in the MVC tournament finale.
“I think it’s that thin of a margin for a lot of schools,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said, pressing his fingers together inside a Missouri Athletic Club ballroom during Tuesday’s MVC media day. “It’ll be an incredible race again. The 12-6 (league winner) like last year, I could see that very easily happening because I just don’t think there’s a clear-cut runaway. The league is just too good for somebody to come in and have a 16-2 year.”
Porter Moser, whose Loyola team has risen to the top of the standings the past two seasons, believes the large number of schools with transfers now active after sitting out last season adds to the uncertainty of the league race.
“Illinois State, Drake, Bradley, Evansville, Missouri State, us all had guys sitting out that are going to contribute,” Moser said. “That’s what is going to be interesting as this year unfolds. You don’t know how those guys are going to develop.”
MVC coaches have used a variety of different approaches when assembling their rosters.
Missouri State coach Dana Ford views graduate transfers as a one-and-done on the back end with experienced players seeking larger roles from Power 5 conferences. West Virginia grad transfer Lamont West joins last season’s impact first-team all-conference transfer Tulio Da Silva and Keandre Cook as talented players within a Bears team that may be among the preseason favorites when the poll is released on October 17.
Ford says he’d ideally have two grad transfers on his roster every season.
“Guys like Lamont, they’ve been through the rigors, the war,” Ford said. “They pretty much have the answers to the test. … We’re going to try to be in that market as long as it’s out there. I don’t think that’s going to go anywhere.”
A Bradley team that claimed the league’s lone NCAA Tournament bid a year ago has enhanced its roster with international players. Six different countries are represented on this year’s Braves roster that returns high-scoring point guard Darrell Brown and talented forward Elijah Childs.
“There’s great players throughout the world now,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “It’s kind of been a trickle-down effect for us after year one when we had to go that route a little bit in the recruiting process. Now we’re just getting people calling us because our guys had a good experience at Bradley.”
Similar to graduate transfers, junior college transfers offer a chance for teams to gain instant experience with athletes who are immediately eligible. Drake’s D.J. Wilkins, Tremell Murphy and Anthony Murphy each made an immediate impact in the league after transferring from Florida Southwestern State College.
“I think you have to leave all your options open from high schools to prep schools, junior college kids to fifth-year transfers,” DeVries said. “It’s what recruiting has become. I don’t think you can just pigeonhole into one. I think you’ve got to really diversify the way you recruit.”
UNI’s Ben Jacobson, the dean of MVC coaches, has mainly stayed true to the traditional route of recruiting and developing high school athletes. That approach could pay dividends this season within a cohesive Panther roster that graduated just one player who competed in last year’s MVC title game.
“I still love the way in which we’re going about it,” Jacobson said. “I still love being able to get to know these guys as they are coming through freshman year and in high school. Having them come to our camps and getting to know them and their families.
“Things have changed drastically around us, and in the big picture in terms of recruiting, because of the grad transfer. It’s something that we talk about as a staff, but I still love the way we’re going to about it and really enjoy working with these guys.”
SCHEDULING STRONG: MVC commissioner Doug Elgin has been working actively with similar leagues to help improve non-conference scheduling.
While the MVC-Mountain West challenge recently expired, seven new series were formed this season with MVC schools and other strong mid-major programs. This includes Davidson visiting Loyola, Marshall traveling to UNI and Bradley going to Saint Joseph’s.
“The last year we have spent a lot more time with Conference USA, the Atlantic 10, the West Coast Conference and the MAC,” Elgin said. “All of those leagues realize that the only way we’re going to get teams in position to be seriously considered for at-large opportunities is if we play each other, and particularly if we get our good teams to play each other.”
TREMELL MURPHY IN LIMBO: Drake’s Tremell Murphy, a key starter last season, was removed from all team activities until a university review is completed regarding an accidental off-campus shooting. Murphy was charged with false reports to law enforcement and discharging a firearm within city limits.
“Tremell is still in school attending classes,” DeVries said. “We’re waiting for the university review before we’re able to move further.”
RAMBLERS LEAN ON NEW BACKCOURT: The MVC’s last two Player of the Year award winners, Clayton Custer and Marques Townes, have graduated from Loyola’s backcourt. Moser will turn to a trio of newcomers in successful junior college transfers Keith Clemons, Jalon Pipkins and local Chicago recruit Marquise Kennedy to lead the Ramblers’ backcourt.
“I think our new guards are adding some speed,” Moser said. “I think we’re faster than we’ve ever been. There’s an excitement and enthusiasm with that.”
UNI men's basketball: November home games highlight 2019-20 schedule
CEDAR FALLS -- University of Northern Iowa basketball fans won’t have to wait long to see the Panthers in action against NCAA Division I competition this season.
UNI will open the year with four of its first five games against DI schools inside the McLeod Center, beginning with a Nov. 5 meeting against Old Dominion.
In total, the Panthers played just three nonconference home games against NCAA Division I schools last season with the first of those contests not taking place until Dec. 19. This season’s schedule includes seven nonconference home games -- five against the NCAA’s top division -- in addition to true road contests at Northern Illinois, Colorado and Grand Canyon.
The Panthers will compete in Cancun, Mexico on Nov. 26 and 27. Tournament play opens against West Virginia with a second game against either South Carolina or former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State.
UNI’s MVC opener is New Year’s Eve at Illinois State, followed by the conference home opener on Jan. 4 against Bradley in a rematch of last season’s conference tournament championship game.
College men's basketball: Norwalk's Born commits to UNI
NORWALK — Bowen Born, a skilled 5-foot-11 Norwalk point guard with basketball in his blood, has decided to continue his career at the University of Northern Iowa.
Born committed to UNI Saturday night, choosing the school that gave him his first offer. The 2020 recruit had received interest from a variety of mid-major programs and also took an official visit to Missouri Valley Conference rival Indiana State.
Born tweeted, “Go Panthers! #committed,” Saturday night with a picture of the lefty dribbling in a UNI jersey below the announcement.
Among Born’s basketball influences was his grandfather Gene Klinge — Iowa’s all-time girls’ basketball wins leader who coached at West Central and Waukon for 52 years and compiled 1,009 victories. Born’s dad, Michael, has traveled the country as an NBA scout for the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trailblazers.
“His skill level is so high and just his awareness on the court and his understanding of the game is at such a unique level,” Norwalk head coach Chris Larson said. “When he played with us as an eighth-grader, he would be running our huddles and his communication is off the charts. … It’s unique to have somebody who not only takes care of their own job, but makes everybody around them so much better.”
Born is coming off an incredible junior season in which he averaged 27.8 points per game, leading Norwalk to the Class 3A state championship game where the Warriors were defeated by an Oskaloosa team that featured incoming UNI freshman forward Cole Henry. Elevating his game to the level of competition, Born averaged 32.6 points during those three state tournament contests.
The Warriors’ point guard also tallied 102 assists versus 41 turnovers last season, knocking down 79 3-pointers at a 35 percent success rate and shooting 85.5 percent from the free throw line.
Larson points out the role Born played averaging 18.4 points on a senior-dominant 22-3 team his sophomore season was just as revealing as the numbers he put up last year. The coach can recall a Senior Night game in which Born only scored four points and took two shots.
“That’s just the kind of player he is,” Larson said. “He understands and is aware of games and situations. It doesn’t always have to be about him. As opportunities have presented itself, he just takes off and runs with it.”
While Born has attracted attention for his offensive floor vision and ability to score at all three levels, Larson believes a complete basketball player will be making the trip to Cedar Falls in 2020.
“The thing that people maybe don’t know is what a good athlete he is and how good he is on defense,” Larson said. “I think that was always a little bit of a knock on him. People think he’s just smaller. I personally think he’s going to surprise a lot of people because he has a lot of bounce to his game.”
UNI basketball: Panthers continue successful tour of Italy
VICENZA, Italy — Northern Iowa’s basketball team picked up its second win in as many days on Sunday, with another impressive shooting performance leading to a 101-64 victory over Italy’s Vicenza All-Stars.
The Panthers knocked down 15 3-pointers, matching their total from Saturday’s win in Mazzano.
Spencer Haldeman once again led the UNI offense with six 3-pointers for a team-high 18 points. Biggie Goldman showcased a balanced blend of offense inside and on the perimeter for 17 points.
UNI freshmen Noah Carter and Antwan Kimmons tallied 13 and 10 points, respectively. Point guard AJ Green and center Austin Phyfe each finished with eight points.
The Italian tour will continue with stops in Florence on Monday and Rome on Tuesday.
MVC basketball: UNI to lean on experience, continuity
WATERLOO — Experience and continuity are two factors that could provide Northern Iowa’s basketball team with an advantage within a Missouri Valley Conference where impact newcomers produced parity last season.
The Panthers are one month away from a two-week trip to Italy that associate head coach Kyle Green believes will be as beneficial from a camaraderie standpoint as it is on the court.
Guard Wyatt Lohaus is the lone departing Panther who played in March’s Missouri Valley Conference title game loss to Bradley. UNI center Austin Phyfe has appeared to be fully recovered after receiving a medical redshirt season by the NCAA, and junior Tywhon Pickford is healthier after a fractured bone in his foot and a shoulder injury plagued him a year ago.
“With the number of guys we have back that have played significant roles, we’re certainly going to bank and count on that experience as we go forward,” Green said during Monday’s MVC teleconference. “We feel continuity as a coaching staff, continuity as players, them getting comfortable and familiar with one another will hopefully pay dividends. Our trip this summer is another chance for them to be together and bond.”
After battling vasovagal syncope that triggered fainting episodes, Phyfe has found progress through a monitored diet and exercise. He’s been a full participant in individual and team workouts.
Green is eager to evaluate his center during competition overseas.
“He’s been good in practice, good in workouts, but obviously hasn’t played in a game since the beginning of last season,” Green said. “To get a chance to do that in August will give us a little bit of a benchmark in exactly where he’s at. All signs certainly point in the right direction.
“For our roster, he’s an important piece because he’s got the ability to score on the block and on the perimeter and create some mismatch problems.”
Returning frontcourt options Luke McDonnell and Justin Dahl were part of the mix in Phyfe’s absence and join Biggie Goldman, a junior college transfer who battled through injury issues of his own, as options within a deep frontcourt. The Panthers often played four guards around a center last season, but will look at a few different lineup options in Italy.
“I imagine there will be some opportunities for those big guys to get on the floor together,” Green said.
On the injury front, incoming freshman forward Cole Henry had surgery on his knee prior to arriving in Cedar Falls. Green said he’s on the road to recovery and anticipates Henry will be ready for October workouts.
College basketball: Skilled Heise picks UNI
LAKE CITY, Minn. — Lake City basketball coach Greg Berge witnessed the growth of the University of Northern Iowa’s most recent commit firsthand.
Nate Heise shares a grade with Berge’s son, Jackson, and has been working to develop his skill set as part of a longtime daily routine. The 2020 recruit announced his commitment to UNI Monday night.
“He’s a kid who thrives with competition,” said Berge. “I’ve seen him play against the very best and it always brings out his very best. It’s been that way his whole life.”
According to Berge, Heise’s drive and mindset are two characteristics that have stood out within the development of the combo guard who grew to 6-foot-4, helping Lake City reach Minnesota’s AA state tournament two of the past three years. The basketball player from the community of 5,000 — 40 miles north of Rochester, Minn. — has become one of the state’s most accurate perimeter shooters.
“Throughout my life, I’ve put in a lot of time because it’s my passion to continue to get better and win games,” Heise said.
The Heise household has never lacked competition.
Nate’s parents, Amy and Tony, each played basketball at UW-River Falls. His younger brother, Ryan, is an eighth grader who shares an interest in basketball, while his older sister, Taylor, just completed her freshman hockey season at the University of Minnesota after earning the state’s 2018 Ms. Hockey honor.
Similar to Taylor’s recruiting process, Nate says he realized UNI was the right fit during his visit to the school.
“We always had a lot of competition when we were young with all the sports stuff, and things along those lines,” Heise said, addressing his sister’s influence. “That definitely made me tougher being able to compete against somebody who I looked up to.”
Heise has grown from a 5-foot-10, 150-pound freshman into a 6-4, 185-pound frame that is still expanding. He knocked down 45 percent of his 3-point attempts as an underclassman before moving back to the point guard position that he grew up playing this past season.
After averaging 22 points with nearly seven rebounds, five assists and 2.5 steals per game as a junior, Heise has shown that he is becoming a more complete two-way player.
“His ability to shoot is going to be the first thing people can see,” Berge said. “But his ability to create winning basketball plays and be a good passer and compete on both ends of the floor and rebound is something that I think can really translate to the next level.”
Heise says he’s committed to adding strength, athleticism and explosiveness to the skills he’s cultivated since childhood. That work is already paying dividends with the Minnesota Fury on the AAU circuit.
“He went from the beginning of the season, barely being able to dunk, to I think he had five dunks in his AAU tournament last weekend,” Berge said.
The list of schools Heise considered included North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Davidson, Drake, North Dakota and nearby NCAA Division II options. Location, continuity within UNI’s coaching staff and recent tradition were factors that led to Cedar Falls.
Heise joins North Scott’s 6-foot-6 Ty Anderson as UNI’s first two 2020 commits.
“They thought I could step in, either right away or a year after, as a guy who can make open threes, who can bring the ball up if necessary, who can play good defense and just make plays in the offense that they run,” Heise said.
It’s likely the athlete who arrives in Cedar Falls in 2020 will look much different than the junior who ran the point for Lake City.
“I’m excited to see what he looks like come our basketball season, and then as he gets to UNI,” Berge said. “His skill set is so good that when he can match that with the physicality and the strength and athleticism needed for that next level, I think his potential is off the chart.”
Added Heise, “I’m looking forward to developing the relationships with my teammates and the coaches, and just hopefully having a lot of success — enjoying my time down there and making a lot of memories.”
UNI men's basketball: Kimmons resumes Tartan pipeline
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Once he reopened his college search last week, Antwan Kimmons didn’t take long to find a fit.
The senior point guard from suburban St. Paul’s Tartan High School was granted release from a scholarship with Idaho State after Bengals’ coach Bill Evans’ contract expired. He quickly connected with a University of Northern Iowa basketball recruiting pipeline responsible for a decade of success.
Kimmons — a 6-foot point guard who averaged 21.8 points per game while finishing as one of 10 finalists for Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball and Bob McDonald Award — announced Wednesday that he plans to further his academic and basketball career at UNI.
“I asked for my release and UNI just came flying in,” said Kimmons, who attended the Panthers’ basketball camp annually with his Tartan team. “They offered me so quickly.”
While familiar with the coaching staff and school, Kimmons hadn’t been a major recruiting target for UNI until point guard Tray Croft’s recent decision to transfer created an opening for a backcourt addition. He is the fifth player to make the jump from Mark Klingsporn’s Tartan program to Cedar Falls, continuing a relationship with UNI head coach Ben Jacobson that goes back 25 years to Jacobson’s tenure as an assistant at North Dakota.
Current UNI assistant Erik Crawford transferred from Bowling Green to UNI for the 2003-04 season, beginning a string of 10 consecutive years in which a Tartan player was a starter on the Panthers’ roster. Eric Coleman, Kwadzo Ahelegbe and Marc Sonnen followed suit, forming a Tartan quartet that combined to reach five NCAA tournaments during a decade that included eight seasons of at least 20 wins.
Sonnen helped train Kimmons over the past year, and Crawford reached out during the recruiting process.
“(Sonnen) has been working with me all year,” Kimmons said. “I talked to him after I got offered. He’s just been telling me it’s great there, and same with Crawford. They had an amazing experience.”
In addition to comfort with UNI’s coaching staff, Kimmons is excited about the ability to play close to home. Aside from the University of Minnesota, UNI is the closest NCAA Division I school to Kimmons’ hometown of Maplewood.
“Being that close made it so easy,” Kimmons said. “I couldn’t describe the feeling knowing that they were offering me and it being that close to home.”
Family is important for Kimmons, the middle of three siblings. Anthony Kimmons is scheduled to be released from incarceration soon and will be able to watch his son compete for the first time since his sophomore year of high school.
“Me and dad are super tight,” Antwan Kimmons said. “It’s not like he’s never been in my life. He’s always been in my life and he’s the reason I am the way I am today.
“He always taught me discipline, and gave me advice on how I should carry myself. That man is special to me and I can’t wait until he can see me play.”
Kimmons credits his mother, Emmalee Bunch, as a source of strength.
“She’s been the backbone,” he said. “Wherever I went, she was going to be there supporting me. … She was really excited that I was going to be close to home. She’s been nothing but supportive to me, and she’s always been that way.”
What Kimmons may lack with his smaller 170-pound frame, Tartan’s legendary coach feels he’ll make up for with speed, a great vertical and quick lateral movement on defense.
Klingsporn has now sent 19 players to Division I schools over his 39-year coaching career. He says Kimmons possesses a motor that reminds him of the passion NBA star Russell Westbrook brings to every single possession.
“I love all my guys that have played for me,” Klingsporn said. “I’m not sure I’ve had a kid that’s played harder than him (Kimmons) — ever.”
Averaging six rebounds, five assists and three steals, Tartan’s coach says Kimmons is an unselfish player who could care less if he ever scores a basket. In the same breath, Klingsporn points out that Kimmons might go up against a bigger kid and try to dunk it on him. He broke a single-game school scoring record held by Iowa State’s Jake Sullivan twice this past year — tallying 41 and 45 points for a 25-3 team that competes in Minnesota’s largest class.
“Antwan is a really, really tough guy,” Klingsporn said. “He does not back down from anything, anyone, at any time. He has no fears, but also plays with a huge smile on his face all the time. He has so much fun playing basketball.”
Also a standout in football, Kimmons says he never takes an opportunity to compete for granted.
“I want to win all the time and I hate losing,” Kimmons added. “I’m going hard until the final buzzer. I don’t care if it’s a pick-up game, all-star game, charity game, whatever it is, I’m trying to win.”
Through conversations with UNI’s coaches, Klingsporn believes there will be an opportunity for Kimmons to contribute immediately if he prepares himself and performs the right way.
“Whatever role they want me to play, I’m going to do the best for the team,” Kimmons said. “If it’s defense, I’ll do that. If that’s being on the bench and cheering on my team, then I’ll do that.”
