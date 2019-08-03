{{featured_button_text}}
UNI basketball Italy trip 1

Luke McDonnell, center, took the opening tip as the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team began its Italian tour Saturday night in Mazzano, Italy.

 Courtesy Photo

MAZZANO, Italy — The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team began its Italian tour Saturday night with a 108-75 victory over Baskethood.

The Panthers connected on 15 of 25 3-point attempts from the international distance, with seven players reaching double-digit point totals.

UNI complemented eight 3-pointers with 28 points in the paint to take a 60-32 lead into halftime before knocking down seven more shots from beyond the arc in the second half.

Spencer Haldeman led the Panthers with 16 points. AJ Green and incoming freshman Noah Carter finished with 13 points. Isaiah Brown and Antwan Kimmons tallied 12 points, while Austin Phyfe and Justin Dahl recorded 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

