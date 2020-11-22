UNI basketball: Panther freshman Born doesn't back down

Comfort with UNI’s coaching staff and players led Born to stay in state when it came time to decide on a college. He joins Minnesotan Nate Heise as incoming scholarship freshmen in a backcourt that will be part of UNI’s future and present.

“Bowen and Nate, both, I know they’re true freshman, but they certainly don’t act like it,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “Both guys have got a ton of confidence and both guys are highly competitive.

“Every single day those two guys are bringing it. They want to win and they want to win badly.”

Since arriving in Cedar Falls in July, Born has been able to get acclimated to the start of a college basketball career much different than any previous freshman class has encountered. He’s now used to practicing with a mask on, and it took a while before the entire team was able to train together.

Born has been inspired by the energy provided by fellow point guard Antwan Kimmons, who was in his shoes last season competing as a true freshman. And while the Norwalk standout was well aware of returning Missouri Valley Conference scoring leader AJ Green’s talent, he’s gained an appreciation for the time commitment invested to reach that level.