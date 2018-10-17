CEDAR FALLS — One year could make a big difference for the University of Northern Iowa basketball program.
At this point last year, AJ Green was lifting weights and pushing himself inside a vacant gym as he counted down the days until the start of what would become Cedar Falls’ first high school state championship run.
Minnesota native Trae Berhow was trying to prove himself on the West Coast as a true freshman at Pepperdine University, while Arkansas native Biggie Goldman was entering his final season of junior college basketball and evaluating Division I programs where he could fulfill a dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament.
During media day Wednesday inside the McLeod Center, Ben Jacobson pointed to this trio of newcomers as potential difference-makers as the Panthers look to revive an often stagnant offense and elevate from a ninth-place Missouri Valley Conference finish that marked the lowest in the UNI head coach’s previous 11 seasons.
“The thing about all three of those guys that has got us excited is they’re playing at a fairly high level,” Jacobson said.
UNI’s veteran coach answered yes even before a question of whether or not he’ll hand Green the ball from day one and let him go was even finished.
“What sets him apart is his work ethic,” Jacobson added, addressing the son of longtime UNI assistant Kyle Green. “His commitment to a daily routine, the decisions that he makes, the discipline he has with how he approaches everything he does, it’s impressive. That’s why he’s in the position he’s in right now.”
Green, the school’s first consensus top 100 recruit, is a game-changer his new coach says will pressure opposing defenders from the moment he crosses the time line.
“AJ is going to get talked about a lot,” Jacobson said. “He’s going to get a lot of interviews and he’s going to be in the paper, and he should be because he’s worked really hard and he’s earned it — even though he hasn’t already played a game.”
Green, who averaged 26 points and knocked down a Class 4A record 119 3-pointers at a 48.8 percent clip a year ago, is determined not to let his coach or teammates down.
“It means a lot just to know coach trusts me with that, and trusts the work that I’ve put in,” Green said. “I know I can’t take it for granted. I know I have to come through. I have to give what he wants and just do everything I can to help this team win.”
Senior guards Wyatt Lohaus and Miles Wentzien have been valuable resources for the team’s only true freshman. Expanding on the vocal leadership role he fulfilled toward the end of his high school career is perhaps the biggest challenge for the naturally soft-spoken point guard.
“Whether I’m comfortable with it or not, it’s going to have to be done,” Green said. “Coach is telling me I need to look to be a leader, be vocal, communicate. I’m going to have to push myself outside of my comfort zone to be good at that.”
UNI’s newcomers make the Panthers perhaps the biggest wild card in a Missouri Valley Conference that is filled with veteran teams that will likely be ranked atop the preseason poll when it’s released Thursday. Assembling a championship-caliber team remains the ultimate mission for Jacobson’s program this season.
“The lack of game experience is not going to be a hindrance to us moving forward,” Jacobson said. “It’s not going to be an excuse for us not to be ready. We’ve just got to work hard to fast-forward that process.”
Berhow — who received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately after transferring from Pepperdine — can defend up to four positions and is a strong spot-up shooter with a magnetic personality.
“When I heard I was finally going to be able to play this year I was ecstatic,” Berhow said. “Communication-wise, I’m going to be a big talker, picking everyone up no matter what. I’m an energizer bunny so the team’s going to be getting crazy, getting loud.”
Goldman developed comfort handling the ball before growing from 6-foot his freshman year to his current near 6-10 height as a prep senior. He’s also an accurate perimeter shooter.
“That ability to dribble, pass and shoot has always been there with me,” Goldman said. “I’ve improved a lot on the defensive end, and it’s only been getting better since I’ve been here. This summer I’ve learned a lot of techniques and terminology. I’m looking forward to showing that skillset off this year.”
As for the returning players, Jacobson remains impressed by the growth Lohaus has displayed. The returning MVC All-Bench team selection is back to full health after injuries limited his production the past two campaigns.
“He would be a tremendous sixth man, but he’s worked so hard and he’s in such great shape and he’s playing so well right now that he’d be great in the starting lineup,” said Jacobson, who remains undecided on a starting five at this point.
Part of that hesitation comes from the limited practice reps guard Tywhon Pickford and center Austin Phyfe have received after taking on major roles as true freshmen.
Pickford’s 248 rebounds marked the fifth-best season by a freshman on the boards in MVC history, and Jacobson feels he can play at an all-conference level once he fully recovers from a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Expected to return in two weeks, Pickford knows what it’s like to rehab after missing time with a meniscus tear as a high school junior.
“Right now I’m just thinking of the best way I can get back to being the better me,” Pickford said. “I’ve been through it before so I can get through it again.”
Phyfe has been in and out of practice since suffering a scary syncope episode five weeks ago in which he blacked out in the middle of the afternoon and experienced amnesia.
“Since they figured out a diagnosis for it, they started to get me on some medication and are figuring out how to work with that and make it better,” Phyfe said. “I might have to work a little bit extra hard these next couple weeks, but I think I’ll be able to get back to a full go.”
Spencer Haldeman also missed three weeks of practice with a back injury but has completed five successful workouts since returning last week. Former Dubuque Senior prep Luke McDonnell, a skilled 6-9 forward, and Justin Dahl, a 7-footer, may be poised to take on larger roles as redshirt juniors.
Jacobson noted junior walk-on Lincoln Conrey is one of the roster’s most improved players, while Wentzien will be tough to keep off the floor his senior year after only seeing action in five games last season. Junior college transfer Tray Croft is currently suspended from all team activities and will redshirt after just missing out on fulfilling the academic requirements to play this year.
Following back-to-back seasons without a winning record, UNI’s coach is ready to turn the page.
“I’m not worried about last year, I’m not worried about two years ago, and our players shouldn’t be either,” Jacobson said. “These guys are working hard and they will be fun to watch.”
2018-19 schedule
- Oct. 28—Wartburg, 1 p.m.
- Nov. 1—Upper Iowa, 7 p.m., Nov. 6—Bemidji St., 7 p.m., Nov. 10—at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m., Nov. 16—at Paradise Jam (vs. Penn), 4:30 p.m., Nov. 17—at Paradise Jam (vs. Eastern Kentucky or Kansas St.), Nov. 19—at Paradise Jam (TBD), TBA, Nov. 23—at Old Dominion, TBA, Nov. 28—at Utah St., 8 p.m.
- Dec. 1—vs. South Dakota St., at Minneapolis, 8 p.m., Dec. 8—Dubuque, 1 p.m., Dec. 15—at Des Moines Big Four Classic (vs. Iowa), 6 p.m., Dec. 19—Grand Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 22—North Dakota, 1 p.m., Dec. 29—Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 2—at Bradley, 7 p.m., Jan. 5—Southern Illinois, 7 p.m., Jan. 8—at Illinois St., 7 p.m., Jan. 13—Drake, 3 p.m., Jan. 16—Indiana St., 7 p.m., Jan. 19—at Valparaiso, 3 p.m., Jan. 23—at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m., Jan. 26—Evansville, 7 p.m., Jan. 30—at Loyola, 6 p.m.
- Feb. 2—Missouri St., 7 p.m., Feb. 6—Bradley, 7 p.m., Feb. 9—at Drake, 5 p.m., Feb. 13—Illinois St., 7 p.m., Feb. 17—at Evansville, 1 p.m., Feb. 20—at Missouri St., 7 p.m., Feb. 23—Valparaiso, 7 p.m., Feb. 27—Loyola, 7 p.m.
- March 2—at Indiana St., TBA, March 7-10—at MVC Tournament, St. Louis.
