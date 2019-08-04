VICENZA, Italy — Northern Iowa’s basketball team picked up its second win in as many days on Sunday, with another impressive shooting performance leading to a 101-64 victory over Italy’s Vicenza All-Stars.
The Panthers knocked down 15 3-pointers, matching their total from Saturday’s win in Mazzano.
Spencer Haldeman once again led the UNI offense with six 3-pointers for a team-high 18 points. Biggie Goldman showcased a balanced blend of offense inside and on the perimeter for 17 points.
UNI freshmen Noah Carter and Antwan Kimmons tallied 13 and 10 points, respectively. Point guard AJ Green and center Austin Phyfe each finished with eight points.
The Italian tour will continue with stops in Florence on Monday and Rome on Tuesday.
